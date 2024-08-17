Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Podcast tips, free bet offer, Superboost and more

Elliott to assist as Liverpool start new era

This could be a big season for Jota and it is a promising sign for the Betfair SuperBoost that he has had 17 shots on target in 14 Premier League starts.

The Portuguese forward could be key to new Reds manager Arne Slot's chances of making a winning start when they go to newly promoted Ipswich in the 12:30 kick-off.

Jota has 17 shots on target in 14 PL starts

Premier League Tips and Predictions

Abigail Davies: "The ever-growing impact and influence of Harvey Elliott was again evident during Liverpool's friendlies - he shone. He created more chances than anyone else and it's going to be very interesting to see how frequently his qualities are utilised in the Premier League this year but the early signs are encouraging for the 21-year-old.

"With the majority of his appearances for the club so far coming off the bench, there is reason to be optimistic that he could have a bigger involvement from the outset, going forward. His beautifully weighted assist for Fabio Carvalho's goal in their pre-season friendly against Arsenal was delightful and I really do expect him to thrive under his Dutch boss.

"I think he could be hugely influential against Ipswich this weekend and am backing him at 7/24.50 to provide an assist."

Recommended Bet Back Harvey Elliott to provide an assist SBK 7/2

Alan Shearer: "I think Arsenal will be too strong at home for Wolves, and I do think this will be the season the Gunners can go all the way in the title race. I expect them to start with a comfortable home win, so I'll go with Arsenal to win 2-0."

Alan's score prediction: 2-0

Stephen Tudor: "The Cherries look a little shy of forepower having sold Dominic Solanke and missing Enes Unai to injury. Porto's Evanilson appears to be on his way but is highly unlikely to feature at the City Ground. Summer signing Daniel Jebbison should start this Saturday but for all of the youngster's attributes he's hardly prolific.

"At least Andoni Iraola has plenty of options elsewhere in attacking areas, with Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo each capable of carnage. It was the former who scored when these sides met on the South Coast last season.

"Forest are winless in eight against Bournemouth but should be backed to prevail here, after benefiting from a summer - for once - where sensible recruitment has trumped utter chaos.

"Elliot Anderson has been lively and Forest's midfield should be a hive of creativity should he effectively combine with Morgan Gibbs-White. Nikola Milenkovic is a shrewd purchase at the back.

"Yet it's a mainstay who has most impressed pre-season, Callum Hudson-Odoi accruing three assists to accompany a goal. Both meetings between these sides last term incidentally saw a player sent off."

Recommended Bet Back Hudson-Odoi to have 1 or more shots on target and match to produce a red card SBK 13/2

The Opta Stat: "No player had 3+ shots on target in more Premier League matches than Newcastle's Alexander Isak last season (8 games), having exactly three in three of his last five games in 2023-24."

Recommended Bet Back Aleksandar Isak to have 3 or more shots on target SBK 5/2

Mark Stinchcomebe: "Everton and Brighton are equally priced here at 2.78 each which seems unfair on The Toffees considering they have home advantage and Brighton have actually failed to win 9 of their last 10 games in the Premier League. Of course Brighton are under new management in the guise of 31 year-old Fabian Hurzeler who replaced Roberto de Zerbi.

"This will be just Hurzeler's second full season in charge as a manager following winning the 2.Bundesliga with St Pauli last season. He originally took over on a temporary basis in 22/23 guiding the team from relegation candidates to promotion hopefuls including 10 wins in a row. Generally we know Brighton's recruitment on and off the field is one of the best but it may not be immediate success. Everton finished the season strongly at Goodison Park, winning their last five games without conceding and further back only losing three of their last 15 matches infront of their fans. They only conceded the 4th fewest goals with the only the 'big 3' conceding fewer."

Recommended Bet Back Everton +0.25 v Brighton EXC 1.71

Mark O'Haire: "West Ham were largely strong operators as hosts last term, suffering only four defeats - two of which were incurred by the runaway top-two. Exclude games against Man City and Arsenal and the Irons posted a creditable W7-D8-L2 at the London Stadium - seven of those eight draws came when facing-off against fellow top-12 finishers.

"Aston Villa 2.829/5 returned W8-D4-L7 on their EPL travels in 2023/24 with half of their eight triumphs arriving against bottom-five opposition. Exclude the bottom-five and Villa managed W4-D4-L6 on the road, with all of their defeats coming against top-11 teams. Overall, Unai Emery averages 1.20 points per-game against top-half finishers with Villa.

"West Ham and Aston Villa have displayed a penchant for draws in their most recent head-to-head encounters and it's difficult to dismiss the stalemate at 3.8014/5 on Saturday considering the circumstances. Julen Lopetegui will ensure West Ham are organised, robust and difficult to beat, qualities that Unai Emery is also renowned for with Aston Villa."

Recommended Bet Back the draw Exc 3.8

EFL Tips and Predictions

Ryan Deeney: "Leeds' season may have gotten off to a poor start but their defensive woes are at least matched by a strong attacking threat, racking up an impressive 3.46xG, with the help of a penalty, from 22 efforts on goal. Daniel James, Willy Gnonto and Joel Piroe all played key roles in goals on opening day having racked up 46 goal contributions from a combined 74 90's last season while the returning Brenden Aaronson also scored against Portsmouth.

