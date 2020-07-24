FA Cup Final: Chelsea the early favourites

Chelsea are the early favourites on the Exchange to win next Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley.

The Blues [2.32] were emphatic in beating Manchester United in the semi-final and bettors give them the better chance of lifting the famous old trophy on 1 August.

The Gunners pulled off a shock to reach the final, beating Man City 2-0 in the semis, but you can get generous odds of [3.35] on them in the final.

Both teams have one game remaining in the Premier League and, for Chelsea, there's still plenty at stake. They go into Sunday's match against Wolves in fourth place, as part of a three-way race to finish in the remaining two Champions League places.

Arsenal, by contrast, have little at stake in their final fixture against Watford so Mikel Arteta could rest key players with Wembley in mind.

Arteta and Lampard eye first season success

Winning the FA Cup, when he's only been in charge for half the season, would be a major coup for the Spaniard who took over from Unai Emery in December.

But it would mean a lot to Frank Lampard too. He had to deal with a transfer ban last summer and landing a major piece of silverware in his first season at Chelsea would be considerable achievement.

It could become an important building block to the success he aims to achieve at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea had the better of the matches between the teams this season, winning at the Emirates and drawing the match at the Bridge 2-2. Both matches went over 2.5 goals - an outcome you can back at [1.96] in the early betting.

An abundance of markets will appear on the Exchange and Sportsbook imminently and our experts will be providing tips, analysis and views as cup final day approaches.