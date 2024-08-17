Premier League Opta Stats MD1: Back 5/2 Isak tip and 6/1 Bet Builder at London Stadium
The Premier League is back from Friday night so Alex Boyes wades through the Opta facts to find the best betting angles for matchday one of the 2024-25 season, with a bet for each match and two standout tips...
-
Salah's record vs promoted clubs is hard to ignore
-
Captain Martin the main man at the Emirates
-
Chelsea are being overestimated so boost City to 15/82.88
-
Back goals on Monday Night Football
-
Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!
Watch Football...Only Bettor Start of Season Special
Manchester United v Fulham
Curtain raiser to bring us goals
The Opta Stat:
"This will be the seventh time in the last eight seasons that the opening Premier League game of the campaign has been on a Friday, with the only exception being 2020-21. The last seven opening matches in the competition have seen a total of 25 goals (3.6 per game), with the last five in a row all seeing one side win by at least a margin of two goals."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Over 3.5 goals at Old Trafford @ 5/42.25
Bruno Fernandes SuperBoost!
Betfair are kicking off the new season with a SuperBoost at Old Trafford, with the hope that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will be fouled 1 or more times.
Fernandes, who has just signed a new deal at the club, won 1 or more fouls in eight of his last 10 Premier League games for Manchester United at the back end of last season - winning 14 in total.
Fulham will know he is the main attacking threat and will have to stay tight to stop him pulling the strings.
Indeed, since his Manchester United debut in 2020, Bruno has been fouled more times than any other player a the club (180). Let's hope he can win one more, with the SuperBoosted price of 1/12.00 (up from 4/91.44)!
Ipswich Town v Liverpool
Slot's Reds ready to fire
The Opta Stat:
"No player in Premier League history has scored more goals on MD1 than Liverpool's Mo Salah (8, level with Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard, and Wayne Rooney), while only Rooney (13 - 8 goals, 5 assists) has more goal involvements on the opening matchday in the competition than the Egyptian (12 - 8 goals, 4 assists)."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Mohamed Salah to both score and assist @ 7/24.50
Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Captain Martin to set the tone
The Opta Stat:
"Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard has scored more Premier League goals against Wolves (4) than he has against any other opponent. However, three of his four strikes against them have come away from home."
The Betfair Bet:
Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion
Unknown Brighton may take time to gel
The Opta Stat:
"Everton won their first four home Premier League games against Brighton and Hove Albion but are since winless in their last three against them at Goodison Park (D1 L2). Indeed, the team scoring first has never lost a Premier League meeting between Everton and Brighton (W10 D3), although the Toffees went 1-0 up in both games last season and both ended 1-1."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Everton/Draw in the HT/FT market @ 12/113.00
Newcastle United v Southampton
Isak could rival Haaland for Golden Boot
The Opta Stat:
"No player had 3+ shots on target in more Premier League matches than Newcastle's Alexander Isak last season (8 games), having exactly three in three of his last five games in 2023-24."
The Betfair Bet:
Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth
Just-in time for the new season
The Opta Stat:
"Justin Kluivert conceded more fouls than any other Bournemouth player in the Premier League in 2023-24 (52), conceding at least one foul in 23 of his 26 starts."
The Betfair Bet:
West Ham United v Aston Villa
Double up on the fouls markets
The Opta Stat:
"West Ham full-back Emerson made the fourth-most tackles in the Premier League in 2023-24 (106), making at least two tackles in 32 of his 36 games last season, including the last eight in a row. On the other hand, only four players won more fouls in the Premier League last season than John McGinn (69), with the Scotsman winning at least two fouls in seven of his last eight appearances in 2023-24."
The Betfair Bet:
Back Emerson to commit 2 or more fouls & John McGinn to be fouled 2 or more times @ 6/17.00
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Sometimes a side just has that one bogey team
The Opta Stat:
"Brentford are winless in all six of their Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (D5 L1) - it's both the joint-most the Bees have faced a side in the competition without ever winning (also 6 v Newcastle) and the joint-most the Eagles have faced a side without ever losing (also 6 v QPR)."
The Betfair Bet:
Chelsea v Manchester City
Boost City up to near 2/1? Yes please.
The Opta Stat:
"Manchester City have won each of their last nine Premier League matches by two or more goals, the longest such run in the competition's history, with their final three wins of 2023-24 all coming against London clubs (4-0 v Fulham, 2-0 v Tottenham, 3-1 v West Ham)."
The Betfair Bet:
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Ange's methods will feed into the history
The Opta Stat:
"Of all Premier League fixtures to have been played at least 30 times, Leicester against Tottenham has the highest goals-per-game average (3.8 - 128 goals in 34 games). There have been 28 goals scored in the last five meetings between the sides alone (5.6 per game)."
The Betfair Bet:
Opta Stats P/L 2024-25 -
(Single Recommended bet of the week)
Stake: 0pts
Return: 0
P/L: 0
ROI: +0%
(Overall Column)
Stake: 0pts
Return: 0
P/L: 0
ROI: 0%
Now read more of our opening weekend Premier League tips here!
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Chelsea v Man City: Back Maresca's Blues in 17/1 Bet Builder say Opta
-
Football Betting Tips
Brentford v Crystal Palace: Expect goals and back 9/2 shot
-
Football Betting Tips
Leicester v Tottenham: Dejan vu as goals expected in 11/4 & 10/1 Bet Builders
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League MD1: Jimmy The Punts Sunday best bets featuring a 33/1 punt
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL Championship Tips: The Best Bets for MD2 including a 4/1 anytime goalscorer