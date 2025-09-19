Weekend ACCA Tips: Betfair tipsters' best bets in a 22/1 multi across EPL, EFL & La Liga

Goals fancied to flow when Spurs visit the Amex

Mike Norman

It would come as a big surprise - to me at least - if we didn't witness at least three goals when the Seagulls host Spurs on Saturday. Last season, 71% of Brighton's games ended with Over 2.5 Goals paying out and in their last three games (including the EFL Cup) we have seen the ball hit the back of the net 12 times! Tottenham are still very much an entertaining side and they've twice scored three goals themselves in games already this season, and with the last five meetings between these two averaging a whopping 4.4 goals per game, a bet on Over 2.5 Goals doesn't seem too much of an ask.

Ste Tudor

West Ham have shipped in a goal every 22.5 minutes at the London Stadium. Four have come from corners, Three down their left-hand side. If Crystal Palace exploit these weaknesses the atmosphere will turn toxic, putting further pressure on Graham Potter. Moreover, the Eagles have just the man to turn the hosts' misery into a full-blown crisis. Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored four in three in this fixture.

Jack Critchley

Hull showed their spirit and attacking quality in their comeback against Swansea last weekend; however, there are still defensive frailties which have undermined their efforts in the final third. Southampton desperately need to start collecting maximum points, and their late summer signings have had a couple of weeks to settle in. The Saints could cover this on their own; however, there is every chance that Hull make it onto the scoresheet too.

Alan Dudman

Plymouth might just be finding a bit of form under Tom Cleverley, and they have certainly found their scoring boots.

The signing of forward Lorent Tolaj has made a difference to the attacking output of the Pilgrims - as they hit four at home to Stockport recently and followed up with three against Luton last Saturday. Both counter-attacking performances and results. Tolaj has given more options but the young midfielder Bradley Ibrahim on loan could be the one for the future.

Previous clubs include Arsenal and Hertha Berlin and his technical ability looks high quality for this level, and he at least plays forward. He has helped himself to two three goals in the two victories against Stockport and Luton and the hosts look a great price against League One's bottom team in Posh.

Kevin Hatchard

When Vinicius has been benched before by Xabi Alonso, he has responded by trying to show what he can do. When he was benched against Real Oviedo he came on to score late on, and then he netted the winner in his next start against Mallorca. Vinicius is expected to return to the starting XI, and I like his price of evens to score here. He'll be fired up, and he scored in this fixture last season, a 4-1 win for the capital club.

