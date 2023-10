Improving Chelsea have won three on the spin

Chelsea v Arsenal

Saturday, 17:30

Have Chelsea turned a corner?

Chelsea's position of 11th in the Premier League table still allows them to be the butt of jokes given their ridiculous spending. But maybe the chuckles are starting to dry up following a clear uptick in form.

After the misery of a 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in late September, they responded with a 1-0 home win of their own, this one in the League Cup against Brighton.

And two Premier League starts in October have yielded the maximum six points thanks to a 2-0 success at Fulham followed by a 4-1 cruise at Burnley. The very positive spin after those victories is that Chelsea head into the weekend only six points off the top four.

Arsenal looking to build on statement win

Arsenal are flying high again after starting the season with six wins in an eight-game unbeaten run. Their tally of 20 points has only been matched by local rivals Tottenham.

Everything suggests last season's title bid was no 'one-off' and arguably the Gunners are in even better shape to win the Premier League this time having claimed the prized scalp of champions Manchester City ahead of the international break.

That 1-0 win, secured by Gabriel Martinelli's deflected strike, not only fuelled Arsenal with confidence, it also chipped away further at City's shield of invincibility. If Mikel Arteta's men can carry that forward, their current title price of 7/24.40 will continue to shorten.

Gunners clear favourites but Draw appeals

Following up a win over the champions by banking three more points at a big-name local rival would really put Arsenal on the front foot.

They're 5/42.24 favourites to secure the win, while Chelsea are 23/10 to bank a fourth straight win in all competitions.

Recent history is certainly in favour of the visitors as Arsenal have won their last three away league games at Stamford Bridge: two by a 1-0 scoreline and a 4-2 triumph two seasons ago.

Add in head-to-heads at the Emirates and Arsenal have won five of their last six top-flight meetings with the Blues. Expand the Gunners' record to all teams in the capital and Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 15 London derbies, winning 11.

A few weeks ago, with Chelsea floundering, I'd have definitely been on the side of Arsenal racking up another victory over their neighbours. But Mauricio Pochettino is a top-class manager, he's starting to find the right pegs for the right holes and, let's face it, the squad is dripping with talent.

This fixture is due a draw and that's the call at 12/53.35. It's not ideal for either team but, on the other hand, won't be regarded as a backwards step either.

Sterling can make his mark

Despite plenty of elite attacking talent on show, it's hard to get too excited about a goalscorer bet.

There are 25 players who have scored three or more goals in the Premier League this season and only three will be on show on Saturday evening, probably.

Bukayo Saka has four to his name but pulled out of the England squad with injury and it's not certain how much, if at all, he'll be used. Raheem Sterling and Martin Odegaard have three apiece.

Sterling's only goals in Chelsea's first seven games were at home to Luton but he added another at Burnley last time. In addition, he also assisted twice (in betting terms) in that 4-1 win at Turf Moor and maybe he'll have something to prove after being left out of the latest England squad.

Given his ability to set up goals too, that gives him appeal in the 'To score Or Assist' market for which he's 9/52.78.

Combing Sterling banging one in or laying one on with a Draw gets us to a healthy Bet Builder price.

Play your cards right

For a hotly-contested London derby, you'd expect card make-ups in this fixture to be high.

Indeed, there were seven the last time Chelsea played host in this fixture last season. Does that mean Over 5.5 appeals at an odds-against price?

On first glance perhaps but reading back from the last Premier League between the pair and the card count shows: 2, 7, 4, 3, 1, 3.

Chris Kavanagh is the man in the middle and in five games in all competitions this season he's flashed just 12 yellows.

That would swing me back to Unders although the evening kick-off time of 5.30pm could hype the atmosphere up so, all in all, I'll sit this one out.

For an individual booking, Conor Gallagher could be worth a look. He picked up 13 yellows and a red in Chelsea colours last season and was booked in England's friendly against Australia last week.

Gallagher to be booked in a Draw pays around 17/29.40.

In support of the draw is the fact that Chelsea boss Pochettino has never lost a Premier League home game against Arsenal, winning three and drawing three.