Use Salah to boost Liverpool to kick off weekend

Get on Havertz on his 100th PL appearance against former club

Maddison magic gifts Postecoglou some PL history

Etihad stats provide us with 11/2 6.40 Bet Builder

Liverpool v Everton Salah to settle Merseyside derby The Opta Stat: "Liverpool have kept 26 Premier League clean sheets against Everton, more than they have against any other opponent. It's also the highest number of games the Toffees have failed to score against an opponent. Indeed, Mohamed Salah has been involved in 27 goals in his last 23 Premier League appearances for Liverpool (16 goals, 11 assists), only failing to score or assist a goal in four different matches in that run. He's scored or assisted in each of his last 12 league games at Anfield (12 goals, 3 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Mohamed Salah to score and BTTS - No @ 18/5



NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook.

Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers The Gary O'Neil Derby The Opta Stat: "No side have conceded more first half goals in the Premier League this season than Bournemouth (9). However, just 13% of the 23 goals in Wolves' league games in 2023-24 have come in the opening 45 minutes (3 - F2 A1), the lowest ratio of all top-flight sides so far this term. Indeed, Wolves boss Gary O'Neil's first ever Premier League game in charge was in this exact fixture, but as Bournemouth manager in a 0-0 draw last season." The Betfair Bet: Back 0-0 HT correct score @ 21/10



Brentford v Burnley Foster for the people The Opta Stat: "Lyle Foster has scored or assisted in each of his last five games for Burnley in the Premier League (3 goals, 2 assists). The last player to directly contribute to a goal in six consecutive appearances for a newly promoted side was Peter Odemwingie for West Brom in May 2011." The Betfair Bet: Back Lyle Foster to score or assist @ 5/2

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton to make a game of this The Opta Stat: "There have been 37 goals scored in Brighton's league matches this season (21 for and 16 against), the second-most of any side in Europe's big five leagues, after Granada in LaLiga (38). In fact, the Seagulls have both scored and conceded in each of their eight games in the Premier League this season, in addition to their final four games last season, whilst only Spurs (7.0) are averaging more shots on target per game than Brighton (6.8) so far. However, Manchester City's Phil Foden, has scored in all five of his Premier League starts against Brighton (6 goals in total). Indeed, he's been involved in more goals against the Seagulls than any other opponent in his league career so far (7 - 6 goals, 1 assist)." The Betfair Bet: Back Foden to score, Over 3.5 Goals & Brighton 4+ shots on target @ 11/2



Newcastle United v Crystal Palace Magpies to beat Eagles The Opta Stat: "The last four Premier League meetings between Newcastle and Crystal Palace have seen just three goals scored (2 for Newcastle, 1 for Palace), with both games last term finishing 0-0. Indeed, all three meetings between Crystal Palace and Newcastle in all competitions last season ended 0-0. Newcastle, meanwhile, have conceded 17 goals in home matches since the start of last season in the Premier League, the joint-fewest of any non-promoted team, along with Manchester United. The Magpies have kept a clean sheet in consecutive league games at St. James' Park." Back Newcastle to win & Under 2.5 Goals @ 9/4



Nottingham Forest v Luton Town Don't doubt Doughty... yet The Opta Stat: "Luton's Alfie Doughty has created more chances from set plays than any other player in the Premier League this season (14). Indeed, excluding penalties and direct free-kicks, only Brentford and Everton (both 43) have had more shots from set pieces than the Hatters in the competition this term (32)." The Betfair Bet: Back Alfie Doughty anytime assist @ 5/1



Chelsea v Arsenal Of course he's going to score The Opta Stat: "Kai Havertz - who assisted Arsenal's winner against Man City last time out - could make his 100th Premier League appearance in this match (91 for Chelsea, 8 for Arsenal so far). 27 different players to have previously played for Chelsea in the Premier League have scored against them in the competition, the most against any side in the competition's history." The Betfair Bet: Back Kai Havertz to score on his 100th PL appearance @ 10/3



Sheffield United v Manchester United Sheff Utd only elevate Bruno's prices The Opta Stat: "Only James Maddison (48) has had more combined shots and chances created in the Premier League this season than Man Utd's Bruno Fernandes (47 - 25 shots, 22 chances created). Indeed, since the Portuguese midfielder made his competition debut, he ranks top for the two metrics combined with 726 (371 shots, 355 chances created). Indeed, Bruno both scored (1) and assisted (2) across Portgual's two internatinal matches during the most recent break." The Betfair Bet: Back Bruno Fernandes to both score and assist @ 6/1



Aston Villa v West Ham United Bowen's on fire The Opta Stat: "Jarrod Bowen has scored in all four of West Ham's Premier League away games this season (4 goals); the only players to score in each of their first five away appearances from the start of a season in the competition are Thierry Henry for Arsenal in 2001-02 and Mo Salah for Liverpool in 2021-22. Indeed, the Hammers have both scored and conceded in nine of their last 10 Premier League games, with the exception being a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in September. The Hammers have scored first in seven of their eight Premier League matches this season, the most of any side." The Betfair Bet: Back Jarrod Bowen to score and result - score draw @ 13/1



Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham Maddison magic propels Postecoglou into history books The Opta Stat: "Tottenham have earned 20 points from their eight Premier League games under Ange Postecoglou (W6 D2 L0); a win over Fulham would see Postecoglou break the record for most points gained by a manager in their first nine Premier League matches (23), a record currently jointly held by Mike Walker and Guus Hiddink (both 22). Indeed, no player has been involved in more open play sequences that have ended in a shot in the Premier League this season than Tottenham's James Maddison (63 - 22 shots, 15 chances created, 26 in build-up). Indeed, no player has provided more assists in the competition this term than Maddison (5), although all of these assists have come away from home." The Betfair Bet: Back James Maddison anytime assist



Football... Only Bettor - Watch Here!

Opta Stats P/L 2023-24 -

(Single Recommended bet of the week)

Stake: 8pts

Return:11.5

P/L: +3.5

ROI: +43%

(Overall column)

Stake: 78pts

Return: 115.08

P/L: +37.08

ROI: +48%