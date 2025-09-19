Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League, Championship and more

Get the best bets for Premier League Saturday Matchday 5

Includes tips for every match in the top flight

Plus tips for EFL, European leagues, football accas and bet builders

Like Bet Builders? You'll love Betfair's new Match Ups Multis!

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Premier League football tips and predicitions

Dave Tindall: "Against Burnley, the Reds had 27 shots while, with record signing Alexander Isak introduced against Atletico, they fired in 20 against the Spaniards. That suggests Jordan Pickford could be in for a busy afternoon so the 5/6 on the England goalkeeper making 4 Or More Saves looks worth a go.

"I'll combine that in a Bet Builder with Ryan Gravenberch to have a first-half shot. The Dutchman is seen as a holding midfielder but has had six shots in his three Premier League games so far this term so isn't afraid to pull the trigger.

"Everton will surely keep it as tight as they can but will have it all on to keep Liverpool's dynamic forward line in check. As a result, Gravenberch should get the space to go for goal and he's 13/10 simply to have a pop - probably from distance - in the first half and that would make sense as Liverpool probe with Everton's shape still tight and disciplined for the first 45."

Recommended Bet Back Everton Goalkeeper To Make 4 Or More Saves + Ryan Gravenberch to have 1 Or More Shots In 1st Half on Bet Builder SBK 3/1

Mark Stinchcombe: "My favourite Premier League team for backing Over 2.5 goals is back in action again on Saturday afternoon so it seems rude to turn our noses up at backing three or more goals when the line is once again set at 2.5. Brighton were the best team in the division for Over 2.5 goals winners last season with a huge 71% of their matches delivering payouts.

"Tottenham have started like a train under new boss Thomas Frank and have scored eight goals in four league games already. This matchup normally serves up goals with the last five meetings seeing Over 2.5 goals winners."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals EXC 1.75

Stephen Tudor: "Dominic Calvert-Lewin has taken on a SOT every 37 minutes since heading to Yorkshire. He is the striker to back here. Similarly, a visiting player is tipped in the shots market with Anton Stach's 10 efforts this term giving him the edge over Rodrigo Gomes.

"The Wolves winger's namesake Joao Gomes should come out on top for fouls drawn when pitted against Ethan Ampadu. Gomes has won 2.3 free-kicks per 90 across his last 10 starts."

- Dominic Calvert-Lewin to have more shots on target than Jhon Arias

- Anton Stach to take on more shots than Rodrigo Gomes

- Joao Gomes to draw more fouls than Ethan Ampadu

Recommended Bet Back Calvert-Lewin/Stach/J Gomes over Arias/R Gomes/Ampadu SBK 12/1

Alan Shearer: "Any team going to Burnley know what they'll be up against. I think Nottingham Forest are set up to hit teams on the counter and I don't think Ange Postecoglou will change that. I'll go for an away win."

Alan's Prediction:Nottm Forest Win

Mark O;Haire: "The Irons have conceded 14 goals across their five outings in all competitions, losing four of those fixtures. In their current guise, the capital club are heading for a relegation scrap with the side lacking many of the basic elements required of a solid top-flight team - that includes, shipping a whopping six goals from set pieces already.

"Three centre-backs have already scored against Potter's posse so we simply must chuck a few darts at Palace's defensive dangers to score here. The Eagles have three key threats from dead-ball situations, so it's worth splitting small stakes on Maxence Lacroix 16/1, Marc Guehi 16/1 and Chris Richards 16/1 to get on the scoresheet.

Recommended Bet Back Guehi to score SBK 16/1

Paul Higham: "Bizarrely, Chelsea are leaving London for the first time in the Premier League this season but Old Trafford has hardly been a fortress for the Red Devils as they've won just four of the last 14 home league games.

Given Chelsea had a tough midweek and Amorim is under pressure, maybe the draw at 13/5 would be the safest bet, and after all this is the most drawn fixture in Premier League history with 27 meetings between the two sides ending level - 14 of them at Old Trafford.

"And a surprising fact is that Chelsea haven't won at Old Trafford in the Premier League since 2013 - going 12 visits without victory."

Recommended Bet Back the draw SBK 13/5

The Opta Stat:

"Fulham completed a Premier League double over Brentford last season and the Bees are winless in their last three away Premier League games (D1 L2), losing both of the last two.

"Only Burnley (30) have had fewer shots than Brentford (33) in the Premier League this season, with the Bees' average of 8.3 shots per game their lowest in any of their five campaigns in the competition."

Recommended Bet Back Fulham to win and have most SOTs each half SBK 4/1

Football...Only Bettor. Listen to the Saturday preview

EFL football tips and predictions

Jack Critchley: "QPR have markedly improved since their hammering at the CBS Arena. Julian Stephan's side have bounced back with back-to-back victories over newcomers Charlton and Wrexham. There are still a few defensive frailties to iron out, however, they've looked far slicker in attack, and the addition of Richard Kone has given them an outlet up front. The former Wycombe striker is proving to be a handful for opposition defences and has stepped up to the second tier with aplomb. The R's won consecutive matches just twice last season, and confidence will be much higher in the camp.

"Stoke are also riding a wave of optimism. The Potters have come flying out of the traps under Mark Robins and were victorious against Birmingham last weekend. For the first time in several seasons, the Staffordshire outfit has found the right balance in midfield with Tomas Rigo slotting in alongside Ben Pearson and Lewis Baker. No player has delivered more crossed than Sorba Thomas so far this campaign, so they should be able to put pressure on QPR's defence and will surely find a way through."

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals SBK 21/20

Alan Dudman: "Peterborough have lost each of their last six away league games in succession, last enduring a longer losing run on the road between December 2009 and February 2010 (seven defeats). It is unthinkable to see Posh bottom with just four points from eight games. Darren Ferguson insists it will come good, and while he has been backed in the transfer window with plenty of incomings, they still haven't won a game on the road in four and have conceded 10.

"Plymouth are improving, but they couldn't get any worse. Scenes from Tom Cleverley waiting for the microphones to work a few weeks ago for the in-house TV were amusing, but are now banished with a plethora of goals. Cleverley might have raised a smile.

"They thumped Stockport 4-2 recently and triumphed 3-2 against Luton last Saturday in a bizarre result. Luton checked in an xG of 3.14 and Plymouth had were reduced to ten-men and barely had the ball - yet won. They had just 38% of the ball against Stockport and hit four. The Pilgrims look a great price."

Recommended Bet Back Plymouth SBK 5/6

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "There's a lot of speculation currently about Vinicius Junior's form and future. The Brazilian superstar appears below Kylian Mbappé in the current pecking order at Real Madrid, with the Frenchman a regular starter and Vinicius in and out of the team. However, while Vini Jr's was left out of the starting XI for the Champions League clash with Marseille in midweek, he did come on and force the penalty from which Madrid scored their winning goal.

"When Vinicius has been benched before by Xabi Alonso, he has responded by trying to show what he can do. When he was benched against Real Oviedo he came on to score late on, and then he netted the winner in his next start against Mallorca.

"This is the theory I'm working with for this game, as Los Blancos face Espanyol at the Bernabeu. Vinicius is expected to return to the starting XI, and I like his price of evens to score here. He'll be fired up, and he scored in this fixture last season, a 4-1 win for the capital club."