Serie A Tips: Back wins for Italian giants on opening weekend including Milan at 13/5
Dan Fitch previews the pick of the first weekend of the new Serie A season and he is predicting wins for Inter, AC Milan, Napoli and Juventus.
Martinez can get off the mark on opening day
Milan's pre-season form can continue
Napoli will get first win of Conte era
Juventus can brush off poor start against Como
Genoa v Inter (Saturday, 17:30)
The Serie A champions Inter begin the defence of their title with a trip to Genoa on Saturday evening.
Inter won the Scudetto by a 19-point margin last season, so their rivals have a lot of ground to make up. They have strengthened their squad with the addition of Piotr Zielinksi from Napoli and Mehdi Taremi of Porto on free transfers. Just as importantly, there have been
no major outgoings, with last season's Serie A top scorer Lautaro Martinez having extended his commitment to the club with a new contract.
Genoa had a very successful return to the top flight last season, finishing 11th in the table after winning promotion in the previous campaign. They should be relatively difficult opponents for Inter on the opening day, but we have to expect the visitors to win. Back an Inter victory combined with Martinez to score at 7/42.75.
AC Milan v Torino (Saturday, 19:45)
Also in action on Saturday are Inter's rivals AC Milan, who host Torino at the San Siro.
There's been a lot of change at the Rossoneri over the summer. The former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca has been brought in from Lille to replace Stefano Pioli. Emerson Royal, Strahinja Pavlovic and Alvaro Morata are amongst the new players signed to improve the squad.
Torino also have a new manager in charge, with Paolo Vanoli having been recruited after he guided Venezia to promotion. This is a tough start for the new coach, with Milan having been in good form in pre-season, with wins over Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona. A Milan win and both teams to score is 13/53.60.
Verona v Napoli (Sunday, 17:30)
Antonio Conte returns to Serie A on Sunday when his Napoli side travel to Verona.
Napoli were in Coppa Italia action this week, winning on penalties after a 0-0 draw with Modena. The club have mainly strengthened their defence this summer, bringing in centre-backs Rafa Marin from Real Madrid and Alessandro Buongiorno from Torino, along with the Roma wing-back Leonardo Spinzzola. Further forward, the future under Conte looks less clear, with Victor Osimhen having yet to complete his departure.
Paolo Zanetti is the new manager of Verona and got off to a poor start this week when his team lost 2-1 to Cesena in the Coppa Italia. Go for a Napoli win and under 3.5 goals at 7/52.40.
Juventus v Como (Monday, 19:45)
The reign of Thiago Motta as Juventus manager starts with a home match against promoted Como.
Pre-season has not been plain sailing for the Old Lady. They have lost to Nurnburg, drawn with Brest and were defeated by Atletico Madrid. Of the 14 managerial changes that we have seen in Serie A this summer, Motta's appointment is arguably the most exciting, but it could take time for his innovative tactics to translate into results.
Como have Cesc Fabregas in charge, after he was interim manager for a period last season as the club won promotion. They lost on penalties to Sampdoria in the cup this week after a 1-1 draw and though Juventus have had a difficult pre-season, this is a kind opening game for them. Back Juve to win half-time/full-time at 10/111.91.
Recommended bets
