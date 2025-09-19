Premier League Saturday Tipsheet: Back a 21/1 Derby card double at Anfield

Cards should fly in the Merseyside derby

Liverpool v Everton

Saturday, 12:30

Live on TNT Sports

It's first versus seventh in this top-of-the-table Merseyside derby clash. Liverpool have needed late winners in all of their games to maintain their 100% record and with five of Everton's last six Premier League games finishing under 2.5 goals, it could be another tight battle. Indeed, Arne Slot beat David Moyes only 1-0 when they met in April, meaning it could pay to look at backing the Draw at 3/14.00 in the Match Odds 90 market.

However, with 10 cards dished out across the two meetings last season, I'm going to focus on bookings for each side. Jack Grealish is the second most fouled player per-game in the league and has already seen two of his opposition full-backs booked in his three starts. Jeremie Frimpong will likely be tasked with him, but having only completed 58 minutes versus Atletico Madrid after returning from injury, it's likely Conor Bradley will replace both him and our bet at some point with Safe Sub.

Bradley has already been booked in all three of his substitute appearances. For Everton, new signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall not only leads the club for the number of fouls per-game (2.3) but also the number of yellow cards with three already. As well as the singles, we can back a tasty looking double at 21/122.00.

Recommended Bet Back Jeremie Frimpong to be shown a card SBK 7/2

Recommended Bet Back Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to be shown a card SBK 4/1

Recommended Bet Back Frimpong & Dewsbury-Hall to be shown a card SBK 21/1

Brighton v Tottenham

Saturday, 15:00

My favourite Premier League team for backing Over 2.5 goals is back in action again on Saturday afternoon so it seems rude to turn our noses up at backing three or more goals when the line is once again set at 2.5. Brighton were the best team in the division for Over 2.5 goals winners last season with a huge 71% of their matches delivering payouts. Tottenham have started like a train under new boss Thomas Frank and have scored eight goals in four league games already. This matchup normally serves up goals with the last five meetings seeing Over 2.5 goals winners.

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in Brighton v Tottenham EXC 1.75

Burnley v Nottingham Forest

Saturday, 15:00

Four games of Scott Parker for Burnley in the Premier League versus one for Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest. We can definitely label this one as a watching brief.

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Saturday, 15:00

Crystal Palace are on a terrific run of form going unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League games. The same can't be said for Graham Potter, especially after last weekends 3-0 defeat to Spurs, meaning it's just six wins in 24 games. Goals in their games haven't been a problem though, nine of their last 12 have seen Over 2.5 goals winners, and Crystal Palace will be chomping at the bit having scored at least two goals in eight of their last 10 meetings with the Hammers. Indeed 15 of the last 22 head-to-head's have seen three or more goals (68%).

Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals in West Ham v Crystal Palace SBK 19/20

Wolves v Leeds

Saturday, 15:00

The battle of two strugglers here. Wolves have lost seven of their last eight Premier League matches, including being behind at the break in all seven of those. Leeds on the otherhand, have scored just one goal all season and that came from the penalty spot. It's a no bet for me though I'm certainly surprised to see the away side as short as 9/52.80.

Man Utd v Chelsea

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

Would you rather back Leeds at 9/52.80 at Wolves or Chelsea at 6/42.50 at Man Utd? I'm hoping you will all agree the latter is easily the better bet and the one to take. Ruben Amorim has won just eight of his 31 Premier League games, losing a staggering 16 times. Cole Palmer is back and firing for a Chelsea side who have lost just one of their last 14 Premier League games and that was only 1-0 away against runners-up Arsenal.

I can't believe Chelsea aren't much shorter here allowing us the security of money-back if it finishes in a draw. Chelsea have collected the third most points since Ruben Amorim's arrival, Utd just the 17th most.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea draw no bet SBK 3/4

Fulham v Brentford

Saturday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports

Brentford look easily opposable once again under Keith Andrews. They've had the second fewest possession with just 37.5%, resulting in conceding the second most shots (14.0 per-game) and the fourth most corners (5.75). Fulham to get the most corners in each half is only 6/42.50 so let's back Fulham to have the most shots on target in each half at 11/43.75. In this fixture last season Fulham won the shot count 26 - 5, with 12 on target to Brentford's 2. 4 - 1 in the first half and 8 - 1 in the second half. Fulham are just 1/12.00 to win the match.