Alan Shearer Premier League Predictions: Ten correct score tips for Matchday 1
The new Premier League season commences on Friday and Betfair Ambassador Alan Shearer will be here every matchday with his correct score tips for you to consider...
-
Man United can start the new season with a win on Friday night
-
Title contenders all fancied to record opening-weekend wins
-
Goals fancied in Sunday's London derby before City win at Chelsea
-
Get a FREE bet every time your team scores a goal in August!
-
Claim your completely free Acca or Bet Builder here
Watch Football...Only Bettor Start of Season Special
Manchester United v Fulham - Friday 20:00
Man United have already played competitively in the Community Shield and I was impressed with what I saw at Wembley. They are at home too, first game of the season, so I'd expect them to win and will go for 3-1.
Alan's score prediction: 3-1
Ipswich v Liverpool - Saturday 12:30
It's always difficult when you turn up at a newly promoted club's first game with the adrenaline of the crowd and the home players, I think this will be a really tricky game for Liverpool. However, I see them sneaking a 1-0 win.
Alan's score prediction: 0-1
Arsenal v Wolves - Saturday 15:00
I think Arsenal will be too strong at home for Wolves, and I do think this will be the season the Gunners can go all the way in the title race. I expect them to start with a comfortable home win, so I'll go with Arsenal to win 2-0.
Alan's score prediction: 2-0
Everton v Brighton - Saturday 15:00
This is a tough one to predict. Everton are at home so that'll be a good atmosphere for the first game of the season, and we don't quite know how this new-look Brighton team will fare. I'll go 1-1.
Alan's score prediction: 1-1
Newcastle v Southampton - Saturday 15:00
Newcastle will want to get off to a good start at St James' Park, just like they did last season. It may've been different if it was at St Mary's but because they're at home, I'm going to say 3-1 Newcastle win.
Alan's score prediction: 3-1
Nottm Forest v Bournemouth - Saturday 15:00
I think Nottingham Forest may just have enough to edge this game, though I expect both teams to be fighting this season. How will Bournemouth play without Dominic Solanke? It may take some time, so I will say 2-1 to Forest.
Alan's score prediction: 2-1
West Ham v Aston Villa - Saturday 17:30
It'll be a tight game this one. West Ham have made some exciting signings, but so have Aston Villa. It may take time for some of those to really gel together for both sides, so I am happy to go with a score draw. 1-1.
Alan's score prediction: 1-1
Brentford v Crystal Palace - Sunday 14:00
A London Derby to kick off the season, live on TV on Sunday so could be an exciting one for us all to watch. It feels like these derbies often end in draw, but I fancy goals, so I'll say 2-2 here.
Alan's score prediction: 2-2
Chelsea v Manchester City - Sunday 16:30
Chelsea have had a poor pre-season but I wouldn't take too much notice of that. However, they do have a brand-new manager and a whole host of new players, and when you have the stability and experience of Man City and Pep Guardiola in your first game, I think City will have too much for them. I'll say 2-1 Man City win.
Alan's score prediction: 1-2
Leicester v Tottenham - Monday 20:00
Spurs are travelling to a newly-promoted team so there'll be a lot of excitement, but I think they'll have too much for Leicester, especially with the signings Ange Postecoglou has made. I'll go with Spurs to win 1-0 on Monday night.
Alan's score prediction: 0-1
Now read more content from Alan Shearer here.
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Chelsea v Man City: Back Maresca's Blues in 17/1 Bet Builder say Opta
-
Football Betting Tips
Brentford v Crystal Palace: Expect goals and back 9/2 shot
-
Football Betting Tips
Football Bet of the Day: Support the Viking invasion
-
Football Betting Tips
Leicester v Tottenham: Dejan vu as goals expected in 11/4 & 10/1 Bet Builders
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Back Mbappe & Bellingham in 3/1 opening day double