Saturday Premier League Tips: Five player punts from the top-flight at odds of 13/2 to 30/1

This Saturday offers up a multitude of duels, some fascinating, others mismatched. Here's 15 of the best, for your consideration...

Liverpool v Everton - Reds to dominate

Saturday 12:30

Live on TNT Sports

David Moyes' mandate at Anfield last season was to nullify and frustrate, ceding 76% possession in the process. It would greatly surprise if more adventure was shown this time out, with another 90 minute low-block anticipated.

This informs our Match Ups Multi picks as Grealish and co chiefly rely on counters and set-pieces to get their kicks.

Elsewhere, the England international would be fancied, taking on two shots apiece across his last three outings. Here, he may come second-best even to deeper-lying opposition midfielders, especially if a crowded-out Liverpool resort to pot-shots from range.

Ryan Gravenberch took on four shots when attempting to bypass Burnley's defensive resistance at Turf Moor.

The same principle applies for shots on target, Iliman Ndiaye and Cody Gakpo racking up similar numbers of late but that may change on Saturday.

James Tarkowski to out-foul Ibrahima Konate is a no-brainer given the former's track-record in this fixture.

- Ryan Gravenberch to have more shots than Jack Grealish

- Cody Gakpo to have more shots on target than Iliman Ndiaye

- James Tarkowski to commit more fouls than Ibrahima Konate

Recommended Bet Back Gravenberch/Gakpo/Tarkowski over Grealish/Ndiaye/Konate SBK 13/1

Brighton v Tottenham - Kudus minter than Minteh

Saturday 15:00

Mohammed Kudus ventured four shots at the London Stadium last week and is backed to be a greater threat than Yankuba Minteh down the flanks.

Micky van de Ven committed three fouls midweek in the Champions League and has been booked twice in his last three outings. He's tipped in the foul market even if he does oddly tend to reserve multiples for when playing in North London. By comparison, Jan Paul van Hecke has been a relative choirboy, sinning every 225 minutes this term.

As for fouls drawn, Brighton right-back Joel Veltman has been far cuter than his counterpart Pedro Porro to date, winning eight free-kicks to Porro's two.

- Mohammed Kudos to have more shots than Yankuba Minteh

- Micky van de Ven to commit more fouls than Jan Paul van Hecke

- Joel Veltman to draw more fouls than Pedro Porro

Recommended Bet Back Kudus/Van de Ven/Veltman over Minteh/Van Hecke/Porro SBK 13/2

Wolves v Leeds - Visitors pose greater danger

Saturday 15:00

With Jorgen Strand Larsen injured where are the shots on target going to come from for the hosts? Last time out, Vitor Pereira's strugglers rustled up just three, one from a centre-back, another courtesy of a wing-back.

Missing in that Newcastle defeat - but expected to feature here - was Jhon Arias whose 0.60 average presumably won't have Karl Darlow in the Leeds net trembling.

At the other end of the pitch, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has taken on a SOT every 37 minutes since heading to Yorkshire. He is the striker to back here.

Similarly, a visiting player is tipped in the shots market with Anton Stach's 10 efforts this term giving him the edge over Rodrigo Gomes.

The Wolves winger's namesake Joao Gomes should come out on top for fouls drawn when pitted against Ethan Ampadu. Gomes has won 2.3 free-kicks per 90 across his last 10 starts.

- Dominic Calvert-Lewin to have more shots on target than Jhon Arias

- Anton Stach to take on more shots than Rodrigo Gomes

- Joao Gomes to draw more fouls than Ethan Ampadu

Recommended Bet Back Calvert-Lewin/Stach/J Gomes over Arias/R Gomes/Ampadu SBK 12/1

West Ham v Crystal Palace - Mateta x 2

Saturday 15:00

Jarrod Bowen and Jean-Philippe Mateta are well-matched for SOT, the former averaging 1.07 per 90, the Palace man just edging him with 1.29.

What surprises is that Bowen's average doesn't improve when focusing solely on home games whereas Mateta have registered two per 90 in three of his last five away fixtures.

Add in the Eagles' superior shot conversion rate of 10.3% to the Hammers' 9.3% and the French forward gets the vote the confidence.

Mateta is also fancied to score, bagging two against the Hammers in 2023/24, and then another brace at the London Stadium last season. In this instance, we will take him to out-score Lucas Paqueta, the Brazilian filling in for the hapless Fullkrug.

With West Ham picking up twice as many cautions as Palace in their last five meetings (10 to 5) plus a dismissal, that puts James Ward-Prowse in the frame to commit more fouls than Will Hughes. This is despite the latter being a reliable card merchant.

- Jean-Philippe Mateta to have more shots on target than Jarrod Bowen

- Jean-Philippe Mateta to score more goals than Lucas Paqueta

- James Ward-Prowse to commit more fouls than Will Hughes

Recommended Bet Back Mateta/Mateta/Ward-Prowse over Bowen/Paqueta/Hughes SBK 30/1

Man United v Chelsea - Palmer outshot

Saturday 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

To claim that Bryan Mbeumo is a big game player is not entirely accurate. In the Manchester Derby he was wasteful and elsewhere ineffective, aside from a terrific, troubling volley.

What can be said however is that his numbers do tend to rise for the marquee matches. He took on four shots vs City. Five at home to Arsenal. This makes the 26-year-old an interesting choice to better Cole Palmer at the weekend for efforts on goal.

At the time of writing Mbeumo hasn't been priced up in the Match Ups market but if and when he does I'll be looking to include him in a treble with my two other bets for this game.

Noussair Mazraoui meanwhile is a good shout to out-foul Enzo Fernandez at Old Trafford. The Morocco international is not the first defender to struggle against Jeremy Doku, as he did last week, but his two fouls in the Derby was not an outlier. In his previous start for the Reds he erred on three occasions.

Finally, let's go for an assist here, with Joao Pedro accruing three in four for the Blues in the Premier League. Amad Diallo has yet to assist despite registering four key passes this term.

- Noussair Mazraoui to commit more fouls than Enzo Fernendez

- Joao Pedro to assist more than Amad Diallo

Recommended Bet Back Mazraoui/Pedro over Fernandez/Diallo SBK 19/1

