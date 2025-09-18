Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for Matchday 5

Tips for every Premier League matchday five fixture

Back a fiery start to weekend in Liverpool v Everton @ 9/2 5.50

Gyokeres to strike against City in game of the weekend

Liverpool v Everton

Saturday 20 September, 12:30

Live on TNT

The Opta Stat:

"Everton vs Liverpool has seen more red cards than any other fixture in Premier League history (25), with

11 of those being for David Moyes' Everton side in 24 games across his two spells, the most any team

have had red cards under one manager in a Premier League fixture."

Betfair Bet: Back a Red Card @ 9/25.50

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Saturday 20 September, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last six Premier League visits to the London Stadium (W3 D3), and

could win back-to-back away games at West Ham in the competition for the first time since February

2015.

"West Ham are winless in their last seven home Premier League games (D3 L4), losing each of their last

three by an aggregate score of 2-10."

Betfair Bet: Back Palace @ 7/52.40

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 20 September, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Wolves have won eight of their last 10 Premier League matches against newly promoted clubs (D1 L1),

winning each of their last four in a row."

Betfair Bet: Back Wolves @ 17/102.70

Burnley v Nottm Forest

Saturday 20 September, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Both sides have scored in six of the last seven league meetings between Burnley and Nottingham

Forest, with the only exception a 1-0 win for the Clarets in the Championship in February 2016."

Betfair Bet: Back BTTS 'Yes' @ 4/51.80

Brighton v Tottenham

Saturday 20 September, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Brighton completed a Premier League double over Tottenham Hotspur last season - the only time they

have ever won back-to-back league meetings with Spurs. Spurs have lost away to Brighton in both of the last two league seasons but have never before lost three successive visits.

"After assisting on his Premier League debut for Tottenham, Xavi Simons has now been involved in eight

goals across his last 10 top-flight league appearances (4 goals, 4 assists)."

Recommended Bet Back Brighton Double Chance, BTTS & Simons score or assist SBK 9/2

Man Utd v Chelsea

Saturday 20 September, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Despite scoring only five times, Manchester United have had 94 shots in their last four home Premier

League games, attempting at least 20 in every game."

Recommended Bet Back Man United to have 20+ shots SBK 6/1

Fulham v Brentford

Saturday 20 September, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Fulham completed a Premier League double over Brentford last season and the Bees are winless in their last three away Premier League games (D1 L2), losing both of the last two.

"Only Burnley (30) have had fewer shots than Brentford (33) in the Premier League this season, with the

Bees' average of 8.3 shots per game their lowest in any of their five campaigns in the competition."

Betfair Bet: Back Fulham win and have most SOTS in each half @ 4/15.00

Bournemouth v Newcastle

Sunday 21 September, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"After their 4-1 win at St. James' Park in January, Bournemouth could win back-to-back league meetings

with Newcastle United for just the second time in their history, after November 2017. The Cherries are

unbeaten in their last six Premier League games versus the Magpies (W2 D4) and, the fact the visitors played Barcelona in the Champions League on Thursday, bodes well for the home side's chances.

"No player has been involved in more Premier League goals this season than Bournemouth's Antoine

Semenyo (5 - 3 goals, 2 assists)."

Betfair Bet: Back Bournemouth and Semenyo to score @ 15/44.75

Sunderland v Aston Villa

Sunday 21 September, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Sunderland are looking to win three consecutive home Premier League matches for the first time since

February 2012, while a win in this game would see them equal their total wins at the Stadium of Light in

their last top-flight campaign in 2016-17 (W3 D5 L11).

"Aston Villa have failed to score in their last five league games, only once having a longer run in their

history (six between December 2014 and February 2015)."

Betfair Bet: Back Sunderland Double Chance and Under 2.5 goals @ 6/52.20

Arsenal v Man City

Sunday 21 September, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester City have lost both of their last two Premier League visits to Arsenal, as many as their

previous 14 beforehand (W7 D5 L2).

"Viktor Gyökeres has scored in both of his two Premier League home games for Arsenal (3 goals in total)."