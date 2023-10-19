</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ffootball-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html&rfr=977214">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ffootball-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/football-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html">Completely Free Football Bet: Editor selections including 14/1 Acca and 15/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/who-will-win-euro-2024-betting-tips-predictions-and-the-latest-on-who's-qualified-for-germany-and-the-favourites-181023-204.html">Euro 2024: Who has qualified for Germany and who are the favourites?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-exclusive-ratcliffe-deal-is-step-in-right-direction-for-manchester-united-181023-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Ratcliffe deal is step in right direction for Man Utd</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-back-lorna-and-lucinda-to-come-up-trumps-for-carlisle-12-1-double-191023-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Back Lorna and Lucinda to come up trumps for Carlisle 12/1 double </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-beacon-13-8-has-the-form-and-stamina-edge-on-thurles-rivals-181023-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Beacon 13/8 has the form and stamina edge on Thurles rivals</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/todays-racing-tips-alan-4-1-can-claim-back-our-cash-with-repeat-win-at-nottingham-171023-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Alan 4/1 can claim back our cash with repeat win at Nottingham</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-zozo-championship-and-andalucia-masters-pga-tour-dp-world-tour-171023-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for ZOZO Championship and Andalucia Masters</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/zozo-championship-first-round-leader-tips-three-picks-from-501-to-1001-171023-719.html">ZOZO Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Three picks from 50/1 to 100/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-one-longshot-fancy-on-each-tour-pablo-value-at-119-1-171023-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Pablo value at 119/1 for tenth title</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/india-v-bangladesh-world-cup-tips-time-for-114-gill-to-star-171023-194.html">India v Bangladesh World Cup Tips: Time for 11/4 Gill to star</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/afghanistan-v-new-zealand-world-cup-tips-another-shock-incoming-161023-194.html">Afghanistan v New Zealand World Cup Tips: Another shock incoming?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/netherlands-v-south-africa-world-cup-tips-dutch-eye-another-scare-161023-194.html">Netherlands v South Africa World Cup Tips: Dutch eye another scare</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tokyo-stockholm-antwerp-tips-draw-could-open-up-for-de-minaur-151023-778.html">ATP Tokyo, Stockholm & Antwerp Tips: Draw could open up for De Minaur</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/shanghai-masters-final-tips-rublevs-superior-return-game-makes-him-favourite-141023-778.html">Shanghai Masters Final Tips: Rublev's superior return game makes him favourite</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/shanghai-masters-semi-final-tips-dimitrov-can-overturn-odds-against-rublev-131023-778.html">Shanghai Masters Semi-Final Tips: Dimitrov can overturn odds against Rublev</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/mid-bedfordshire-by-election-betting-preview-odds-and-analysis-171023-171.html">Mid Bedfordshire By-Election: Sustained gamble on Tories looks a big clue</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/tamworth-by-election-betting-preview-odds-and-analysis-141023-171.html">Tamworth By-Election Betting Preview: Starmer's Labour to gain bellwether seat</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-presidential-election-betting-odds-and-analysis-121023-171.html">US Presidential Election Betting Update: Biden's chance remains underestimated</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/friday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-argentina-v-new-zealand-new-zealand-to-reach-final-with-argentina-win-141023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: New Zealand to reach final with Argentina win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/sunday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-england-v-fiji-tips-england-face-struggle-to-overcome-fiji-101023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: France face big task against the Springboks</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/saturday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-ireland-v-new-zealand-tips-ireland-to-topple-all-blacks-101023-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: Ireland to topple New Zealand in huge showdown</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-seven-betting-tips-and-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-181023-1063.html">NFL Week 7 betting tips & predictions: Jags to slip-up at Saints </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-six-betting-tips-and-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-previews-111023-1063.html">NFL Week 6 Betting Tips: Niners & Eagles to stay perfect</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-five-betting-tips-and-predictions-best-bets-odds-points-spreads-and-preview-041023-1063.html">NFL Week 5 Betting Tips and Predictions: Chiefs to win high-scoring game</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90th Minute Payout </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Daily Football Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Football Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/">The Daily Acca</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/7c767d0c05741a8be2dc8ea618fb711018b90cd2.