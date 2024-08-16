Alan Shearer's Premier League Predictions: Title winner, top four, relegation and 1-20 standings

Alan Shearer's Premier League predictions

Striker signing key to Arsenal's title challenge

Newcastle can make top four if they sign England star

Plus Shearer on relegation, Golden Boot and his surprise package

I'm excited for Premier League football again. I think we've all missed it. I'm feeling refreshed, ready to go again and I can't wait for the new season.

As a player, you can't wait. You'll have worked hard in pre-season for four or five weeks and this is what it's all for - to get yourself ready. It's exciting and you can't wait to get another season going.

When you put everything into the pot, everyone just wants to get going and more importantly, get off to a good start, whether that is you as a team, or you as a centre forward getting yourself a goal.

When it comes to players setting targets, I always felt the quicker I could get to 20 goals, that's a good number to aim for. Maybe 20 isn't as good as it once was, but the quicker you get there, the better. That's what I always aimed for.

Arsenal can lift the title... if they do one thing

I think it'll be a really tight race for the Premier League title this season and I see more than two teams competing for it. I think the usual teams you'd expect to be up there who've already spent a few quid will put themselves in better positions than what they were last year.

There's still so much that can happen in the transfer window. If Arsenal go out and sign a statement centre forward, then I really think they would have an excellent chance of winning the title.

I think that could make the difference for them. Keep in mind how brilliant they were defensively last season, but they've now gone out and spent a fortune on another really, really good defender in Riccardo Calafiori. I still think they do need to strengthen in that centre-forward position and that could make the difference.

There's going to be a few 'ifs', because that's what happens before a ball has been kicked. Even with Newcastle and the potential signing of Marc Guehi. He is what they need and if they can secure his signing then I would hope they could get into a Champions League position. That's why it's difficult to predict things at this stage. I do think it'll be between Man City and Arsenal again but if Arsenal go out and sign a striker then I'd fancy them to win the title this year.

Newcastle can get back into the Champions League

I think Liverpool will finish in the top four again. I'd be hopeful of Newcastle because they haven't got European football to contend with this year so in terms of injuries and squad availability, that should help them. If they can get a free run, then I'd be hopeful that Newcastle could finish fourth.

There are other teams that will be challenging. I was impressed with Man United in the Community Shield. They looked really good and had the better chances - albeit Man City still had a few players out injured or still recovering from the Euros, but I think it'll be a really tight race for the top four.

I think Spurs will challenge again. Dominic Solanke is a good signing for them. They paid a lot of money for him but he's what they needed, and he will help them kick on a little bit more as well.

Top four would be great for Newcastle but I'd prefer a trophy

If you're asking me, the main target [for Newcastle] would be to win a trophy. I wouldn't care which one but

I'd take a trophy all day rather than finishing in the top four. Give me the choice of finishing fourth or a trophy? Trophy. No doubt about it considering we haven't won one since 1969.

Newcastle have to avoid the injuries - that killed them last season so for them to do well, they'll have to avoid injuries. It's been a tough summer for Newcastle with Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi leaving and with the speculation around Eddie Howe and England. Hopefully things will settle down and we're able to make another signing or two.

It'll be a real statement if Newcastle spend £55million-£60million on a central defender. Guehi was one of England's best players at the Euros so if they can get him then it'd be a real statement signing.

The talk around the England job will settle down now because they've appointed Lee Carsley on an interim basis - that was the right thing to do. Keep in mind, Gareth Southgate was the U21 manager before he got the job and he did really well in that position. The same thing may happen with Lee but we'll have to wait and see.

I'm delighted that we're keeping hold of Isak, he can have another big season

I think Alexander Isak can rival Erling Haaland for the Golden Boot, but that depends on whether Haaland can stay fit and if he plays most of their games, because of the way Man City play, I'd still expect him to win it again.

But Isak had an incredible season last year in terms of goals and performances - he was Newcastle's best player, and I'm delighted that we're going to keep hold of him.

