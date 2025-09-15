Premier League Matchday 4 Review: Liverpool 6/5 title favs after late Salah pen seals win

Liverpool leave it late but are title favs at 6/5 2.20

Liverpool are 6/52.20 to win the Premier League again after Mo Salah's 95th-minute penalty at Turf Moor preserved the Reds' 100% record.

Burnley managed to frustrate the champions, rewarding bettors who backed the draw with Betfair's 90 minute guarantee, and were on the verge of what would have been a morale-boosting draw before the Egyptian struck.

The Clarets showed plenty of grit and nous in defeat but are 4/61.67 for relegation.

Victory left Arne Slot's team three points clear of second-placed Arsenal 13/82.63 who beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in Ange Postecoglou's first match in charge of the east Midlands club.

Viktor Gyokeres scored his third league goal of the season for the Gunners and is 6/17.00 in the top goalscorer betting.

Man City 7/1 to win title after derby win

Erling Haaland is the 5/61.84 Golden Boot favourite after his brace in Manchester City's 3-0 win over Manchester United made it five goals in four matches for the Norwegian.

The scoreline did not quite convey the extent of City's dominance and they could have had five if some of Haaland's team-mates' finishing had been sharper. Pep Guardiola was delighted with the victory, which ended City's two-match losing run, and saw excellent performances from Phil Foden and Jeremy Doku as well as Haaland.

Are City back after the win? They are 7/18.00 third-favourities in the title race betting ahead of Chelsea 12/113.00 who dropped points in a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Saturday.

Glasner fav to be Man U manager if Amorim sacked

For Manchester United it was a case of same old disappointment under Ruben Amorim at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The Red Devils manager now has 31 points from 31 games in the league. That is the worst record of all clubs that have been ever present during that period.

United are out to 11/102.11 for a top six finish but those United fans who have called for the Portuguese to be sacked will be more interested in the market on the next Red Devils manager which sees Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner as the 7/18.00 favourite.

Glasner's current team drew 0-0 at home to Sunderland on Saturday - a result that provided further evidence of Sunderland's ability to compete in the top flight and left them odds-against for relegation at 11/102.11.

Spurs go third and put Hammers' Potter in peril

Tottenham are third in the Premier League - level on points with Bournemouth who beat Brighton - after winning 3-0 at West Ham on Saturday evening. A third win of the season for Thomas Frank's men leaves them 1/12.00 to finish in the top six and 10/34.33 to crack the top four.

The big story here, however, is the Hammers who are in the relegation zone after four matches and 2/13.00 to go down. This was their second consecutive home defeat of the season, following the 5-1 defeat to Chelsea, and left West Ham fans demoralised about the state of their club.

Manager Graham Potter needs an immediate improvement and there is already talk that the board are considering Nuno Espirito Santo as a potential replacement.

West Ham host Palace next weekend and the outcome could determine whether Potter remains in charge.