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Completely Free Football Bet: Editor selections including 14/1 Acca and 15/1 Bet Builder</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alexander-boyes/">Alexander Boyes</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-10-19">19 October 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Completely Free Football Bet: Editor selections including 14/1 Acca and 15/1 Bet Builder", "name": "Completely Free Football Bet: Editor selections including 14/1 Acca and 15/1 Bet Builder", "description": "With Betfair offering a completely free Acca or Bet Builder this weekend, find our best editor selections, with Max Liu back in the hot seat after a [25/1] w...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/football-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/football-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html", "datePublished": "2023-10-19T12:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-10-19T09:33:00+01:00", "articleBody": "With Betfair offering a completely free Acca or Bet Builder this weekend, find our best editor selections, with Max Liu back in the hot seat after a [25/1] winner before the international break.. Max follows up with [9/1] free Acca New boy Mackie begins with [14/1] treble Mike Norman fancies Goals Galore four-fold Alex is using the Bet Builder route with [15/1] tip Claim your free acca or Bet Builder right here Betfair is offering yet another chance for customers to redeem a completely free bet to use on all football this weekend (October 20-23). Simply opt-in here, and place the bet you want! It's not just the Premier League and EFL that has a full slate this weekend, there are matches across all major European leagues and you can use the free Acca or Bet Builder across any football you wish! We've tapped into some of brightest minds at Betfair to offer some options to get you right in the mood for this weekend's action, and don't forget, if you choose the 'match odds 90 market' Betfair's amazing new market 90 Minute Payout also applies, so there will be no more injury time heartache for punters this season! If your match odds 90 selection is winning as the clock hits 90:00, the bet will be settled as a winner! NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook. Option #1 - Max backs [9/1] treble Leg 1 - Liverpool to beat Everton [1/3] This is English football's most drawn fixture but I cannot look past the Liverpool win. They have won all of their home Premier League games this season and, after losing at Spurs and drawing at Brighton in consecutive matches, will regard three points here as a must. I fully expect Jurgen Klopp's men to paint Merseyside Red against an Everton team that remain at best unpredictable. Leg 2 - Draw in Middlesbrough v Birmingham @ [27/10] All eyes in the Championship will be on this one as Wayne Rooney takes charge of Birmingham for the first time. The hosts enjoyed a 4-0 win over Sunderland last time out and Michael Carrick is targeting a sixth consecutive wins in all competitions. Will there be a Rooney bounce? Birmingham don't need one after winning their last two under John Eustace before he was sacked. His successor would be pleased with a draw and I back his team to get one. Leg 3 - Back Arsenal to beat Chelsea @ [5/4] It's another Premier League derby as the Gunners go to Stamford Bridge. Both teams have reason to feel optimistic, with Arsenal beating Manchester City last time out and Chelsea coming into this with two league wins in a row for the first time under Mauricio Pochettino. But both of those came on their travels and Chelsea have lost their last two at home. On top of that, Arsenal have won each of their last three away league games against Chelsea. Back Max's treble for back to back wins @ [9/1] Bet now Option #2 - Mike's [11/2] Goals Galore Acca Leg 1: Over 2.5 Goals in Rotherham v Ipswich @ [3/5] Ipswich have been one of the surprise packages in the Championship this term, sitting second in the table after winning nine and drawing one of their 11 games, thanks largely to scoring 25 goals, the most in the division. They do concede a few however, with their matches this season averaging around 3.5 goals per game. So we should see Friday night thrills when Rotherham host the Tractor Boys. The Millers themselves have been involved in some entertaining games this term with the 22 goals they've conceded being the most in the Championship. Leg 2: Over 2.5 Goals in Norwich v Leeds @ [4/6] Norwich have been a bit hit and miss this season, winning five, drawing two and losing four of their 11 games played, but no team in the