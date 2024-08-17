Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions: Ten correct score tips for Matchday 1

Man United can start the new season with a win on Friday night

Title contenders all fancied to record opening-weekend wins

Goals fancied in Sunday's London derby before City win at Chelsea

Man United have already played competitively in the Community Shield and I was impressed with what I saw at Wembley. They are at home too, first game of the season, so I'd expect them to win and will go for 3-1.

Alan's score prediction: 3-1

It's always difficult when you turn up at a newly promoted club's first game with the adrenaline of the crowd and the home players, I think this will be a really tricky game for Liverpool. However, I see them sneaking a 1-0 win.

Alan's score prediction: 0-1

I think Arsenal will be too strong at home for Wolves, and I do think this will be the season the Gunners can go all the way in the title race. I expect them to start with a comfortable home win, so I'll go with Arsenal to win 2-0.

Alan's score prediction: 2-0

This is a tough one to predict. Everton are at home so that'll be a good atmosphere for the first game of the season, and we don't quite know how this new-look Brighton team will fare. I'll go 1-1.

Alan's score prediction: 1-1

Newcastle will want to get off to a good start at St James' Park, just like they did last season. It may've been different if it was at St Mary's but because they're at home, I'm going to say 3-1 Newcastle win.

Alan's score prediction: 3-1

I think Nottingham Forest may just have enough to edge this game, though I expect both teams to be fighting this season. How will Bournemouth play without Dominic Solanke? It may take some time, so I will say 2-1 to Forest.

Alan's score prediction: 2-1

It'll be a tight game this one. West Ham have made some exciting signings, but so have Aston Villa. It may take time for some of those to really gel together for both sides, so I am happy to go with a score draw. 1-1.

Alan's score prediction: 1-1

A London Derby to kick off the season, live on TV on Sunday so could be an exciting one for us all to watch. It feels like these derbies often end in draw, but I fancy goals, so I'll say 2-2 here.

Alan's score prediction: 2-2

Chelsea have had a poor pre-season but I wouldn't take too much notice of that. However, they do have a brand-new manager and a whole host of new players, and when you have the stability and experience of Man City and Pep Guardiola in your first game, I think City will have too much for them. I'll say 2-1 Man City win.

Alan's score prediction: 1-2

Spurs are travelling to a newly-promoted team so there'll be a lot of excitement, but I think they'll have too much for Leicester, especially with the signings Ange Postecoglou has made. I'll go with Spurs to win 1-0 on Monday night.

Alan's score prediction: 0-1

