Saturday League One & League Two Tips: Pilgrims look the bet against Posh

League One

It really is difficult trying to make a case for Blackpool at the moment. We opposed them last weekend successfully with Northampton in a 1-0 game, and we do so again.

While the Tangerines performed to a better level than in recent weeks, indeed, Steve Bruce said it was the best they've played, they are failing to convert possession into meaningful chances and goals. No League One side this season has recorded fewer shots on target than Blackpool (17), with the Tangerines also ranking second-bottom for expected goals (5.4). It's a damning stat and shows how pointless possession can be sometimes.

Blackpool have scored just once in their last four games while Barnsley's confidence in front of goal has rocketed with three against Huddersfield and three against Reading last Saturday.

No side this season in the third tier has attempted more shots (136) than Bolton, with the Trotters also ranking joint top for shots on target (37), level with Huddersfield and Wigan (38).

That's a bit of a worrying stat going to war with the BTTS 'No', but Wigan have drawn a couple of blanks away from home by failing to score against Leyton Orient and Luton.

Bolton are drawing far too many already with an astonishing five 1-1 scorelines - and that popped up again last Saturday in their 1-1 with Orient. Bolton restricted Orient to just one shot on target at Brisbane Road, and it's their xA that really does sway me here as they are holding an impressive metric of 0.74xA for goals conceded at home.

With an xG of 2.01, they should be putting teams away rather than drawing, hence the BTTS bet.

Peterborough have lost each of their last six away league games in succession, last enduring a longer losing run on the road between December 2009 and February 2010 (seven defeats).

It is unthinkable to see Posh bottom with just four points from eight games.

Darren Ferguson insists it will come good, and while he has been backed in the transfer window with plenty of incomings, they still haven't won a game on the road in four and have conceded 10.

Plymouth are improving, but they couldn't get any worse. Scenes from Tom Cleverley waiting for the microphones to work a few weeks ago for the in-house TV were amusing, but are now banished with a plethora of goals. Cleverley might have raised a smile.

They thumped Stockport 4-2 recently and triumphed 3-2 against Luton last Saturday in a bizarre result. Luton checked in an xG of 3.14 and Plymouth had were reduced to ten-men and barely had the ball - yet won. They had just 38% of the ball against Stockport and hit four.

The Pilgrims look a great price this weekend.

League Two

The mystery of Shrewsbury's three-goal burst at Barnet was just that, a mystery. The Shrews reverted to type last weekend by losing and conceding three.

It's no surprise I want to oppose them once more, although the smarter play could well be Under 25 Goals or the BTTS bet.

Both have low xG metrics with Shrewsbury at just 1.13 away from home with Harrogate, who appear in this column once every eclipse, have scored five goals in four at home with an equally miserable xG of just 1.19.

Backing at 9/101.90 doesn't look a bad price as it ought to be shorter.

Chesterfield burst out of the traps early doors and had registered four wins by the 23rd of August. Since that day they've not won in three.

One of those was a 1-1 draw at home to the title-fancied MK Dons last weekend although the Dons lacked any sort of intent in the final third and Chesterfield produced a stronger second-half display.

Bromley look far too big here as the outsiders at 2/13.00 - a price that certainly puts us into DNB territory. The Ravens are unbeaten in four at Hayes Lane with two wins and two draws and eight scored.

Andy Woodman's side have scored in every home match thus far and strikers Nicke Kabamba with four already, and Michael Cheek three are going well, and there are plenty of forward options. Chesterfield cannot afford a sluggish start to the game here as Bromley have scored in the first 45 in three of their four home games and scored twice inside 12 minutes against Gillingham recently.

Walsall have won six of their last seven home league games against Tranmere Rovers, losing the other 1-0 in September 2022 and it's that good record that can lead us to a win with the Sadlers here.

A shade of odds-on is far as Tranmere have shown improvement this term and Walsall will have to nullify the threat of Omari Patrick for Rovers, who has five in nine this term, and no player in League Two has attempted more shots (25) or had recorded more shots on target (13) than Tranmere's Omari Patrick.

If you don't try, you don't score.

Walsall are a sound side defensively, though, and have conceded just twice at home to Swindon and Grimsby.