Championship has been involved in more goals than the Canaries, with 40 goals witnessed so far at an average of just under four per game. Leeds arrive on the back of two straight wins, so they'll be confident of getting among the goals, but having conceded three in their last away game this could be a match that witnesses plenty of goals. Leg 3: Over 2.5 Goals in Aston Villa v West Ham @ [4/7] The goals have certainly been flowing in both Aston Villa and West Ham's games this term with Villa's matches averaging almost four per game (31 in eight league games) while Hammers' matches have seen 27 goals in total, which is almost 3.5 per game. Villa could land the Over 2.5 Goals bet themselves if the 13 goals scored in three Premier League home matches this season is anything to go by, but West Ham will have their say too having scored exactly two in each of their last three outings. Leg 4: Over 2.5 Goals in Tottenham v Fulham @ [1/2] Tottenham scored at least two goals in their first seven league games under Ange Postecoglou and anyone who watched them at Luton last time will still be wondering how they didn't score at least two inside 10 minutes in that match. Spurs had conceded in the five matches that preceded that game however, including to Fulham in the League Cup, and I just fancy that we'll see plenty of goals in the Monday Night Football clash. Back Mike's Goals Galore Acca here @ [11/2] Bet now Option #3 - Alex's [15/1] lunchtime Bet Builder Leg 1: Liverpool (-1) @ [10/11] Leg 2: Mohamed Salah to score anytime @ [10/11] Leg 3: Dominik Szoboszlai to have 3 or more shots @ [13/10] Leg 4: Over 10.5 match corners @ [17/20] The International break is over and I for one am going straight into the lunchtime Merseyside derby to use my completely free bet this weekend. There's an action-packed day of sport and I want to get my weekend off to a flyer. To Liverpool then, who host Everton, and like the rest of us I can only see a home win. The Reds have scored in 18 Premier League games in a row and whilst Everton are off the back of a 3-0 win vs second bottom Bournemouth, I want a price to get Liverpool on-side. That excludes their [1/4] odds in the 90-minute market, but at [10/11] to cover the -1 handicap, that is acceptable to be leg one of my Bet Builder. If Liverpool are to score at least twice, then Mohamed Salah is inevitably set to bag once more. The man is in inspired form, having been involved in 27 goals in his last 23 Premier League appearances for Liverpool (16 goals, 11 assists), which includes an ongoing 12-game run at Anfield. He's on pens and is my second leg on Saturday. The third of my four picks is the Hungarian prince Dominik Szoboszlai - their words not mine - to have 3 or more shots in the game at [13/10]. It's a risk, as he is averaging 2.0 shots per 90 so far in the Premier League, but, this is a player who loves to shoot from outside the box whenever given the opportunity, and Everton are coming to defend deep. Against Arsenal - the Toffees managed just 26% of the ball and you'd expect a similar number here. Gaps to play through and in behind may be few and far between for Liverpool and Szoboszlai needs no second invitation to have a pop from distance. He's had at least one shot from outside the box in each game this season, and remember, they don't have to trouble the 'keeper for our bet to land. Three blocked shots will do. Finally, we're adding Over 10.5 corners at to finish us off. Simply, Liverpool's matches average 11.1 corners per game and Everton 10.6 - with both teams winning and conceding over five each so far per game. Everton may not reach that tally this time around, but Liverpool's dominance on the ball should cover their side and to more than double our Bet Builder price, well that's a bit of me. Back Alex's lunchtime Bet Builder @ [15/1] Bet now Option 4 - James begins with [14/1] Acca Leg 1: Man City to win and BTTS v Brighton @ [13/10]Man City head into the game at the Etihad needing a result having suffered back to back defeats in the league for the first time since 2018.They tackle Brighton who go into the fixture having picked up a valuable point against Liverpool at the Amex when last seen.Coming back from the International break, sweeping the bad results under the carpet, City can get back on track here.However, having conceded in five of their eight games this season in the league and taking on the free-scoring Brighton who have scored in every Premier League game this season, I fancy Brighton to nick one.Also BTTS has landed in all eight of Brighton's league fixtures so far this term. Leg 2: Bournemouth v Wolves BTTS Draw @ [16/5]Bournemouth v Wolves does not stand out as one of the greatest matches of the weekend but from a betting perspective it looks quite attractive.Wolves and Bournemouth look to be at a similar level of ability this season and with both of them needing valuable points to get them away from the relegation zone, it looks as though it will be a tight affair with neither side managing to outdo each other.This leaves a stalemate and with Wolves having BTTS in six of their eight games this season, I think BTTS draw at 16/5 looks the value play. Leg 3: Aston Villa v West Ham BTTS @ [1/2]The final selection of the acca comes on Sunday from Villa Park with two sides who have started the season in great form and with a decision on who wins the game looking extremely tough to call, I think that BTTS is the way to play it.Aston Villa have scored in all but one of their eight Premier League games this season, whilst also conceding in six of their eight matches in the domestic league.West Ham have seen BTTS in seven of their eight league contests this term, managing to score against the likes of Man City, Liverpool and Newcastle.With just two places splitting them in the table and both of them scoring and conceding goals, BTTS looks the smart play. Back Mackie's 'new kid on the block' treble @ [14/1] Bet now ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/aa2952d85595add870daa3fa497e92b13c243323.