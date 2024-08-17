Football Accumulator Tips: Back 7/1 'Match Odds 90' Acca on Saturday

Watch Football...Only Bettor Start of Season Special

Leg #1 - Back Swansea to beat Preston

We have the first managerial casualty of the season as Preston part ways with Ryan Lowe after just one game. It's not a huge surprise given that the fans were bored of his brand of football and had been demanding a more attractive style.

Preston, despite their mid-table finish, were poor last season. I had them 23rd on xPts (expected points) and non-penalty xG. I can't see how a change of style with the current group is going to improve things.

Swansea fought well in their opening fixture in a tough game at Middlesbrough, enjoying more of the ball, but couldn't turn this into chances. Last season, Swansea's underlying data backed up a mid-table finish, and they should end this term in a similar position as manager Luke Williams continues to build and develop the squad.

Preston have spent all summer with Lowe preparing for the season and now he is gone, whereas the Swans are building. I expect a home win.

Leg #2 - Back Burnley to beat Cardiff

Burnley were excellent on Monday night as they won 4-1 at Luton, which is a big statement to the rest of the league. At the time of writing, the Clarets have kept their key players and with the appointment of Scott Parker, who has a good record of promotion, they look in good shape for a return to the Premier League.

Their front players are going to be a handful for most Championship teams with Foster, Odobert and Vitinho. I fully expect them to be in the top three come the end of the season and their home form will be essential for any promotion charge.

Cardiff started poorly as they were well beaten 2-0 by Sunderland, conceding 1.69 xG to a Sunderland who finished last season in 16th after a run of four wins from their last 20 games.

Last term I had the Bluebirds 20th for xPts and 22nd for non-penalty xG ratio, whilst they averaged just 0.82 xG per game last campaign and they only generated 0.99 xG in their opening game. I worry how Cardiff are going to score goals and Burnley will almost certainly find the net here.

Leg #3 - Back Sheffield United to beat QPR

I was a little concerned about how Sheffield United would react to life back in the Championship after one of the worst seasons ever in the Premier League, but Chris Wilder has reset the club and the squad. They were good value for their opening game win at Preston and are building a squad that can challenge for promotion back to the Premier League.

Kieffer Moore showed again last season with Ipswich that he can operate at this level and will get goals, whilst Callum O'Hare was a shrewd pick up from Coventry. They've also added Tyrese Campbell, and look set to sign Jesuran Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace and goalkeeper Michael Cooper from Plymouth.

QPR visit Bramall Lane off the back of a 3-1 defeat to West Brom. Martin Cifuentes certainly improved things at Loftus Road after his appointment with 13 wins from 32, yet many of his away victories were over sides in mid-table.

Over the 15 away games under the current management, they averaged just 0.87 goals per fixture and look weaker this season in attack, especially with Ilias Chair injured.

Leg #4 - Back Huddersfield to beat Stevenage

Huddersfield started life back in League One with a comprehensive victory over fellow promotion chasers Peterborough. The Terriers were good value for their win winning the shot count 16 to 7 under new manager Michael Duff.

He has had a full pre-season with the squad and with their decent budget they should be capable of challenging the top six.

Stevenage also started the season with victory with a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury. Last season saw the departure of manager Steve Evans, who oversaw their rise from the depths of League Two to sitting just outside the play-offs in League One. It's a tough ask to follow for Alex Revell.

Last season on the road their record against the top eight was W0-D2-L6. This game is a huge step up in quality from last weekend and I believe Stevenage will be found wanting.

Recommended Bet Back Andy's Saturday four-fold SBK 7/1