There's no doubt Isak is a top quality footballer and he will score goals if he can stay fit. It was a relief that Newcastle were able to do business elsewhere and hold onto Isak, because it would have been a massive blow to have lost him.

Several teams will be at risk for relegation this season

It's not rocket science to know that the three promoted teams will find it really difficult. Leicester might even have a punishment to face at some stage and if they do, then it'll be very difficult for them to survive in the Premier League.

Everton and Bournemouth may find themselves in a tricky situation, along with Nottingham Forest. Wolves have had to sell the likes of Max Kilman and Pedro Neto too but as usual I think the newly-promoted sides Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester will find it difficult to stay up.

It'll be really tight. There are six or seven teams that you could argue will be in for a tough season.

Golden boot looks obvious but there are plenty of players who could challenge

If he stays fit, the obvious choice is Erling Haaland. Mo Salah didn't score as many as he'd have liked last season, and we've mentioned Isak already.

I'm really looking forward to watching Dominic Solanke this season because he'll want to carry on from a great season with Bournemouth last year. I'm sure he'll get more chances at Spurs. I hope he does well.

Solanke could be the missing piece in Spurs' puzzle. He knows what it's like to be at a big club and he's in his prime now, he's experienced and given his form last year that should give him great confidence. Also, knowing that someone is prepared to pay that much money for him will help. Players act in different ways, but he may well love and embrace the fact that someone is prepared to pay for that him and give him great confidence. I think he'll do really well.

There was pressure on Harry Kane at the Euros, I know there were six guys that won the Golden Boot with three goals, but he was one of them despite him not being anywhere near his best, so he won't be ready to give up the England shirt anytime soon but with lots of international football to come, whoever wants to try and take the England shirt away from Kane will have to go out and score goals - Solanke is someone who can do that and he has a great opportunity to do it now at Spurs.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd will have to adapt to more change

Liverpool haven't signed anyone yet but from what I've seen throughout pre-season, it'll be difficult for Slot to go in there after Jurgen Klopp and what he did for Liverpool, but it is interesting to see the energy he looks to play with. Having said that, they've got the balance of a really good team already and with a couple of additions, I think Arne Slot will deliver Champions League football.

Chelsea are an unusual club for what they've done, how many players they've signed, the money spent and the business they've done along with the decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino when they did. I don't see them getting into the top four at all. They're not ready yet.

Like all managers, Ten Hag will be under pressure. It wasn't a nice situation for him to be in, in terms of everyone knowing that the bosses at Man United had spoken to other managers and put it out in the public, so he wasn't put in a nice position last season but that's been forgotten. They have said that he's their man to take them forward and they wanted a bit of stability.

It's a big season for him and Man United because they're going to have to improve massively in terms of the league campaign, they did win a trophy, like they did the previous year but in terms of the league position they are going to have to improve.

I was reasonably impressed with them in the Community Shield and with the additions that it looks like they're going to make in the coming days, there's no doubt they'll improve.

Niclas Füllkrug is a good signing for West Ham

When you look at his age and what he can do then West Ham is the right fit for him. It's a good signing. He likes balls into the box, and they'll certainly try to do that for him.

He loves a battle; I saw that last season when Newcastle were in the same group as Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and he'll make it very difficult for defenders and will score a few goals. He's a decent signing for West Ham. He's like an old-fashioned centre-forward and I think the Premier League could suit his style.

My surprise of the season...



One team to watch out for is West Ham. They've made a lot of signings and there's been a few changes off the pitch too, so it'll be interesting to see how they go with a new manager,

Alan Shearer's Premier League 1-20 Predictions



I've mentioned Solanke at Spurs as well and I'm interested in how he fits in.

1. Arsenal

2. Man City

3. Liverpool

4. Newcastle

5. Man United

6. Spurs

7. Aston Villa

8. West Ham

9. Chelsea

10. Fulham

11. Brighton

12. Bournemouth

13. Brentford

14. Crystal Palace

15. Wolves

16. Nottingham Forest

17. Everton

18. Ipswich

19. Southampton

20. Leicester