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/aa2952d85595add870daa3fa497e92b13c243323.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/aa2952d85595add870daa3fa497e92b13c243323.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Alexander Boyes", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alexander_boyes" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/aa2952d85595add870daa3fa497e92b13c243323.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/aa2952d85595add870daa3fa497e92b13c243323.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/aa2952d85595add870daa3fa497e92b13c243323.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/aa2952d85595add870daa3fa497e92b13c243323.728x410.jpg 728w" alt=" Free acca or Bet Builder with Betfair this weekend October 20-23"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D58805,56323,1096%26bsmId%3D924.378865415,924.378114968,924.378114862" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D58805,56323,1096%26bsmId%3D924.378865415,924.378114968,924.378114862">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Completely%20Free%20Football%20Bet%3A%20Editor%20selections%20including%2014%2F1%20Acca%20and%2015%2F1%20Bet%20Builder&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ffootball-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ffootball-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ffootball-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ffootball-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ffootball-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html&text=Completely%20Free%20Football%20Bet%3A%20Editor%20selections%20including%2014%2F1%20Acca%20and%2015%2F1%20Bet%20Builder" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>With Betfair offering a completely free Acca or Bet Builder this weekend, find our best editor selections, with Max Liu back in the hot seat after a <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/football-accumulator-tips-editor-selections-including-xx-1-acca-and-10-1-bet-builder-tip-051023-1171.html"><b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b> winner</a> before the international break..</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Max follows up with <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b> free Acca</h3> </li> <li> <h3>New boy Mackie begins with <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b> treble</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Mike Norman fancies Goals Galore four-fold</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Alex is using the Bet Builder route with <b class="inline_odds" title="16.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">16.00</span></b> tip</h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=FBFREESTATIC1910">Claim your free acca or Bet Builder right here</a></h3> </li> <hr><p>Betfair is offering yet another chance for customers to redeem a completely free bet to use on all football this weekend (October 20-23).</p><p>Simply <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=FBFREESTATIC1910">opt-in here</a>, and place the bet you want!</p><p>It's not just the Premier League and EFL that has a full slate this weekend, there are matches across all major European leagues and you can use the free Acca or Bet Builder across any football you wish!</p><p>We've tapped into some of brightest minds at Betfair to offer some options to get you right in the mood for this weekend's action, and don't forget, if you choose the 'match odds 90 market' <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html">Betfair's amazing new market 90 Minute Payout</a> also applies, so there will be no more injury time heartache for punters this season!</p><p>If your match odds 90 selection is winning as the clock hits 90:00, the bet will be settled as a winner!</p><hr><p><strong>NEW CUSTOMER OFFER</strong></p><p><a href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/sports-acq-uk-bau-b5-g20-sbk-football?rfr=977214">Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook</a>.</p><hr><h2>Option #1 - Max backs <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b> treble</h2><p class="elementtoproof"><b><span style="color: black;"></span></b></p><p class="elementtoproof"><strong><span style="color: black;">Leg 1 - Liverpool to beat Everton <b class="inline_odds" title="1.32"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/3</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.32</span></b> </span></strong></p><p class="elementtoproof"><p></p><span style="color: black;">This is English football's most drawn fixture but I cannot look past the Liverpool win. They have won all of their home Premier League games this season and, after losing at Spurs and drawing at Brighton in consecutive matches, will regard three points here as a must. I fully expect Jurgen Klopp's men to paint Merseyside Red against an Everton team that remain at best unpredictable.