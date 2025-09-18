Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for Matchday 5
Tips for every Premier League matchday five fixture
Back a fiery start to weekend in Liverpool v Everton @ 9/25.50
Gyokeres to strike against City in game of the weekend
Like Bet Builders? You'll love Betfair's new Match Ups Multis!
Liverpool v Everton: Back a sending off in Merseyside derby
Liverpool v Everton
Saturday 20 September, 12:30
Live on TNT
The Opta Stat:
"Everton vs Liverpool has seen more red cards than any other fixture in Premier League history (25), with
11 of those being for David Moyes' Everton side in 24 games across his two spells, the most any team
have had red cards under one manager in a Premier League fixture."
Betfair Bet: Back a Red Card @ 9/25.50
West Ham v Crystal Palace: Back Eagles to extend excellent record
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Saturday 20 September, 15:00
The Opta Stat:
"Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last six Premier League visits to the London Stadium (W3 D3), and
could win back-to-back away games at West Ham in the competition for the first time since February
2015.
"West Ham are winless in their last seven home Premier League games (D3 L4), losing each of their last
three by an aggregate score of 2-10."
Betfair Bet: Back Palace @ 7/52.40
Wolves v Leeds: Back hosts to get off the mark
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 20 September, 15:00
The Opta Stat:
"Wolves have won eight of their last 10 Premier League matches against newly promoted clubs (D1 L1),
winning each of their last four in a row."
Betfair Bet: Back Wolves @ 17/102.70
Burnley v Nottm Forest: Back goals for both teams
Burnley v Nottm Forest
Saturday 20 September, 15:00
The Opta Stat:
"Both sides have scored in six of the last seven league meetings between Burnley and Nottingham
Forest, with the only exception a 1-0 win for the Clarets in the Championship in February 2016."
Betfair Bet: Back BTTS 'Yes' @ 4/51.80
Brighton v Tottenham: Seagulls to trouble Spurs again
Brighton v Tottenham
Saturday 20 September, 15:00
The Opta Stat:
"Brighton completed a Premier League double over Tottenham Hotspur last season - the only time they
have ever won back-to-back league meetings with Spurs. Spurs have lost away to Brighton in both of the last two league seasons but have never before lost three successive visits.
"After assisting on his Premier League debut for Tottenham, Xavi Simons has now been involved in eight
goals across his last 10 top-flight league appearances (4 goals, 4 assists)."
Man Utd v Chelsea: Back Reds shots in scramble to save Amorim
Man Utd v Chelsea
Saturday 20 September, 17:30
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
"Despite scoring only five times, Manchester United have had 94 shots in their last four home Premier
League games, attempting at least 20 in every game."
Fulham v Brentford: Back Cottagers to win west London derby
Fulham v Brentford
Saturday 20 September, 20:00
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
"Fulham completed a Premier League double over Brentford last season and the Bees are winless in their last three away Premier League games (D1 L2), losing both of the last two.
"Only Burnley (30) have had fewer shots than Brentford (33) in the Premier League this season, with the
Bees' average of 8.3 shots per game their lowest in any of their five campaigns in the competition."
Betfair Bet: Back Fulham win and have most SOTS in each half @ 4/15.00
Bournemouth v Newcastle: Back Semenyo in Cherries win
Bournemouth v Newcastle
Sunday 21 September, 14:00
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
"After their 4-1 win at St. James' Park in January, Bournemouth could win back-to-back league meetings
with Newcastle United for just the second time in their history, after November 2017. The Cherries are
unbeaten in their last six Premier League games versus the Magpies (W2 D4) and, the fact the visitors played Barcelona in the Champions League on Thursday, bodes well for the home side's chances.
"No player has been involved in more Premier League goals this season than Bournemouth's Antoine
Semenyo (5 - 3 goals, 2 assists)."
Betfair Bet: Back Bournemouth and Semenyo to score @ 15/44.75
Sunderland v Aston Villa: Back Black Cats in low-scoring contest
Sunderland v Aston Villa
Sunday 21 September, 14:00
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
"Sunderland are looking to win three consecutive home Premier League matches for the first time since
February 2012, while a win in this game would see them equal their total wins at the Stadium of Light in
their last top-flight campaign in 2016-17 (W3 D5 L11).
"Aston Villa have failed to score in their last five league games, only once having a longer run in their
history (six between December 2014 and February 2015)."
Betfair Bet: Back Sunderland Double Chance and Under 2.5 goals @ 6/52.20
Arsenal v Man City: Back Black Cats in low-scoring contest
Arsenal v Man City
Sunday 21 September, 16:30
Live on Sky Sports
The Opta Stat:
"Manchester City have lost both of their last two Premier League visits to Arsenal, as many as their
previous 14 beforehand (W7 D5 L2).
"Viktor Gyökeres has scored in both of his two Premier League home games for Arsenal (3 goals in total)."
