Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen

Saturday 21 October, 14:30

There's no doubt that Bayer Leverkusen deserve to go into Matchday Eight as league leaders in the Bundesliga. Xabi Alonso has developed a side that plays with a real tactical identity, Florian Wirtz is reaffirming the idea that he's one of the best young creative number 10s in Europe, and summer signings like Alex Grimaldo, Granit Xhaka, Jonas Hofmann and Victor Boniface have all hit the ground running. There's a lot to love about this team.

However, despite this successful start to the campaign, I can't quite get on board with the idea that Die Werkself should be the 1.84/5 favourites here against a gritty and well-organised Wolfsburg. A Bundesliga coach told me recently that he thinks Wolfsburg are the best side in the league when it comes to energy and fitness, and it's hard to disagree.

Die Wolfe are fifth in the league when it comes to distance covered and top when you consider intensive runs. Of course, those physical aspects only get you so far, but they provide a strong platform, and Wolves' coach Niko Kovac is excellent at setting a team up to restrict and frustrate.

Wolfsburg have lost just four of their last 23 home games in the Bundesliga, including one of the last ten. In April they held Bayer to a goalless draw, and they beat Borussia Dortmund in November. Danish striker Jonas Wind has rattled in seven league goals already this term, and summer signing Lovro Majer is settling in nicely in midfield.

Man for man, Bayer are the better team, but I just think Wolfsburg is a really awkward place to go straight after an international break. It might be an uncomfortable watch, but this is a bet based on price, and I'll lay the visitors at 1.84/5.

Black day in the Black Forest for Bochum

Freiburg v Bochum

Saturday 20 October, 14:30

Although Bochum managed a rare positive result on the road at RB Leipzig before the international break, that 0-0 draw was a game where the scoreline didn't tell the whole story. VFL keeper Manuel Riemann produced a virtuoso display that featured two penalty saves, as Leipzig peppered the goal with nine shots on target.

It's worth noting that Bochum's road record since they returned to the Bundesliga is atrocious. They have won just six away games in a two-and-a-bit seasons, losing 25 out of 38. In 24 of those 38 matches they have conceded at least two goals. I still believe that Bochum have one of the weakest squads in the division, and that coach Thomas Letsch faces a big challenge to keep them competitive.

I don't expect Freiburg to show any mercy this weekend. Freiburg beat Bochum 3-0 in April, and they have won 12 of their last 20 Bundesliga matches on home soil. Their only home defeats in that spell have come against Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich. Yes, there has been an inevitable downturn from last season's heroics (Freiburg finished fifth), but Christian Streich's side have still beaten Hoffenheim, Augsburg and Werder Bremen this term.

I think Freiburg are a great price at 1.774/5 to take the win here, so we could keep things simple and back the home victory. However, I'm going to actually take advantage of the ability to back Match Odds outcomes in multiple games, and I'll back Freiburg to win and Borussia Dortmund to beat Werder Bremen at a combined price of 2.35/4 on the Sportsbook. You can read my reasons below.

On-form hot-shot to strike

Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen

Friday 20 October, 19:30

Around the world, the international break had winners and losers, and Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Füllkrug was certainly a winner. The powerful striker netted in Germany's 3-1 friendly win over the USA and scored a leveller in a 2-2 draw with Mexico, so he'll have certainly impressed new Bundestrainer Julian Nagelsmann. He has now netted nine goals in his first 11 senior caps, and has scored in four of his last five appearances for club and country.

Füllkrug will face his former club Werder Bremen on Friday night, and he should get plenty of chances to score against his former employers. The Opta stats tell us that Werder have lost a league-high 17 Bundesliga games in the calendar year of 2023, and they have already leaked 17 goals in the top-flight this term. The last game against Hoffenheim was a disaster, as Werder grabbed a late equaliser, only to then concede the winning goal in stoppage time. Quite simply, Werder are too easy to play against.

Werder have the league's worst record in 2023, while Borussia Dortmund have the league's best, and have made an unbeaten start to the league season. I'll happily back the in-form Füllkrug to score here at evens on the Exchange.