</span></p><p class="elementtoproof"><strong><span style="color: black;">Leg 2 - Draw in Middlesbrough v Birmingham @ 27/10</span></strong></p><p class="elementtoproof"><span style="color: black;">All eyes in the Championship will be on this one as Wayne Rooney takes charge of Birmingham for the first time. The hosts enjoyed a 4-0 win over Sunderland last time out and Michael Carrick is targeting a sixth consecutive wins in all competitions. Will there be a Rooney bounce? Birmingham don't need one after winning their last two under John Eustace before he was sacked. His successor would be pleased with a draw and I back his team to get one.</span></p><p class="elementtoproof"><strong><span style="color: black;">Leg 3 - Back Arsenal to beat Chelsea @ <b class="inline_odds" title="2.24"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.24</span></b></span></strong></p><p class="elementtoproof"><span style="color: black;">It's another Premier League derby as the Gunners go to Stamford Bridge. Both teams have reason to feel optimistic, with Arsenal beating Manchester City last time out and Chelsea coming into this with two league wins in a row for the first time under Mauricio Pochettino. But both of those came on their travels and Chelsea have lost their last two at home. On top of that, Arsenal have won each of their last three away league games against Chelsea. </span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Max's treble for back to back wins @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.80</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D58805,56323,1096%26bsmId%3D924.378865415,924.378114968,924.378114862" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Option #2 - Mike's <b class="inline_odds" title="6.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.40</span></b> Goals Galore Acca</h2><p></p><p><strong>Leg 1: Over 2.5 Goals in Rotherham v Ipswich @ 3/5</strong></p><p>Ipswich have been one of the surprise packages in the Championship this term, sitting second in the table after winning nine and drawing one of their 11 games, thanks largely to scoring 25 goals, the most in the division.</p><p>They do concede a few however, with their matches this season averaging around 3.5 goals per game. So we should see Friday night thrills when Rotherham host the Tractor Boys. The Millers themselves have been involved in some entertaining games this term with the 22 goals they've conceded being the most in the Championship.</p><p><strong>Leg 2: Over 2.5 Goals in Norwich v Leeds @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.65"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.65</span></b></strong></p><p>Norwich have been a bit hit and miss this season, winning five, drawing two and losing four of their 11 games played, but no team in the Championship has been involved in more goals than the Canaries, with 40 goals witnessed so far at an average of just under four per game.</p><p>Leeds arrive on the back of two straight wins, so they'll be confident of getting among the goals, but having conceded three in their last away game this could be a match that witnesses plenty of goals.</p><p><strong>Leg 3: Over 2.5 Goals in Aston Villa v West Ham @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.56"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/7</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.56</span></b></strong></p><p>The goals have certainly been flowing in both Aston Villa and West Ham's games this term with Villa's matches averaging almost four per game (31 in eight league games) while Hammers' matches have seen 27 goals in total, which is almost 3.5 per game.</p><p>Villa could land the Over 2.5 Goals bet themselves if the 13 goals scored in three Premier League home matches this season is anything to go by, but West Ham will have their say too having scored exactly two in each of their last three outings.</p><p><strong>Leg 4: Over 2.5 Goals in Tottenham v Fulham @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.49"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.49</span></b></strong></p><p>Tottenham scored at least two goals in their first seven league games under Ange Postecoglou and anyone who watched them at Luton last time will still be wondering how they didn't score at least two inside 10 minutes in that match.</p><p>Spurs had conceded in the five matches that preceded that game however, including to Fulham in the League Cup, and I just fancy that we'll see plenty of goals in the Monday Night Football clash.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Mike's Goals Galore Acca here @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6.40"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.40</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47973,47973,47973,47973%26bsmId%3D924.378865343,924.378865897,924.378117310,924.378149030" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Option #3 - Alex's <b class="inline_odds" title="16.