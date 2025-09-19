Kevin Hatchard's European Tips: PSG to put down marker in famous clash

Sunday 21 September, 19:45

Live on Ligue 1 Pass

Whether you like his volcanic temperament or not, there's no doubt that Roberto De Zerbi has a recognisable tactical style, and knows how to get a team to play his football. The Marseille coach has had a lot of new players to work with at the start of this season, and those recruits have already taken on board his tactical principles.

It was all on show against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Tuesday night, as Marseille lost a thrilling game 2-1. Kylian Mbappé, who has so often been the scourge of l'OM, won the game with a brace of penalties. The award of the second spot-kick was incredibly harsh.

Marseille baited the press like a De Zerbi team, pushed the wingers high like a De Zerbi team, and used bounce passes and clever runs to progress the ball like a De Zerbi team. Yes, it was all to no avail, but last season's Ligue 1 runners-up are heading in the right direction.

However, I think another brave failure is coming this weekend at the Velodrome, and I'm frankly amazed that the European champions PSG are trading at 1.9620/21 to win this game. They swept aside Atalanta 4-0 without the injured Desiré Doué and Ousmane Dembélé, and in Ligue 1 they have been faultless so far.

Our friends at Opta tell us that Marseille haven't even scored against PSG in the last six league meetings at the Velodrome, and they haven't won a home game against them in the last 12 attempts. Last term, PSG won 3-0 in Marseille and 3-1 at the Parc des Princes.

Marseille are still bedding in some new players, and De Zerbi's non-negotiable attack-minded style could play straight into PSG's hands. I'll back the champions to win at 1.9620/21.

Recommended Bet Back PSG to win @ EXC 1.96

Sunday 21 September, 11:30

Live on DAZN

It's fair to say Maurizio Sarri's start to life back at Lazio has been a mixed one. The irascible ex-Chelsea boss was brought back after Marco Baroni delivered an underwhelming campaign, but Lazio have lost two of their first three Serie A matches. They went down 2-0 at rapidly improving Como, and last time out they were edged out 1-0 by newly promoted Sassuolo.

After the game, Sarri pleaded for patience, and insisted his team are getting used to his tactical demands. He admitted the tempo of the play was far too slow, and that they failed to develop an attacking rhythm.

Those performances levels will have to spike to get anything out of this Rome derby, although Roma also lost their most recent league game, as they were beaten 1-0 at the Olimpico by Torino. Roma haven't quite exploded into life in attack in the way that Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta sides once did, but even in defeat to Torino they won the shot count 22 to 8 and had 73% possession. They won their other games 1-0 against Bologna and Pisa.

Lazio have injury doubts over Taty Castellanos and Niccolo Rovella, while Matias Vecino isn't fully fit. I think Roma are a little further ahead in their development, and I'm happy to back them Draw No Bet here at 1.8810/11.

Recommended Bet Back Roma Draw No Bet EXC 1.88

Saturday 20 September, 15:15

Live on Premier Sports

There's a lot of speculation currently about Vinicius Junior's form and future. The Brazilian superstar appears below Kylian Mbappé in the current pecking order at Real Madrid, with the Frenchman a regular starter and Vinicius in and out of the team. However, while Vini Jr's was left out of the starting XI for the Champions League clash with Marseille in midweek, he did come on and force the penalty from which Madrid scored their winning goal.

When Vinicius has been benched before by Xabi Alonso, he has responded by trying to show what he can do. When he was benched against Real Oviedo he came on to score late on, and then he netted the winner in his next start against Mallorca.

This is the theory I'm working with for this game, as Los Blancos face Espanyol at the Bernabeu. Vinicius is expected to return to the starting XI, and I like his price of evens to score here. He'll be fired up, and he scored in this fixture last season, a 4-1 win for the capital club.

Recommended Bet Back Vinicius Junior to score SBK 1/1

