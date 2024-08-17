Saturday League One and League Two Tips: Posh can bounce back with weekend 6/1 and 7/1 trebles

Alan Dudman landed five single winners and a treble last weekend

Huddersfield and Posh look best bets of League One fixtures

Title contenders Port Vale look a force already

League One

Michael Duff's Huddersfield got their League One season off and running last weekend with a thoroughly professional 2-0 win at Peterborough, and the clean sheet was something to note considering Posh were the division's top scorers last term.

They really nullified Darren Ferguson's team's attacking output - as they conceded and gave up a measly 0.43xG.

Huddersfield were impressive, and they've added to their ranks too with Callum Marshall the latest incoming on loan.

Stevenage have failed to win any of their last eight away league games (D5 L3) since a 3-2 win over Wigan in January last season, and the hosts look a fair price here.

KEY OPTA STAT: Huddersfield Town have won just one of their last seven home league games (D2 L4), a run which has seen the Terriers concede 3+ goals on three separate occasions.

Bristol Rovers served us well last Saturday with a late winner against Northampton to seal the winning treble, but a trip to Rotherham looks quite a tough task and it's not a surprise we have an odds-on price on the hosts here.

Steve Evans endeared himself to the public again last weekend in the loss to Exeter, but they were a tad unlucky as they completely dominated the game in terms of possession and plenty of clear-cut chances. Their firepower of Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jordan Hugill misfired, but there were good signs.

Indeed, they had 22 touches in the box and 13 shots, and with new signing Mallik Wilks from Sheffield Wednesday, I would be staggered if they couldn't get on the scoresheet here.

Rovers lost three of their final four away games in League One last season (W1), conceding ten goals in total across those matches.

KEY OPTA STAT: Bristol Rovers have won two of their last four away league games against Rotherham United (L2), as many as across their prior 25 such matches combined.

I've mentioned Posh's opening game with Huddersfield in the first leg, and Darren Ferguson admitted there was quite a gap in terms of physicality and quality. It looked what it was - a Championship team from last season against a League One side.

With Posh losing two of their prime young talents in Harrison Burrows and Ronnie Edwards, Fergie does need to oversee a slight rebuild, but I still think they should be good enough here for the points.

They beat the press on quite a few occasions last week, and Fergie kept trying with two formation changes during the game. However, both tactical tweaks were completely blocked out.

The worry was the big chances created against Huddersfield, but Town have won just one of their last ten home league games (D2 L7), failing to score more than one goal in any of those matches, and that's strong enough to make a case for the visitors.

KEY OPTA STAT: Shrewsbury Town have lost each of their last four league games against Peterborough United and will be looking to avoid losing five in succession for the first time against Posh in the EFL.

League Two

Port Vale laid down a good solid market last Saturday with a comfortable 0-2 win at Salford.

The performance was very much in the mould of a Darren Moore Sheffield Wednesday performance - with a clean sheet and a defensive performance that was highly organised.

They restricted Salford to just 0.47 on the xG and both of Vale's goals came from set-pieces courtesy of the captain Ben Garrity's double.

Salford barely created a chance and while Tranmere provide stiffer opposition, this has the hallmarks of an Under 2.5 Goals game with Vale edging it. Ronan Curtis will be a massive player for Moore, and his delivery helped one of the goals last Saturday, and in short, they do have a bit of quality.

KEY OPTA STAT: Port Vale are unbeaten across their last six opening home league games of a season (W4 D2), and have lost just one of their last 15 such matches in total since 2009.

Big news from Gillingham this week with Bradley Dack returning to the club after a dismal spell at Sunderland. Dack was quality at the Priestfield many years ago, but with injuries and age catching up with him, I am not sure how fit he will be to sustain a long run of games.

However, it's a coup for the club and he does seem hungry, and Mark Bonner will be on a high following Saturday's 4-1 demolition of Carlisle.

Four different scorers for the Gills was a good sign and Jack Nolan's wondergoal was a real highlight. Bonner adopted a 4-2-3-1 like most in the EFL and against Morecambe, who have won just one of their 12 EFL games against Gillingham (D4 L7), a 2-1 win in October 2011, this looks a good price at Evens.

KEY OPTA STAT: Morecambe lost five of their last six home league games to end the 2023-24 season (W1), losing each of their last three in succession.

Notts County deserved a Sky Sports News "Breaking News" banner last Saturday with a clean sheet. Who would have thought the leakiest defence from last term would have netted a shut-out?

Six defensive additions over the summer and a less gung-ho and carefree attitude at the back could be the way to go now, and the 0-0 against Tranmere might be considered a good result as I think Rovers will have a good season.

The Magpies had 64% of the ball last Saturday in what was a fairly uneventful game - lots of possession and no clear-cut chances.

Fleetwood were completely outpointed by Grimsby in terms of passes and possession last weekend, and they won't see any of the ball this Sunday. With County's assist king Jodi Jones and midfield maestro Dan Crowley, they can turn their possession into goals and the hosts look a good price.

KEY OPTA STAT: Notts County are unbeaten across their last four opening home games of an EFL season (W2 D2) since a 2-0 defeat to Mansfield Town in August 2015.