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">16.00</span></b> lunchtime Bet Builder</h2><p><br><strong>Leg 1: Liverpool (-1) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.88"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.88</span></b></strong></p><p><strong>Leg 2: Mohamed Salah to score anytime @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.88"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.88</span></b></strong></p><p><strong>Leg 3: Dominik Szoboszlai to have 3 or more shots @ 13/10</strong></p><p><strong>Leg 4: Over 10.5 match corners @ 17/20</strong></p><p>The International break is over and I for one am going straight into the lunchtime Merseyside derby to use my completely free bet this weekend. There's an action-packed day of sport and I want to get my weekend off to a flyer.</p><p>To Liverpool then, who host Everton, and like the rest of us I can only see a home win. The Reds have scored in 18 Premier League games in a row and whilst Everton are off the back of a 3-0 win vs second bottom Bournemouth, I want a price to get Liverpool on-side. That excludes their <b class="inline_odds" title="1.24"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.24</span></b> odds in the 90-minute market, but at <b class="inline_odds" title="1.88"><span class="inline_odds__main">10/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.88</span></b> to cover the -1 handicap, that is acceptable to be leg one of my Bet Builder.</p><p>If Liverpool are to score at least twice, then Mohamed Salah is inevitably set to bag once more. The man is in inspired form, having been involved in 27 goals in his last 23 Premier League appearances for Liverpool (16 goals, 11 assists), which includes an ongoing 12-game run at Anfield. He's on pens and is my second leg on Saturday.</p><p>The third of my four picks is the Hungarian prince Dominik Szoboszlai - their words not mine - to have 3 or more shots in the game at 13/10. It's a risk, as he is averaging 2.0 shots per 90 so far in the Premier League, but, this is a player who loves to shoot from outside the box whenever given the opportunity, and Everton are coming to defend deep.</p><p>Against Arsenal - the Toffees managed just 26% of the ball and you'd expect a similar number here. Gaps to play through and in behind may be few and far between for Liverpool and Szoboszlai needs no second invitation to have a pop from distance. He's had at least one shot from outside the box in each game this season, and remember, they don't have to trouble the 'keeper for our bet to land. Three blocked shots will do.</p><p>Finally, we're adding Over 10.5 corners at to finish us off. Simply, Liverpool's matches average 11.1 corners per game and Everton 10.6 - with both teams winning and conceding over five each so far per game. Everton may not reach that tally this time around, but Liverpool's dominance on the ball should cover their side and to more than double our Bet Builder price, well that's a bit of me.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Alex's lunchtime Bet Builder @ <b class="inline_odds" title="16.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">15/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">16.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D6393483,51158968,56323,18353684%26bsmId%3D924.380121629,924.379948541,924.378115089,924.380163661" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2>Option 4 - James begins with <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b> Acca</h2><p></p><p><strong>Leg 1: Man City to win and BTTS v Brighton @ 13/10</strong><br><br>Man City head into the game at the Etihad needing a result having suffered back to back defeats in the league for the first time since 2018.<br><br>They tackle Brighton who go into the fixture having picked up a valuable point against Liverpool at the Amex when last seen.<br><br>Coming back from the International break, sweeping the bad results under the carpet, City can get back on track here.<br><br>However, having conceded in five of their eight games this season in the league and taking on the free-scoring Brighton who have scored in every Premier League game this season, I fancy Brighton to nick one.<br><br>Also BTTS has landed in all eight of Brighton's league fixtures so far this term.</p><p><strong>Leg 2: Bournemouth v Wolves BTTS Draw @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4.20"><span class="inline_odds__main">16/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.20</span></b></strong><br><br>Bournemouth v Wolves does not stand out as one of the greatest matches of the weekend but from a betting perspective it looks quite attractive.<br><br>Wolves and Bournemouth look to be at a similar level of ability this season and with both of them needing valuable points to get them away from the relegation zone, it looks as though it will be a tight affair with neither side managing to outdo each other.<br><br>This leaves a stalemate and with Wolves having BTTS in six of their eight games this season, I think BTTS draw at 16/5 looks the value play.</p><p><strong>Leg 3: Aston Villa v West Ham BTTS @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1.49"><span class="inline_odds__main">1/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.49</span></b></strong><br><br>The final selection of the acca comes on Sunday from Villa Park with two sides who have started the season in great form and with a decision on who wins the game looking extremely tough to call, I think that BTTS is the way to play it.