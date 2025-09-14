Mark O'Haire on the Champions League: PSG the value price to go back-to-back

Six English sides chasing European glory

PSG fourth favourites despite last season's exploits

Three back-to-lay opportunities among Mark's outsider picks

Champions League 2025/26: An intriguing campaign awaits

Paris Saint-Germain survived a scare in the league stage of the new-look format last term to collect their first-ever Champions League title with a 5-0 thrashing of Internazionale, the biggest margin of success in a UCL/European Cup final. Luis Enrique's outfit are again expected to challenge for major honours in May.

Premier League winners Liverpool and runners-up Arsenal were each dumped out by the French giants but should again feature in the latter stages of the competition with Manchester City, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham completing the EPL challenge with an aim to finish in the top-24 and avoid early elimination.

This is our verdict on the leading runners and riders.

Champions League 2025/26: The Premier League contenders

Liverpool (7.206/1 to win on the Betfair Exchange) topped the league phase last term, though the Reds' reward was a last-16 showdown against eventual winners PSG. Arne Slot's side will hope for a bit more luck this time around and the Merseysiders will be eyeing the top prize after a serious summer of investment. With a couple of defensive tweaks, Liverpool should challenge.

Arsenal 7.807/1 also exited at the final-four in 2024/25, though the Gunners can call upon one of Europe's most trusted rearguards, leaking just 18 goals in 24 UCL matches under Mikel Arteta. The North Londoners are the team with the most European Cup/UCL games played without ever lifting the trophy and appear a touch too short in the betting to consider.

Manchester City 14.013/1 endured a season of struggle in 2024-25, finishing without a major trophy for the first time since Pep Guardiola's first season at the club in 2016-17. The Citizens have retooled this term but have thus far failed to impress consistently as they search for the right balance and system. Clearly capable but best left alone.

Chelsea 15.014/1 upset the odds to claim Club World Cup glory this summer, convincingly beating PSG in the final to make it two international club competitions triumphs under Enzo Marasca's watch. The Blues midfield is as strong as any in the tournament, though goalkeeper and centre-back are problem positions that could prove their downfall.

Tottenham 36.035/1 are back in the big time following their Europa League success with Thomas Frank now in the hot-seat. The Dane enjoyed great success with Brentford, though this is his first taste of European football and without that experience, Spurs have a touch of the unknowns coming into this Champions League campaign.

Newcastle 42.041/1 return to Europe's top table, aiming to improve on their continental adventure that ended in a group-stage exit. Alexander Isak's departure has weakened the Magpies, though Eddie Howe will hope Anthony Elanga, Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade can combine to replace the Swede's goals. Home form could be key.

Champions League 2025/26: European powerhouses

Barcelona 6.6011/2 fell short at the semi-final stage last season as the Blaugrana were undone by Inter's clinical counter-attack and set-piece strength. The Catalans will have their backers again, though the La Liga champions lost defensive leader Inigo Martinez during the summer, and those backline deficiencies are difficult to overcome.

PSG 9.008/1 were last term's standout side and Les Parisiens are surprisingly fourth favourites in their quest for back-to-back titles. Luis Enrique can call upon a collection of improving young talent such as Joao Neves, Kvicha Kvaratshkelia, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola, alongside a heady mix of experience. They are the best bet at the prices.

Real Madrid 9.4017/2 were eliminated at the quarter-final stage by Arsenal in 2024/25, only the third occasion in 15 UCL editions that Los Blancos failed to make the semis. The 15-time winners have retooled with Xabi Alonso now overseeing the Spanish giants with another assault on Champions League glory possible should key personnel stay fit.

Bayern Munich 13.5025/2 were frustrated to be ousted by Inter in the quarters last season and the Bavarians are demanding more of Vincent Kompany's crew in 2025/26. An unkind league phase draw may hinder the Bundesliga champions, though we should still expect the German juggernaut to feature in the latter stages of the tournament.

Champions League 2025/26: Alternative options at big odds

Napoli 42.041/1 are Italy's strongest suit with Antonio Conte adding Kevin de Bruyne, Noa Lang and Rasmus Hoijlund in the summer. The Partenopei should be capable of navigating the league phase and few opponents will relish a trip to the Stadio Diego Maradona in the knockout phase, making the Azzurri a dangerous proposition.

Atletico Madrid 44.043/1 have endured a dreadful start to the new domestic season in Spain with Diego Simeone overseeing a new-look squad. The Mattress Makers haven't reached the semi-final stage of the Champions League since 2016-17 and Los Rojiblancos may struggle to end that wait as they refresh and replenish an ageing group.

Inter 44.043/1 have reached the Champions League final in two of the last three seasons, but a repeat in 2025/26 looks unlikely. Head coach Simone Inzaghi has departed the Nerazzurri and relative rookie boss Cristian Chivu has taken charge of an ageing squad in need of regeneration. The San Siro side require a rebuild before challenging again.

Champions League 2025/26: Back-to-lay opportunities at huge odds

Athletic Club 100.099/1 command respect. Ernesto Valverde has delivered remarkable success for the Basque outfit across three spells in the dugout and steered the side back into the UCL with a creditable top-four La Liga finish. With the Williams brothers in tow and the San Mames orchestra onside, Les Leons look a solid back-to-lay option.

Eintracht Frankfurt 120.0119/1 have enjoyed year-on-year progress under Dino Toppmoller and Die Adler's exciting young squad are determined to make a splash on Europe's main stage. Jonathan Burkardt could prove a handy replacement for Hugo Ekitike, whilst Can Uzun has made an eye-catching start. Expect Eintracht to bring plenty of noise.

Bodo/Glimt 810.0809/1 reached the Europa League semis last season and the Norwegians shouldn't be dismissed as hopeless outsiders in their first foray into the Champions League. Kjetil Knutsen's attack-minded outfit have been handed a favourable draw, and their rock-solid home record could give the underdogs a fighting chance to progress.

