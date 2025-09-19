English Premier League

Man Utd v Chelsea: Another Old Trafford draw & 4/1 Palmer the pick of the player props

Paul Higham is backing yet another Man Utd v Chelsea draw at Old Trafford, with a 4/15.00 Cole Palmer special and a Match Up Multi pick for Saturday evening's game.

Man Utd v Chelsea
Saturday 20 September, 17:30 kick-off
Another Chelsea draw at Old Trafford?

Manchester United have that feeling about them again, with Ruben Amorim 5/23.50 second favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post after a poor start to the season.

Derby defeat at the Etihad is one thing, following it up with defeat at home against Chelsea could be terminal for his career at Old Trafford - and it's a game that's almost 50-50 with the bookies as United are 13/82.63 and Chelsea 6/42.50.

Bayern Munich put Chelsea away in the Champions League but Enzo Maresca's side have shown promise in patches domestically, so this will be a good barometer for them against a team they should really beat based on form, but a home side that will surely be desperate. 

Bizarrely, Chelsea are leaving London for the first time in the Premier League this season but Old Trafford has hardly been a fortress for the Red Devils as they've won just four of the last 14 home league games.

Given Chelsea had a tough midweek and Amorim is under pressure, maybe the draw at 13/53.60 would be the safest bet, and after all this is the most drawn fixture in Premier League history with 27 meetings between the two sides ending level - 14 of them at Old Trafford.

And a surprising fact is that Chelsea haven't won at Old Trafford in the Premier League since 2013 - going 12 visits without victory.

Back the draw in Man Utd v Chelsea

Palmer the pick for player props

Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes are decent prospects for player props in terms of shots and fouls, but you have to think Cole Palmer will be the best player on the park on Saturday so he should be the focus.

A goal for Palmer is priced up at 7/42.75 and he's as likely as anyone to find the net after scoring in his last two, but a more reliable stat line should be his shots on target, as he's also 7/42.75  to have 2+ shots on target at Old Trafford.

He's already landed it three times this season and he's had plenty of efforts on goal - nine in just two Premier League games so far. 

We'll add to that Palmer to be fouled 2+ times which is 10/111.91 but looks to have conditions to suit, a ramped-up Man Utd side should be at it and his dribbling style always makes him a candidate to be fouled. Man Utd have given away 37 so far this season.

And if Palmer doesn't last the full 90 minutes then Betfair's new safe sub will kick in and transfer the bet to whoever replaces him.

Back Cole Palmer 2+ shots on target & fouled 2+ times

Back 10/34.33 Match Ups Multi

Since Betfair's new Match Ups tool has been enhanced to include a Match Ups Multi where you can back several player v player prop bets in the same game as a Bet Builders.

Click here to read all about them, and let's have a crack at one at Old Trafford.

And first up let's back Patrick Dorgu to be fouled more than Cole Palmer - as Dorgu's record for winning fouls is incredible and he's already totalled 10 this season. 4/51.80 looks a good price on that.

For committing fouls, we'll take the 6/42.50 on Marc Cucurella to give away more than Bruno Fernandes - he's got one more than him already this season and he's away from home at Old Trafford - enough said.

Back Dorgu fouled more than Palmer & Cucurella more fouls than Fernandes

