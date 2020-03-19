Football Bet of the Day: Torpedo poses no threat

Hosts to rack up another win

Shakhtyor Soligorsk v Torpedo BelAZ

Thursday 19 March, 16:00

A Brazilian boost last night, as not only was there some football to get involved with, but our BTTS bet landed at a hefty price thanks to Sousa's 1-1 draw at Botafogo PB.

Our quest for football takes us to Belarus, because Shakhtyor Soligorsk are up against Torpedo BelAZ in the Premier League.

Bizarrely, it'll be the third meeting in succession between these clubs, as they've just played out a two-legged tie in the Belarusian Cup. Shakhtyor won both games, 1-0 away and 2-0 at home.

Shakhtyor finished third in last season's Premier League, and they have regularly qualified for European competition. They managed to snare impressive coach Yuri Vernydub, who did an excellent job in his eight-year spell at Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk.

If we go back into last season, we see that Shakhtyor's home form is very good. They have won 24 of their last 28 league games at the Stadyen Budaunik, and 12 of those 24 wins were by a two-goal margin or greater.

Torpedo BelAZ finished sixth in the Premier League last term, but they have lost their last four games including friendlies. In last season's away games, they struggled towards the end, losing six of their last nine road matches. That run included a 3-0 defeat at Shakhtyor.

Given the hosts' recent wins against today's opposition, and their excellent home form, I'll happily back them -1.5 on the Asian Handicap here at [2.07].