<br><br>Aston Villa have scored in all but one of their eight Premier League games this season, whilst also conceding in six of their eight matches in the domestic league.<br><br>West Ham have seen BTTS in seven of their eight league contests this term, managing to score against the likes of Man City, Liverpool and Newcastle.<br><br>With just two places splitting them in the table and both of them scoring and conceding goals, BTTS looks the smart play.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Mackie's 'new kid on the block' treble @ <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47999,30246,151478%26bsmId%3D924.378117510,924.378117284,924.378118325" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">Claim your completely free Acca or Bet Builder!</h2> <p>Customers can claim a completely free bet to use across all football this weekend (October 20-23). <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=FBFREESTATIC1910">Simply opt-in here</a>. T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D58805,56323,1096%26bsmId%3D924.378865415,924.378114968,924.378114862" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D58805,56323,1096%26bsmId%3D924.378865415,924.378114968,924.378114862">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Completely%20Free%20Football%20Bet%3A%20Editor%20selections%20including%2014%2F1%20Acca%20and%2015%2F1%20Bet%20Builder&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ffootball-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ffootball-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ffootball-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ffootball-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ffootball-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html&text=Completely%20Free%20Football%20Bet%3A%20Editor%20selections%20including%2014%2F1%20Acca%20and%2015%2F1%20Bet%20Builder" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/efl-league-one-and-league-two-tips-and-predictions-back-a-pair-of-weekend-10-1-trebles-280923-134.html">EFL League One and League Two Tips: Back a pair of weekend 10/1 trebles </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/39b959948e687658a480670b61f1e13682fcadae.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/39b959948e687658a480670b61f1e13682fcadae.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/saturday-championship-opta-stats-9-bets-including-a-3120-pick-at-deepdale-280923-904.html">Saturday Championship Opta Stats: Nine bets including a 31/20 pick at Deepdale</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Nigel-Pearson-1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Nigel-Pearson-1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/football-bet-of-the-day-tips-canaries-to-fly-high-in-norway-240923-155.html">Football Bet of the Day: Canaries to fly high in Norway</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Norway fans flags 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Norway%20fans%20flags%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/football-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html">Completely Free Football Bet: Editor selections including 14/1 Acca and 15/1 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/rotherham-v-ipswich-championship-tips-tractor-boys-backed-for-top-honours-friday-night-football-171023-766.html">Rotherham v Ipswich: Tractor Boys backed for top honours</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-exclusive-ratcliffe-deal-is-step-in-right-direction-for-manchester-united-181023-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Ratcliffe deal is step in right direction for Man Utd</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-cruzeiro-v-flamengo-brazil-serie-a-betting-tips-bets-bets-odds-picks-181023-1063.html">Thursday Football Tips: Back an 11/2 Bet Builder treble in Brazil</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-back-chelsea-to-win-efl-cup-at-juicy-5-1-price-091023-664.html">Premier League Jones Knows Notebook: Back Chelsea to win EFL Cup at juicy 5/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/euro-2024-qualifier-tips-seven-of-the-best-best-from-tuesdays-matches-151023-629.html">Euro 2024 Qualifier Tips: Seven of the best best from Tuesday's matches</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">More Football Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/">Transfers</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/">Latest Transfer Odds & News</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/">Daily Acca</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/">Bet of the Day</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/">Big Winners</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/">Betfair Football Ambassadors</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/">Rivaldo</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/national-league/">National League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/">EFL Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">UEFA Europa League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/">UEFA Europa Conference League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/">UEFA Nations League</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/">Manager Specials</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/">Women's