Like Bet Builders? You'll love Betfair's BRAND NEW Match Ups Multis!

Betfair have made Match Ups even better with new multis option

You can combine multiple Match Ups bets for winners at bigger odds

Match Ups Multis are exclusive to Betfair

The football season is only a few weeks old and already Betfair have made it better with the launch of Match Ups - Now with Multis!

Punters could already use Match Ups to pit player v player across a range of markets including shots, fouls, assists and more.

Now, we have increased your options with the ability to back more than one selection from the same match in the same bet.

Match Ups Multis are perfect for football punters who enjoy combining selections. Put it this way, if you like Bet Builders, you will love Match Ups Multis!

Why Match Ups Multis take football betting to next level

Betfair exclusively launched Match Ups earlier this year, giving bettors the chance to back players against other players in individual battles.

You can back a player to have more shots, score more goals, to be fouled more, commit more fouls and much more. Remember, it doesn't have to be vs only opponents, you can back players against their teammates too!

So if Arsenal are playing Chelsea and you want to back Bukayo Saka to have more shots than Cole Palmer you can do just that.

You can then repeat to start building your multi - perhaps you'll add in Bukayo Saka to also have more shots than his teammate Viktor Gyokeres too if he's going to be Arsenal's main threat, plus Moises Caicedo to commit more fouls than Declan Rice! The choice is yours.

Match Ups is part of Betfair's commitment to offering more markets and catering to punters' different interests, and it is available for matches in the Premier League, Champions League & more selected competitions.

The rewards and risks are the same as in a Bet Builder - you get bigger odds than single bets but there's always the chance that one leg could let you down.

How do you play Betfair Match Ups Multis?

Like the sound of Match Ups Multis? Here's how you use it:

Step 1: Find your market

Step 2: Use the 'swap icon' to cycle between your two players and selecting your winner

Step 3: Repeat to build up your multi!

Here's an example of a Betfair Match Ups Multi. Let's say Liverpool are playing Manchester United in the Premier League. You could back:

Leg #1 - Mo Salah to have more shots than Bruno Fernandes

Leg #2 - Ryan Gravenberch to commit more fouls than Casemiro

Leg #3 - Cody Gakpo to win more fouls than Alexander Isak

Add each selectiom to your betslip and if you like the odds on offer, place them as a Match Ups multi.

This is just an example and the point about Match Up Multis, as with Bet Builders, is that every punter will have their own preferred combinations and their own ways of winning.