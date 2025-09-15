Next Premier League Manager To Leave: Potter favourite and Amorim in danger

West Ham's Potter odds-on to leave his job next

Defeats for Man Utd and Wolves puts bosses under pressure

Potter odds-on for sack after Spurs beat West Ham

The sack race market is back. After Nuno Espirito Santo left Nottingham Forest after just three matches of the 2025/26 Premier League season, the market has been relaunched and it might not be long until we have another winner.

Already there is an odds-on favourite teetering at the top of the Betfair Sportsbook market. Graham Potter is 10/111.91 to go next after West Ham lost for third time this season, going down 3-0 at home to Tottenham.

The Hammers are in the relegation zone and 2/1 to go down. They pride themselves on not being a sacking club but they dispensed with Julen Lopetegui last season - to, err, make way for Potter - and, if the board think they are in danger of being relegated, they could act sooner rather than later.

There is already talk in today's news that the board are considering Nuno Espirito Santo as a potential replacement. West Ham host Palace on Saturday and the outcome could determine whether Potter remains in charge.

Derby defeat pushes Amorim to brink

Ruben Amorim's Manchester United reign is not improving. They were comprehensively beaten by Manchester City on Sunday and the 3-0 scoreline arguable flattered a United side that were outplayed.

Amorim is 5/23.50 to be the next manager to leave and, after losing to City, insisted again that he would not change his tactical system. The 3-4-3 really does appear to be the hill on which Amorim is prepared to see his United tenure die. He said the club would have to change the manager if they wanted a change of tactics.

It is a bizarre thing for a manager to do - refuse to do adapt even as the defeats rack up - and Amorim's stay at United, which began only last November, appears to be in terminal decline. He has taken 31 points from 31 matches - the worst record of any team that has been ever present in the Premier League in that period.

United are still yet to record consecutive victories in the league under Amorim. Gary Neville said after yesterday's match that, if United lose to Chelsea on Saturday, the manager will be done for.

Pereira 9/2 after four defeats in four

Wolves are bottom of the Premier League with zero points after four matches. Last season, manager Vitor Pereira came in and steered them to safety in impressive style.

After a fractious summer, which saw Wolves sell key players and fail to replace them, Pereira is 9/25.50 in the sack race market.

A home match against promoted Leeds on Saturday has taken on vital significance as the embattled boss tries to rally his players to put at least a point on the board at Molineux.

