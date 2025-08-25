Premier League Tips: Why Everton are a bet to finish in the top 10

Future looks bright with Grealish, Ndiaye & Moyes

When Branthwaite is back, Everton could be real deal

Betfair Exchange market has Everton at 2.7 7/4 for top 10 finish

Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!

Everton are serious top half contenders

The times just might be a changing at Everton.

This is no longer a club lurching from crisis to crisis.

After years of scattergun recruitment, financial turmoil and managerial roulette, Everton are finally starting to look like a heavyweight football club again. They showed off their shiny new stadium on Sunday, beating Brighton 2-0 as the world watched on. It's a serious piece of work, too.

It might be time to take them and their excellent manager David Moyes seriously before it becomes trendy to do so. The market is sleeping on them.

The Moyes appointment was met with raised eyebrows but one with hindsight actually made perfect sense. Just look at how grim the situation at West Ham is without Moyes holding the club together.

I think we need to start putting some serious respect on what Moyes is doing in the Premier League - I for one haven't given him enough credit over the years. Moyes record since taking over at West Ham is outstanding. He's working at a 37% win ratio in the Premier League.

That's higher than Sean Dyche, Andoni Iraola, Marco Silva and of course Graham Potter.

Moyes' return to Everton was met with a mixture of nostalgia and scepticism. But in true Moyes fashion, the 62-year-old has wasted no time in silencing doubters.

There's been no big talk, no hype, just hard graft, organisation, and a tactical identity Evertonians can actually believe in. It was enough to get them out of a potentially sticky situation last season when a relegation scrap could have been on the cards.

Ownership situation resolved

There could be some exciting times on the horizon for the club this season now the ownership situation is sorted and they've got a very shrewd man running things in Angus Kinnear from the boardroom.

He is someone who is very analytical and savvy when it comes to major business decisions and has experience in negotiating the choppy waters that come with moving stadiums.

This is a club that can dream much bigger now considering the infrastructure that surrounds Moyes. He has to chance to build something special. There were signs of that on Sunday with the football they played. It looks like they've recruited exceptionally well in forward areas this summer.

The balance and chemistry is still lacking across the team but judged on the way Everton moved the ball in the final third against Brighton, Jack Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye are an attacking trio with serious potential.

The defensive solidity will come - you can guarantee that with a Moyes outfit, especially when the vitally important Jarrod Branthwaite is back fit.

When Branthwaite played last season, that's 28 games, Everton conceded just 28 goals. So that's one goal per game, which equates to them being the second-best defensive team in the Premier League last season when Branthwaite is available.

Top 10 finish not too ambitious

The 'to finish in the top 10 market' has great scope from a value perspective as there could up to six places where Everton have within their ceiling this season. It's why Everton are the bet at 2.77/4.

Anyone below the top four of Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea have a wide-ranging finishing position. Newcastle are unlikely to reach the heights of last season with Europe to contend with and the Alexander Isak situation rumbling on, Aston Villa may have peaked under Unai Emery and the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham are still very untrustworthy when it comes to longer-term assessments.

With no European football to congest the calendar, Moyes has the advantage of week-to-week consistency. This is a team that knows how to grind out points but one that is now adding some flare to the equation in Grealish and Ndiaye - and more talent could be on the way before the deadline.

In a Premier League increasingly dominated by chaos and inconsistency due to the workload put on teams in Europe, Everton will have a big advantage over the likes of Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace when the fixture list piles up.

After years of false dawns, relegation battles and PR disasters, Everton look a club now to take seriously.

Recommended Bet Back Everton to finish in the top 10 EXC 2.7

Now read more Football tips and previews here