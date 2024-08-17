Ipswich v Liverpool Premier League Tips: Expect 7/2 Elliott to deliver

Liverpool's new era to start with a bang

Harvey Elliott to thrive under Slot

The Portuguese forward could be key to new Reds manager Arne Slot's chances of making a winning start when they go to newly promoted Ipswich in the 12:30 kick-off.

Ipswich Town v Liverpool

Saturday, 12:30

Live on TNT Sports

It's that glorious time of year again where we're all fuelled by optimism, allowing our imaginations to run wild, picturing the euphoria that will, for some more than others, sweep us off our feet.

Will Ipswich adapt to life in the top flight with the same ease that they did the Championship? Will Arne Slot be an instant success at Anfield? Will Harvey Elliott's performances in pre-season earn him a regular spot in the starting XI?

While many Liverpool fans were frustrated to see the deal for a new number six fall through just days before the opening game of the campaign, there is no doubting the quality within their squad and even though results are somewhat irrelevant during pre-season, getting your ideas to stick and the style of play implemented certainly counts for a lot.

Liverpool fans should be confident of a seamless transition, with many of Slot's principles evidently the same as his predecessor's, they'll look to play with a high back line, zip the ball around and press high up the field, but will slow things down and take a more methodical approach when needed - there's a reason Feyenoord had such excellent defensive numbers last season, aided largely by playing with a double pivot.

Harvey to have more game time

The ever-growing impact and influence of Harvey Elliott was again evident during Liverpool's friendlies - he shone. He created more chances than anyone else and it's going to be very interesting to see how frequently his qualities are utilised in the Premier League this year but the early signs are encouraging for the 21-year-old.

With the majority of his appearances for the club so far coming off the bench, there is reason to be optimistic that he could have a bigger involvement from the outset, going forward. His beautifully weighted assist for Fabio Carvalho's goal in their pre-season friendly against Arsenal was delightful and I really do expect him to thrive under his Dutch boss. I think he could be hugely influential against Ipswich this weekend and am backing him at 7/24.50 to provide an assist.

Salah to make super start

At the end of last season Mo Salah, responsible for so many moments of inspiration in the red of Liverpool over recent years, lacked his usual spark, looking lethargic and fatigued. However, he appears to have the bit between his teeth again with the season opener on the horizon.

Since the start of the 2020-21 campaign, Salah has had at least two shots in all 21 of his Premier League appearances against newly promoted clubs, having 78 attempts in total, I think a high scoring encounter is likely and I'm backing the Egyptian to score two or more at Portman Road at 4/15.00 as well as over 3.5 goals in the match at 19/201.95.

Mighty challenge for McKenna

Last season, Ipswich became just the 11th club in EFL history to seal successive promotions from the third tier to the top flight, and just the fifth in the Premier League era. There is no disputing the sensational job Kieran McKenna has done with his side's attacking approach earning them plenty of admiration and plaudits from far and wide, but it will be an even bigger triumph if he can keep the club in this division beyond the upcoming season.

Leif Davis created more chances than any other player in the Championship last season, carving out at least two opportunities in 35 of his 43 appearances, including in each of his final nine appearances of 2023-24 and he could again be hugely significant over the course of this campaign.

