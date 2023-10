Max follows up with 9/1 9.80 free Acca

New boy Mackie begins with 14/1 15.00 treble

Mike Norman fancies Goals Galore four-fold

Alex is using the Bet Builder route with 15/1 16.00 tip

Option #1 - Max backs 9/1 9.80 treble

Leg 1 - Liverpool to beat Everton 1/31.32

This is English football's most drawn fixture but I cannot look past the Liverpool win. They have won all of their home Premier League games this season and, after losing at Spurs and drawing at Brighton in consecutive matches, will regard three points here as a must. I fully expect Jurgen Klopp's men to paint Merseyside Red against an Everton team that remain at best unpredictable.

Leg 2 - Draw in Middlesbrough v Birmingham @ 27/10

All eyes in the Championship will be on this one as Wayne Rooney takes charge of Birmingham for the first time. The hosts enjoyed a 4-0 win over Sunderland last time out and Michael Carrick is targeting a sixth consecutive wins in all competitions. Will there be a Rooney bounce? Birmingham don't need one after winning their last two under John Eustace before he was sacked. His successor would be pleased with a draw and I back his team to get one.

Leg 3 - Back Arsenal to beat Chelsea @ 5/42.24

It's another Premier League derby as the Gunners go to Stamford Bridge. Both teams have reason to feel optimistic, with Arsenal beating Manchester City last time out and Chelsea coming into this with two league wins in a row for the first time under Mauricio Pochettino. But both of those came on their travels and Chelsea have lost their last two at home. On top of that, Arsenal have won each of their last three away league games against Chelsea.

Back Max's treble for back to back wins @ 9/19.80 Bet now

Option #2 - Mike's 11/2 6.40 Goals Galore Acca

Leg 1: Over 2.5 Goals in Rotherham v Ipswich @ 3/5

Ipswich have been one of the surprise packages in the Championship this term, sitting second in the table after winning nine and drawing one of their 11 games, thanks largely to scoring 25 goals, the most in the division.

They do concede a few however, with their matches this season averaging around 3.5 goals per game. So we should see Friday night thrills when Rotherham host the Tractor Boys. The Millers themselves have been involved in some entertaining games this term with the 22 goals they've conceded being the most in the Championship.

Leg 2: Over 2.5 Goals in Norwich v Leeds @ 4/61.65

Norwich have been a bit hit and miss this season, winning five, drawing two and losing four of their 11 games played, but no team in the Championship has been involved in more goals than the Canaries, with 40 goals witnessed so far at an average of just under four per game.

Leeds arrive on the back of two straight wins, so they'll be confident of getting among the goals, but having conceded three in their last away game this could be a match that witnesses plenty of goals.

Leg 3: Over 2.5 Goals in Aston Villa v West Ham @ 4/71.56

The goals have certainly been flowing in both Aston Villa and West Ham's games this term with Villa's matches averaging almost four per game (31 in eight league games) while Hammers' matches have seen 27 goals in total, which is almost 3.5 per game.

Villa could land the Over 2.5 Goals bet themselves if the 13 goals scored in three Premier League home matches this season is anything to go by, but West Ham will have their say too having scored exactly two in each of their last three outings.

Leg 4: Over 2.5 Goals in Tottenham v Fulham @ 1/21.49

Tottenham scored at least two goals in their first seven league games under Ange Postecoglou and anyone who watched them at Luton last time will still be wondering how they didn't score at least two inside 10 minutes in that match.

Spurs had conceded in the five matches that preceded that game however, including to Fulham in the League Cup, and I just fancy that we'll see plenty of goals in the Monday Night Football clash.

Back Mike's Goals Galore Acca here @ 11/26.40 Bet now

Option #3 - Alex's 15/1 16.00 lunchtime Bet Builder



Leg 1: Liverpool (-1) @ 10/111.88

Leg 2: Mohamed Salah to score anytime @ 10/111.88

Leg 3: Dominik Szoboszlai to have 3 or more shots @ 13/10

Leg 4: Over 10.5 match corners @ 17/20

The International break is over and I for one am going straight into the lunchtime Merseyside derby to use my completely free bet this weekend. There's an action-packed day of sport and I want to get my weekend off to a flyer.

To Liverpool then, who host Everton, and like the rest of us I can only see a home win. The Reds have scored in 18 Premier League games in a row and whilst Everton are off the back of a 3-0 win vs second bottom Bournemouth, I want a price to get Liverpool on-side. That excludes their 1/41.24 odds in the 90-minute market, but at 10/111.88 to cover the -1 handicap, that is acceptable to be leg one of my Bet Builder.

If Liverpool are to score at least twice, then Mohamed Salah is inevitably set to bag once more. The man is in inspired form, having been involved in 27 goals in his last 23 Premier League appearances for Liverpool (16 goals, 11 assists), which includes an ongoing 12-game run at Anfield. He's on pens and is my second leg on Saturday.

The third of my four picks is the Hungarian prince Dominik Szoboszlai - their words not mine - to have 3 or more shots in the game at 13/10. It's a risk, as he is averaging 2.0 shots per 90 so far in the Premier League, but, this is a player who loves to shoot from outside the box whenever given the opportunity, and Everton are coming to defend deep.

Against Arsenal - the Toffees managed just 26% of the ball and you'd expect a similar number here. Gaps to play through and in behind may be few and far between for Liverpool and Szoboszlai needs no second invitation to have a pop from distance. He's had at least one shot from outside the box in each game this season, and remember, they don't have to trouble the 'keeper for our bet to land. Three blocked shots will do.

Finally, we're adding Over 10.5 corners at to finish us off. Simply, Liverpool's matches average 11.1 corners per game and Everton 10.6 - with both teams winning and conceding over five each so far per game. Everton may not reach that tally this time around, but Liverpool's dominance on the ball should cover their side and to more than double our Bet Builder price, well that's a bit of me.

Back Alex's lunchtime Bet Builder @ 15/116.00 Bet now

Option 4 - James begins with 14/1 15.00 Acca

Leg 1: Man City to win and BTTS v Brighton @ 13/10



Man City head into the game at the Etihad needing a result having suffered back to back defeats in the league for the first time since 2018.



They tackle Brighton who go into the fixture having picked up a valuable point against Liverpool at the Amex when last seen.



Coming back from the International break, sweeping the bad results under the carpet, City can get back on track here.



However, having conceded in five of their eight games this season in the league and taking on the free-scoring Brighton who have scored in every Premier League game this season, I fancy Brighton to nick one.



Also BTTS has landed in all eight of Brighton's league fixtures so far this term.

Leg 2: Bournemouth v Wolves BTTS Draw @ 16/54.20



Bournemouth v Wolves does not stand out as one of the greatest matches of the weekend but from a betting perspective it looks quite attractive.



Wolves and Bournemouth look to be at a similar level of ability this season and with both of them needing valuable points to get them away from the relegation zone, it looks as though it will be a tight affair with neither side managing to outdo each other.



This leaves a stalemate and with Wolves having BTTS in six of their eight games this season, I think BTTS draw at 16/5 looks the value play.

Leg 3: Aston Villa v West Ham BTTS @ 1/21.49



The final selection of the acca comes on Sunday from Villa Park with two sides who have started the season in great form and with a decision on who wins the game looking extremely tough to call, I think that BTTS is the way to play it.



Aston Villa have scored in all but one of their eight Premier League games this season, whilst also conceding in six of their eight matches in the domestic league.



West Ham have seen BTTS in seven of their eight league contests this term, managing to score against the likes of Man City, Liverpool and Newcastle.



With just two places splitting them in the table and both of them scoring and conceding goals, BTTS looks the smart play.