Football</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/">Women's Super League</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/">Scottish Premiership</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/">Internationals</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/">Football Betting Masterclass</a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423215 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423215 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423215={pID:"5423215",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423215:window.ftClick_5423215,ftExpTrack_5423215:window.ftExpTrack_5423215,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423215PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423215); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423215PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423215"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423215;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair300x250Static/?"+ft5423215PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423215.GTimeout);ft5423215PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div id="side-sport-text-ad" class="widget_advert"> <h3>NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open an Account Using Promo Code <strong>ZBHC01</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook</li> <li><strong>Get</strong> - £/€20 in Free Bets</li> </ul> <a class="button" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">GET STARTED</a></div> <p></p> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <nav class="sub-nav"> <h3 class="sub-nav__title">More on Football Betting</h3> <ul class="sub-nav__list"> <li><a href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/sports-acq-uk-bau-b5-g20-sbk-football?rfr=977214">Betfair Welcome Offer </a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football">Bet on Footbal with Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509">Premier League Odds</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-championship/7129730">Championship Odds</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/odds/today-s-football/cpn-YytEIxAAACEA6mgL%2Fs%2F1?d=Y0ALOREAAB8ARlzD">Today's Football</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block"> <header class="block_header"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/bet-calculator/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"> Betfair's Free Bet Calculator</a><br/> </header> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li> Completely Free Football Bet: Editor selections including 14/1 Acca and 15/1 Bet Builder </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/", "name": "Football" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/", "name": "Football Tips" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/football-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html", "name": "Completely Free Football Bet: Editor selections including 14/1 Acca and 15/1 Bet Builder" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ffootball-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html&rfr=977214">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Ffootball-tips%2Ffootball-accumulator-tips-and-bet-builder-tips-editor-selections-including-14-1-acca-and-15-1-bet-builder-181023-1171.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> <button>Search</button> </div> </form> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> <ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <div class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</div> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p></p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Racing</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/"><strong>Football</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Golf</strong></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Cricket</strong></a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script> ga_navEvent('services-nav', '.services_nav'); ga_navEvent('sports-nav', '.main_navigation'); ga_navEvent('features-nav-carousel', '.features_nav_carousel'); ga_navEvent('features-nav', '.features_navigation__item'); ga_navEvent('blog-nav', '.sidebar_menu'); ga_navEvent('full-site-nav', '.full_navigation__menu'); ga_navEvent('breadcrumb', '.breadcrumb__navigation'); ga_navEvent('mobile-nav', '#floating_nav'); ga_navEvent('footer-nav', '.footer_mid__links'); ga_navEvent('home-top-stories-carousel', '.top_stories'); ga_navEvent('best-bets', '.card_scroller'); ga_navEvent('home-star-columnist', '.star_columnist'); ga_navEvent('side-text-advert', '#side-sport-text-ad'); ga_navEvent('betslip-promo-banner', '.betslip_promo'); ga_navEvent('entry-body-text-advert', '#betnow-uk-widget'); ga_navEvent('betting-copy', '.betting-copy'); ga_navEvent('recommended-bets', '.recommended_bets'); ga_navEvent('racecard-widget', '.race_entry'); </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v84a3a4012de94ce1a686ba8c167c359c1696973893317" integrity="sha512-euoFGowhlaLqXsPWQ48qSkBSCFs3DPRyiwVu3FjR96cMPx+Fr+gpWRhIafcHwqwCqWS42RZhIudOvEI+Ckf6MA==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"818830e16ffe6fa7","b":1,"version":"2023.10.0","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256"}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>