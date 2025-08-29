Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League, Championship and more

Get the best bets for Premier League Saturday Gameweek 3

Mike Norman: "Chelsea can be backed at 8/15 to win the match (Fulham 5/1, Draw 7/2) on Saturday and I don't think that's a bad price at all. True, they failed to beat Crystal Palace at the Bridge on the first weekend of the season but they were excellent in thrashing West Ham last Friday and I'm expecting a similar performance against the Cottagers.

"It may sound silly but I thought Enzo Maresca's men were better without Palmer than they were the previous week with him. Chelsea just appeared more direct, especially through Palmer's replacement Estevao, and Joao Pedro had an excellent game playing in the number 10 role behind Liam Delap.

"Of course, there' no saying that the Blues wouldn't have performed exactly the same with Palmer in the side, and if he's fit to play on Saturday then he's extremely likely to start, but my thinking is that if Palmer isn't fit to play then it wouldn't put me off backing a home win at all. In fact, going on last week's performance I'd be happier if Maresca started the same attacking line-up.

And if it is Delap, Pedro, Estevao and Pedro Neto in attack I'd be confident backing Chelsea to cover the -1 handicap at 7/5, meaning they'd have to win by at least two clear goals."

Recommended Bet Back Chelsea -1 to Win SBK 7/5

Mark Stinchcombe: "Jack Grealish got his first start for Everton in their new Hill Dickinson stadium and what an impact he made providing both assists in the Toffees 2-0 victory over Brighton.

"He created three chances for team-mates in-comparison to only having one shot to show his propensity for setting up others. 52.2% of Everton's attacks down the left, compared to 16.9% through the middle and 30.9% down the right, as they showed their intentions in getting the ball out to Grealish as much as possible. Indeed, only James Garner with 69 touches had more of the ball than Grealish (60)."

Recommended Bet Back Jack Grealish anytime assist SBK 4/1

Stephen Tudor: "After scoring their lowest league tally since 1974, Manchester United were always going to upgrade their attacking options this summer. It genuinely surprised though to see them splurge almost the entirety of their transfer budget - close to £200m - on three new forwards, essentially putting all their eggs in one basket.

"Fundamental and long-lasting issues in midfield and defence remain. Still, in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko they now had the firepower to paper over the cracks, or at least that was the theory.

"In the event, a trio who scored 48 league goals last term have taken on 29 shots with only Mbeumo's effort at Blundell Park last night finding the net. Less than half an hour later he missed the decisive pen as United crashed out of the League Cup to Grimsby in humiliating fashion."

Recommended Bet Back Man United under 1.5 goals v Burnley SBK 7/4

The Opta Stat:

"Brentford have won their last eight Premier League matches against newly promoted teams by an aggregate score of 28-6, with their last defeat to a promoted side coming in March 2024 away at Burnley."

Recommended Bet Back Brentford SBK 6/4

The Opta Stat:

"Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has managed more Premier League games against Bournemouth without losing than against any other side (P6 W4 D2), while the only manager he's beaten more often than Andoni Iraola (3) is David Moyes (5).

"Richarlison has been involved in 16 goals across his last 21 Premier League starts for Tottenham Hotspur (13 goals, 3 assists), with two goals and an assist so far this campaign."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back Spurs, Over 2.5 goals and Richarlison score or assist SBK 2/1

Paul Higham: "Eddie Howe's side are 11/10 favourites at Elland Road and they're obviously the much better side - but you just wonder what Monday night took out of them - both physically and emotionally after that dramatic late defeat to Liverpool.

"Anthony Gordon is suspended so Will Osula may have to start up front as the last man standing, while in midfield they're without the injured Sandro Tonali and Joelinton so changes have to be made. The 5/2 draw may not be a bad shout then if Newcastle struggle for firepower again. Howe usually opts for safety first away from home and with Leeds still smarting from a hammering they too may feel discression is the best way to a result.

"You can back the 0-0 at 12/1 but surely we'll get at least a couple of goals. I'm still backing defences to be on top though and with the Leeds crowd and possible weary Newcastle legs, honours could be even here."

Recommended Bet Back the draw SBK 5/2

EFL football tips and predictions

Jack Critchley: "Middlesbrough are just one of two teams to have taken maximum points from their opening couple of matches. There were one or two dissenting calls when Rob Edwards was appointed at the Riverside Stadium, yet he has proved to be a wise choice, and Boro look far more solid under his tutelage whilst maintaining their adventurous streak in the final third. They've added Matt Target, Sontje Hanson and Sverre Nypan to their squad, with Finn Azaz heading to Southampton. Nevertheless, they looked dangerous against Norwich and should enjoy plenty of joy against a Blades defence which has largely struggled so far.

"Ruben Selles is already feeling the pressure. Although there is no doubting his coaching credentials, Selles has been parachuted into a club whose recruitment process isn't suited to the Spaniard's requirements. A mix of AI-recommended players and experienced campaigners like Danny Ings and Ben Godfrey have arrived in South Yorkshire, and it could be a few weeks before they click. They were slightly better last weekend, yet they still looked vulnerable."

Recommended Bet Back Over 1.5 Middlesbrough Goals SBK 6/5

Alan Dudman: "Cardiff netted us one of four winners last weekend with their 0-1 victory against Luton. Almost a classic sucker punch of a performance considering Luton's build-up play, but the Bluebirds looked a good side with the majority of possession (62%) for an away team and most chances.

"Brian Barry-Murphy made three chances last Saturday with David Turnbull, Callum Robinson and Chris Willock all in, and Joel Colwill and Yousef Salech were two left out - and leaving out Colwill was surprising. It shows the strength at Cardiff, something Plymouth cannot compete with, and Cardiff managed and saw out the game at Kenilworth with ease in the end - soaking up Luton's inability in the final third."

"The hosts remain unbeaten and conceded just one goal in the league with five clean sheets and see no reason why they cannot win this in a straightforward fashion."

Recommended Bet Back Cardiff to win and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 13/5

European football tips and predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Scott McTominay was named as the Most Valuable Player in Serie A last term, as Napoli edged out Inter in the race for the Scudetto. The box-crashing midfielder netted 16 goals for club and country, and he showed up in the stretch, netting six goals in the final seven league games.

"He has carried on in the same vein this season, scoring in the opening-weekend win at Sassuolo. Summer recruit Kevin de Bruyne also scored in that game, and with the Belgian's expert delivery from set plays and indeed open play, McTominay should get even more opportunities to burst into the box and score.

"It was a home win over Cagliari that sealed the title for Antonio Conte's team last season - a game McTominay netted the winner in - and now they face the Sardinians again. Cagliari haven't exactly made a great start to the campaign - they needed penalties to squeeze past lower-league Virtus Entella in the Coppa Italia, and then required a 94th-minute equaliser to avoid defeat against Fiorentina.

"McTominay is a healthy 6/4 to score here on the Sportsbook, and that's a price I'm happy to try and snap up before he starts getting priced like a striker."