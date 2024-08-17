English Premier League

Premier League Opta Stats MD1: Back 5/2 Isak tip and 6/1 Bet Builder at London Stadium

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Isak has scored 31 goals in 52 Premier League games under Eddie Howe

The Premier League is back from Friday night so Alex Boyes wades through the Opta facts to find the best betting angles for matchday one of the 2024-25 season, with a bet for each match and two standout tips...

Manchester United v Fulham

Curtain raiser to bring us goals

The Opta Stat:

"This will be the seventh time in the last eight seasons that the opening Premier League game of the campaign has been on a Friday, with the only exception being 2020-21. The last seven opening matches in the competition have seen a total of 25 goals (3.6 per game), with the last five in a row all seeing one side win by at least a margin of two goals."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Over 3.5 goals at Old Trafford @ 5/42.25

Ipswich Town v Liverpool

Slot's Reds ready to fire

The Opta Stat:

"No player in Premier League history has scored more goals on MD1 than Liverpool's Mo Salah (8, level with Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard, and Wayne Rooney), while only Rooney (13 - 8 goals, 5 assists) has more goal involvements on the opening matchday in the competition than the Egyptian (12 - 8 goals, 4 assists)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Mohamed Salah to both score and assist @ 7/24.50

Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Captain Martin to set the tone

Arteta.jpg

The Opta Stat:

"Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard has scored more Premier League goals against Wolves (4) than he has against any other opponent. However, three of his four strikes against them have come away from home."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Martin Odegaard to score anytime @ 15/82.88

Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Unknown Brighton may take time to gel

The Opta Stat:

"Everton won their first four home Premier League games against Brighton and Hove Albion but are since winless in their last three against them at Goodison Park (D1 L2). Indeed, the team scoring first has never lost a Premier League meeting between Everton and Brighton (W10 D3), although the Toffees went 1-0 up in both games last season and both ended 1-1."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Everton/Draw in the HT/FT market @ 12/113.00

Newcastle United v Southampton

Isak could rival Haaland for Golden Boot

The Opta Stat:

"No player had 3+ shots on target in more Premier League matches than Newcastle's Alexander Isak last season (8 games), having exactly three in three of his last five games in 2023-24."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet

Back Aleksandar Isak to have 3 or more shots on target

SBK5/2

Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth

Just-in time for the new season

The Opta Stat:

"Justin Kluivert conceded more fouls than any other Bournemouth player in the Premier League in 2023-24 (52), conceding at least one foul in 23 of his 26 starts."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet

Back Justin Kluivert to commit 1 or more fouls in each half

SBK6/4

West Ham United v Aston Villa

Double up on the fouls markets

Julen Lopetegui 1280.jpg

The Opta Stat:

"West Ham full-back Emerson made the fourth-most tackles in the Premier League in 2023-24 (106), making at least two tackles in 32 of his 36 games last season, including the last eight in a row. On the other hand, only four players won more fouls in the Premier League last season than John McGinn (69), with the Scotsman winning at least two fouls in seven of his last eight appearances in 2023-24."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Emerson to commit 2 or more fouls & John McGinn to be fouled 2 or more times @ 6/17.00

Brentford v Crystal Palace

Sometimes a side just has that one bogey team

The Opta Stat:

"Brentford are winless in all six of their Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (D5 L1) - it's both the joint-most the Bees have faced a side in the competition without ever winning (also 6 v Newcastle) and the joint-most the Eagles have faced a side without ever losing (also 6 v QPR)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Crystal Palace to win at Brentford @ 9/52.80

Chelsea v Manchester City

Boost City up to near 2/1? Yes please.

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester City have won each of their last nine Premier League matches by two or more goals, the longest such run in the competition's history, with their final three wins of 2023-24 all coming against London clubs (4-0 v Fulham, 2-0 v Tottenham, 3-1 v West Ham)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Manchester City (-1) on the handicap @ 15/82.88

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Ange's methods will feed into the history

The Opta Stat:

"Of all Premier League fixtures to have been played at least 30 times, Leicester against Tottenham has the highest goals-per-game average (3.8 - 128 goals in 34 games). There have been 28 goals scored in the last five meetings between the sides alone (5.6 per game)."

The Betfair Bet:

Back Over 4.5 goals at the King Power @ 4/15.00

Opta Stats P/L 2024-25 -

(Single Recommended bet of the week)

Stake: 0pts
Return: 0
P/L: 0
ROI: +0%

(Overall Column)

Stake: 0pts
Return: 0
P/L: 0
ROI: 0%

Recommended bets

