Premier League Saturday Tips: Six tempting bets including a 13/2 shout

Ipswich set to rattle Reds

Arsenal start as they mean to go on

Goal-fest awaits at London Stadium

Ipswich v Liverpool (12:30) - The great unknown

Back in the big-time after a 22-year absence, Ipswich are the great unknowns this season, as likely to struggle as compete in the top half.

Their high-pressing, free-scoring ways will rattle their supposed superiors more times than not but they will also be punished ruthlessly at this level. It's pertinent that 13 of their squad was playing League One football at Portman Road a mere 15 months ago.

So many of Ipswich's impressive numbers from last term are rendered somewhat redundant now given the hike in class they must face on a weekly basis but their goal-scoring stats still demand acknowledgment, averaging 2.4 goals per 90 at home in the Championship and scoring in 86.9% of their fixtures overall.

This is the fifth time in six years that Liverpool have faced a promoted team on the opening weekend. This one has Fulham vibes from 2022, that entertaining contest ending 2-2.

As for the Reds, they too are surrounded by uncertainties, under new management and about to embark on a post-Klopp era.

It can certainly be said they've had a decent pre-season and regarding that aforementioned ruthlessness Diogo Jota comes to the fore, scoring once and assisting three times. Mo Salah meanwhile has previously scored eight times across opening weekends.

No team won more top-flight corners last term than Liverpool.

Arsenal v Wolves (15:00) - Off with a bang

For the third time of asking the Gunners go again, knowing that only nigh-on perfection will be enough to fend off the Manchester City machine.

What aids their cause here is a one-sided h2h record against Wolves that has seen Mikel Arteta's men win the last six on the bounce, racking up an aggregate scoreline of 14-3. Four of them were converted by Martin Odegaard.

Regarding Saturday, however, the two players most of interest are Gabby Jesus and Kai Havertz, the former looking sharp and back to his best during pre-season. Havertz meanwhile was deployed in three different roles but still managed to accrue two goals and two assists.

Arsenal's work-rate and intensity has impressed in recent weeks and typically this has paid dividends early doors. Eight of their 10 pre-seasons goals were scored before the break.

Everton v Brighton (15:00) - Hot shots

Brighton limped to the finish line last season, picking up just 18 points from new year on, but a new manager, new ways, and a bright pre-season has restored belief on the South Coast, as well as a good deal of optimism.

First and foremost, the players have adapted well to Fabian Hurzeler's physically demanding methods while individually Brighton's attacking contingent have shone, not least their £30m summer signing Yankuba Minteh down the right flank.

A strong start to 2024/25 beckons for the Seagulls.

Everton too will be pleased with how their new recruits have settled, Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom all having moments. Then there's Jack Harrison, extending his loan spell and carving out three assists in recent weeks.



A draw is quite fancied for this one, what with both meetings ending 1-1 last season and the Toffees drawing half of their opening fixtures across the last decade. Instead though, let's look back to last term's openers, when Everton racked up nine shots on target despite losing to Fulham and Brighton posted 12 SOT in beating Luton.

With so many new faces desperate to impress, attempts on goal won't be in short supply at Goodison.

Newcastle v Southampton (15:00) - Terrific trio

The last promoted side to win away from home on the opening day was Huddersfield seven years ago and even that triumph requires context. Their opponents that day were Crystal Palace, made muddled and hapless amidst Frank De Boer's disastrous short stint in charge.

Can the Saints go against the norm in this regard? Certainly they have it all to do in the North-East coming up against a Newcastle side who have looked the business in pre-season, especially going forward.

On the left, Anthony Gordon will be hell-bent on redressing a frustrating summer, receiving scandalously scant game-time at the Euros.

Up front, Alexander Isak will be seeking to extend on a tremendous 2024 so far, the Swede converting every 107 minutes since early March. The 24-year-old scored twice in Newcastle's opener last term.

To his right, Jacob Murphy has been sensational in pre-season, bagging five and assisting three times. Charlie Taylor is in for a torrid afternoon on his Saints debut.

Southampton boss Russell Martin said recently that he doesn't intend to compromise on his team's open approach. This will be music to Eddie Howe's ears, with the trio above exploiting the spaces and mistakes.

The Cherries look a little shy of forepower having sold Dominic Solanke and missing Enes Unai to injury. Porto's Evanilson appears to be on his way but is highly unlikely to feature at the City Ground.

Summer signing Daniel Jebbison should start this Saturday but for all of the youngster's attributes he's hardly prolific.



At least Andoni Iraola has plenty of options elsewhere in attacking areas, with Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo each capable of carnage. It was the former who scored when these sides met on the South Coast last season.

Forest are winless in eight against Bournemouth but should be backed to prevail here, after benefiting from a summer - for once - where sensible recruitment has trumped utter chaos.

Elliot Anderson has been lively and Forest's midfield should be a hive of creativity should he effectively combine with Morgan Gibbs-White. Nikola Milenkovic is a shrewd purchase at the back.

Yet it's a mainstay who has most impressed pre-season, Callum Hudson-Odoi accruing three assists to accompany a goal.

Both meetings between these sides last term incidentally saw a player sent off.

West Ham v Aston Villa (17:30) - Winning the window

Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Aaron Wan-Bissaka should tighten up a Hammers rearguard that failed to keep a clean sheet from early January onwards last term and all told West Ham can lay claim to having 'won' the transfer window this summer, with several decent purchases strengthening the squad.

Yet all of this transfer activity pales to their biggest new name, that being Julen Lopetegui in the dug-out. It will be fascinating seeing how he fares in East London without being tethered as he was in the Midlands.

Villa too have been active this summer, beefing up their options ahead of their Champions League adventure but it's a transfer that went under the radar last winter who has most impacted pre-season. Morgan Rogers started every friendly, bagging three in his first two.

Don't be surprised if the encounter between this pair next January is deemed a top four clash, and don't be surprised if there are goals at the London Stadium this weekend. Eight of the last nine meetings have seen both teams getting on the scoresheet while five of the last eight have produced three-plus goals.