"West Brom racked up 2.04xG in their game at Queens Park Rangers, responding well to an early goal conceded. They scored in 19 of 23 home matches last season and with almost half of their attacks coming down the right-hand side, where they will come up against anti-defender Junior Firpo, they will create again here.

"But they aren't the finished article yet, their central defence and midfield not the most mobile, which will be music to the ears of a vibrant, pacey Leeds attack looking to play through a coordinated but high press."

Recommended Bet Back Both Teams to Score in West Brom v Leeds SBK 4/5

Jack Critchley: "Bristol City opened the campaign with a hard-earned draw against Hull at the MKM. Liam Manning's side ended the 2023-24 season positively and turned themselves into an exceptionally well-organised side who were tough to break down. That approach has continued and they managed to largely nullify Tim Walter's 'heart attack football' seven days ago. A needlessly clumsy challenge gifted their opponents a way back into the game and fans will be hoping that their side can improve their game management going forward.

"At the tail end of last season, Manning's side conceded just three times in their final seven home games, picking up maximum points in four of their last five. The Robins could do with a sprinkling of stardust in the final third and the arrival of Fally Mayulu looks likely to give them an extra dimension in attack.

"Millwall suffered an opening weekend defeat to Watford. At home against a side who have been widely tipped to finish in the bottom half. Many fans believe that they should have taken at least a point from the game. Japhet Tanganga remains suspended for this tie and, without their summer signing, they looked wide open at the back. The visitors won 1-0 here last season, yet it's hard to foresee a similar outcome this time around."

Recommended Bet Back Bristol City to beat Millwall SBK 1/1

Andy Robson: "Burnley were excellent on Monday night as they won 4-1 at Luton, which is a big statement to the rest of the league. At the time of writing, the Clarets have kept their key players and with the appointment of Scott Parker, who has a good record of promotion, they look in good shape for a return to the Premier League.

"Their front players are going to be a handful for most Championship teams with Foster, Odobert and Vitinho. I fully expect them to be in the top three come the end of the season and their home form will be essential for any promotion charge.

"Cardiff started poorly as they were well beaten 2-0 by Sunderland, conceding 1.69 xG to a Sunderland who finished last season in 16th after a run of four wins from their last 20 games.

"Last term I had the Bluebirds 20th for xPts and 22nd for non-penalty xG ratio, whilst they averaged just 0.82 xG per game last campaign and they only generated 0.99 xG in their opening game. I worry how Cardiff are going to score goals and Burnley will almost certainly find the net here."

Recommended Bet Back Andy's Saturday four-fold SBK 7/1

Alan Dudman: "Michael Duff's Huddersfield got their League One season off and running last weekend with a thoroughly professional 2-0 win at Peterborough, and the clean sheet was something to note considering Posh were the division's top scorers last term.

"They really nullified Darren Ferguson's team's attacking output - as they conceded and gave up a measly 0.43xG. Huddersfield were impressive, and they've added to their ranks too with Callum Marshall the latest incoming on loan.

"Stevenage have failed to win any of their last eight away league games (D5 L3) since a 3-2 win over Wigan in January last season, and the hosts look a fair price here at 3/4 and if you fancy the 90 minutes insurance with the payout against the late goal, they are 4/6.

"Huddersfield Town have won just one of their last seven home league games (D2 L4), a run which has seen the Terriers concede 3+ goals on three separate occasions."

Recommended Bet Back the League One treble here SBK 6/1

Serie A Tips and Predictions

Dan Fitch: "There's been a lot of change at the Rossoneri over the summer. The former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has been brought in from Lille to replace Stefano Pioli. Emerson Royal, Strahinja Pavlovic and Alvaro Morata are amongst the new players signed to improve the squad.

"Torino also have a new manager in charge, with Paolo Vanoli having been recruited after he guided Venezia to promotion. This is a tough start for the new coach, with Milan having been in good form in pre-season, with wins over Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona. A Milan win and both teams to score is 13/5."

Recommended Bet Back Milan to beat Torino and both teams to score SBK 13/5

La Liga Tips and Predictions

Jamie Kemp: "Barcelona are of course the odds-on favourites 4/6, but the first competitive game of the Hansi Flick era has thrown up a feisty challenger. Quite frankly, there'd have been much kinder 'debuts' than this one. Valencia are no attacking juggernaut, nor are they blessed with elite talent, but they're a strong collective who know how to make life hard for the opposition.

"Los Che had the second-best defensive record at home in La Liga last season, with only Real Madrid (9) conceding fewer goals than them (14) on their own patch. Indeed, the east coast side do a fantastic job of varying their defensive approach, with the ability to press and force errors complimented by a solid 4-4-2 block when the game calls for it.

"Unsurprisingly, parity tends to be a theme in these types of games. Since last November, Valencia have played out the joint-most draws in home matches in La Liga (6), level with now-relegated Cadiz. In the same period, their goals scored (13) and goals conceded (11) are separated by just two. And across last season overall, they netted just 20 in 19 home games."