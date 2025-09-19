Alan Shearer Exclusive: Defeat to Chelsea could mean sack for Man Utd's Amorim

Defeat to Chelsea could prove fatal for Man Utd's Amorim

Man Utd v Chelsea is do or die for Amorim

It was men against boys last weekend at the Etihad in the Manchester derby. The teams were miles apart in terms of ability, system and attitude, despite Manchester United spending over £200m in the summer. They cannot afford to be beaten like that again this weekend when they host Chelsea. If United lose to Enzo Maresca's Blues then I fear for Amorim.

Something must improve rapidly. United can't be in the bottom-half of the Premier League. There hasn't been an improvement at all up to now and that can't continue after what they spent in the transfer window. There has to be something that gets them going and if that doesn't happen quickly then everyone knows the rules when it comes to football management.

It's on both the manager and players but I do think there's a lot in the system and the manager is not going to change his ways. He's either going to die on his sword or get the success that he needs. At the minute it looks really negative. I don't think a lot of the United players are suited to the system.

It's a really interesting weekend coming up and United can't afford to take another beating.

Liverpool grinding out wins is ominous for title rivals

Liverpool v Everton, which takes place on Saturday, is a great derby. The respect is there between both football clubs. I lived in Merseyside for four years when I played for Blackburn, so I understand it. There's huge respect between fans and I imagine they're great games to play in. I've been to them.

David Moyes seems to be getting what he wants at Everton - although they are obviously not the finished product. And Liverpool have spent an absolute fortune. They've not played well at all yet this season in the league, but they've won four from four games which has to be a worrying sign for the rest of the league.

Liverpool are still trying to figure out a system that works for everyone going forward. Defensively there aren't too many issues. In forward positions, they're still trying to get the best out of Florian Wirtz. They obviously have another huge player in Alexander Isak who made his debut on Wednesday night in the Champions League.

I wouldn't be too concerned about not playing well and winning games. That must be a positive.

Everton are in race to qualify for Europa League

The race for the top four will dominate the headlines, but everything is all to play for after that in the Premier League. Every team is in a similar position. Aston Villa are obviously struggling while Newcastle got their win at Wolves last weekend. Tottenham and Manchester United finished so low last year that they had to improve this season and Spurs have done that already.

There's lots to play for and Everton could be one of those clubs that finish anywhere from sixth to 12th. But there are so many clubs that can say that.

Foden was back to his best in Manchester derby

Phil Foden is a wonderful player. We get fixated on footballers having a poor time or not playing well. It's normal, it happens, and you just have to except it. From an individual point of view, it's how you come back and the signs for Foden are really encouraging. He was fantastic in the Manchester derby.

We'd all hope that he's back to his best and plays like that on a regular basis. That can only be a positive for England. Having said that, there are so many talented players in that position for England now - the competition is really impressive.

Alan Shearer's Arsenal v Man City combined XI

Ahead of the big game of the weekend Betfair ambassador Alan Shearer has come up with his Arsenal v Manchester City combined XI. Here's what he went for:

Donnarumma

Timber

Saliba

Gabriel

Gvardiol

Rice

Rodri

Bernardo Silva

Saka

Haaland

Eze

