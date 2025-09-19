Liverpool v Everton: Be on red alert for cards at 10/1 in Merseyside derby

Liverpool are cranking up the attacking play

Jordan Pickford could be in for a busy 90+ minutes

Ryan Gravenberch should find space for a shot on goal

Red card worth a go in Premier League's most feisty fixture

Liverpool v Everton

Saturday, 12:30

Live on TNT Sports 1



Reds' late show continues

After scoring late, sometimes incredibly late, goals to start the season with wins over Bournemouth, Newcastle and Arsenal, the general consensus was that Liverpool couldn't keep doing this.

Except, of course, they have. Mo Salah's 95th-minute penalty secured a last-gasp victory at Burnley to make it 12 points out of 12 and they took that same dramatic act onto the European stage in midweek as Virgil van Dijk headed a 92nd-minute winner over Atletico Madrid (3-2).

Tip of the hat to anyone who has been backing The Draw in the Match Odds 90 market (paid out on 90 minutes regardless of final score) as it keeps landing. That outcome is 3/14.00 against Everton on Saturday.

Two angles can be taken here of course. Firstly, maybe Liverpool are getting away with it a little bit and, despite the sequence being extended, at some point the magical late winner won't materialise. The second is that despite not fully clicking, they're still getting it done. In other words, when all the big summer signings really start to purr, the Reds could give someone a good hiding.

Toffees showing good signs

After a rather limp display in their opening 1-0 loss at Leeds, Everton have taken seven points out of nine and enter the weekend in sixth place - the sort of position they occupied in David Moyes' first reign.

That defeat at Elland Road was followed by wins over Brighton (2-0 at home) and Wolves (3-2 away) before a 0-0 stalemate with Aston Villa at their new stadium.

The negative spin on that run is that, so far, they've played the teams currently sat 16th, 13th, bottom and second bottom.

Moyes has poor record against Liverpool

The other obvious negative is Everton's record in this fixture. They've won just one of their last 28 away games at Liverpool and Moyes has never won a Premier League match at Anfield in 20 tries.

Six of those 20 were draws while of that 28-match run mentioned previously there were 10 stalemates so getting a point from an away Merseyside derby isn't too strange for the men in blue.

For Saturday's showdown, Liverpool are clear 4/91.44 favourites to win this home fixture for the fifth season running, with Everton 13/27.50 and The Draw 18/54.60.

Champions Liverpool should win and make it five Premier League wins out of five but let's try and be a little more creative.

Reds to ply Pickford with shots

Liverpool's rich array of attacking weapons have struggled to find their collective mojo in the opening few games. That was especially the case against Arsenal although, to be fair, the Gunners are one of the best teams in Europe at the back.

But against Burnley the Reds had 27 shots while, with record signing Alexander Isak introduced against Atletico, they fired in 20 against the Spaniards.

That suggests Jordan Pickford could be in for a busy afternoon so the 5/61.84 on the England goalkeeper making 4 Or More Saves looks worth a go.

I'll combine that in a Bet Builder with Ryan Gravenberch to have a first-half shot.

The Dutchman is seen as a holding midfielder but has had six shots in his three Premier League games so far this term so isn't afraid to pull the trigger.

Everton will surely keep it as tight as they can but will have it all on to keep Liverpool's dynamic forward line in check.

As a result, Gravenberch should get the space to go for goal and he's 13/102.30 simply to have a pop - probably from distance - in the first half and that would make sense as Liverpool probe with Everton's shape still tight and disciplined for the first 45.

That double pays around 3/14.00.

Duo likely to get stuck in

It's pretty safe to say that Everton will be ultra-competitive at Anfield. They simply have to be to stop the Reds' attackers dominating.

And that could mean taking yellow cards along the way.

James Tarkowski has been booked on his last two trips to Anfield and his yellow last season should really have been a red.

And while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall got headlines for his brilliant goal at Wolves, it's also worth noting that he's been booked three times already this season, hinting that he's required to do the other side of the game too.

Darren England, who booked Tarkowski the last time he took charge of a game in which the defender played, is the man in the middle. He's flashed 18 yellows in his five games so far this season.

Putting both Tarkowski and Dewsbury-Hall in a bookings Bet Builder pays just over 10/111.00.

Finally, it comes as no surprise that this fixture has witnessed more red cards (25) than any other Premier League head-to-head.

Using the Filter of Moyes' Everton and his 24 games against the Reds as Blues boss have produced 11 reds.

A red card in the match is 9/25.50 and that's worth a go. Also take note that both teams to have a player sent off is 50/151.00. It landed at Goodison Park last season when Abdoulaye Doucoure and Curtis Jones both received their marching orders.