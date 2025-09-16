Tottenham v Villarreal: Frank's men to make winning start

Tottenham v Villarreal

Tuesday 16 September, 20:00

Live on Amazon Prime

Levy legacy stands Spurs in good stead

In an era where some top-flight clubs have declined significantly due to a lack of infrastructure spending or poor decision-making or both, Tottenham are in a strong position, with the potential to kick on. They have an elite stadium with a training ground to match, they have one of the shrewdest managers in the game and they are back in the Champions League.

For all the criticism that departed chairman Daniel Levy received during his 25-year tenure, there is no doubt that he delivered tangible progress. On his watch Spurs reached a Champions League final, have just won a major European trophy, and after he took over in March 2001 they only finished outside the Premier League's top 10 four times in a quarter of a century.

Had Levy been less parsimonious in the transfer market, could Spurs have had even greater success? Perhaps, but to characterise his reign as miserly and overly cautious would do him and the club a great disservice.

On the pitch, Spurs have made a really encouraging start under Thomas Frank. The team pushed PSG all the way in the Super Cup before falling just short on penalties, and in the Premier League that have won three of their four matches, including an eye-catching victory at Manchester City.

Frank has already made Tottenham a more dangerous team at set plays, and that was in evidence against West Ham in Saturday's 3-0 victory. Time and time again Spurs loaded the far post with bodies, so it was no surprise when Pape Matar Sarr headed home the opener from a Xavi corner.

Despite a serious injury suffered by James Maddison, Spurs are replete with options in the attacking third. I suspect Xavi will be able to have more influence at Spurs than he would have at a Cole Palmer-led Chelsea, Randal Kolo Muani is a super pick-up from PSG, Richarlison has been reborn under the new manager, while Mohammed Kudus already looks to be a smart acquisition.

At the other end, Guglielmo Vicario has looked sharp in the Tottenham goal, and the team has already racked up three Premier League clean sheets. Having said that, only West Ham have allowed more shots on target across the opening four games of the top-flight season, so there is work to be done.

After being rested at the weekend, Richarlison is likely to return to the XI here, with Dominic Solanke nursing an ankle injury and Mathys Tel left out of the Champions League squad. Kolo Muani had a summer in limbo as he waited for a transfer from PSG, so he's being eased in gradually.

Coach is the star for Villarreal

Marcelino isn't a coach that suffers fools gladly, and he has sometimes left clubs under a cloud of acrimony, but his record speaks for itself. He started life as a promotion specialist, before delivering a Copa del Rey for Valencia, two Copa del Rey finals for Athletic Club and a Europa League semi-final in his first spell at Villarreal.

In his second spell at Villarreal, his stringent methods are working again. The team qualified for the Champions League last season, nailing down a fifth-placed finish and ending up an impressive ten points ahead of sixth-placed Betis. The Yellow Submarine lost just eight of 38 La Liga games last term.

Despite losing Thierno Barry, Yeremy Pino and Alex Baena in the summer, Villarreal have made a strong start to the season, with the weekend's 2-0 loss at Atletico Madrid proving to be their first reverse of the campaign. Former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe was named as August's La Liga Player of the Month, and the summer signing of Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze looks exciting.

Villarreal have been hit by injuries ahead of this opener. Defenders Logan Costa and Willy Kambwala are out, while experienced forward Gerardo Moreno is a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Spurs can make flying start

Marcelino is an excellent coach who I'm sure will have a gameplan here, but Spurs are full of confidence and have a genuine threat in the attacking third. A front line of Xavi, Richarlison and Kudus could cause mayhem, and there's a nice balance in midfield with the tackling of Joao Palhinha alongside the running of Lucas Bergvall and Pape Matar Sarr.

Villarreal have been superb at home so far, but they underwhelmed in a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo and looked surprisingly fragile at the Metropolitano.

We can back Spurs to win here at 1.910/11 on the Exchange, and I think that's a good price.

Recommended Bet Back Tottenham to win @ EXC 1.9

If you want to boost that price to 2/13.00 for a Spurs win, you could use the Bet Builder to include former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey to commit two fouls. Partey will get plenty of stick from the Spurs fans, and he committed three fouls against his old club Atletico at the weekend, which was the first game he has started this season.

It's also worth bearing in mind you can use the Sportsbook's new Match Ups Multi feature, and you can get 11/26.50 for Xavi to be fouled more than Dani Parejo and to get more assists than Parejo. Xavi set up a goal from a corner against West Ham, and delviered seven Bundesliga assists for Leipzig last term. He is also a foul magnet - he was fouled at least twice in 17 of 25 league games last term. Parejo has been fouled just once across 150 La Liga minutes this season.

Rejuvenated Richarlison can strike

Thomas Frank has put his faith in Richarlison this season, and the Brazilian has repaid that trust. He delivered a superb double against Burnley, and set up a goal in the win at Manchester City. After international duty with Brazil he was only given 20 minutes against West Ham, so he should be raring to go here.

At 7/52.40 on the Sportsbook, Richarlison is worth backing in the Anytime Goalscorer market.

Recommended Bet Back Richarlison to score @ SBK 7/5

