Chelsea v Fulham: Back Blues to record comfortable win at 7/5

Chelsea v Fulham

Saturday, 12:30

Live on TNT Sports

Similar performances for both teams to start the season

It' been a mixed bag for Chelsea in the Premier League so far. They were dominant against Crystal Palace on the opening weekend but lacked a cutting edge, registering just three shots on target. Cole Palmer was particularly poor, often misplacing simple passes and failing to make an impact.

But against West Ham last weekend - in a game that Palmer missed out on due to injury - the Blues were excellent, scoring five goals before the hour mark in a thoroughly entertaining victory.

It's likely that Palmer will miss out again, which should mean exciting Brazilian teenager Estevao starting on the right of Chelsea's attack. There's no doubting that Palmer is a world class player on his day, but so much of Chelsea's play goes through him that if he's not at his best then the Blues generally struggle.

Fulham are yet to taste defeat, drawing 1-1 in both of their league games played to date. Like Chelsea they were poor on the opening weekend away to Brighton, registering just two shots on target, the second coming in the 97th minute which brought the Cottagers level.

But against Manchester United last Sunday they were much improved and thoroughly deserved their second half equaliser through Emile Smith-Rowe. Marco Silva's men then gained their first win of the season thanks to a dominant 2-0 win over Bristol City in the EFL Cup in midweek, so they'll be in good spirits ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Back Blues to win with room to spare

Chelsea can be backed at 8/151.53 to win the match (Fulham 5/16.00, Draw 7/24.50) on Saturday and I don't think that's a bad price at all. True, they failed to beat Crystal Palace at the Bridge on the first weekend of the season but they were excellent in thrashing West Ham last Friday and I'm expecting a similar performance against the Cottagers.

It may sound silly but I thought Enzo Maresca's men were better without Palmer than they were the previous week with him. Chelsea just appeared more direct, especially through Palmer's replacement Estevao, and Joao Pedro had an excellent game playing in the number 10 role behind Liam Delap.

Of course, there' no saying that the Blues wouldn't have performed exactly the same with Palmer in the side, and if he's fit to play on Saturday then he's extremely likely to start, but my thinking is that if Palmer isn't fit to play then it wouldn't put me off backing a home win at all. In fact, going on last week's performance I'd be happier if Maresca started the same attacking line-up.

And if it is Delap, Pedro, Estevao and Pedro Neto in attack I'd be confident backing Chelsea to cover the -1 handicap at 7/52.40, meaning they'd have to win by at least two clear goals.

You have to respect Fulham of course, but my feeling is that midfield duo Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez provide an excellent platform for Chelsea's attackers to thrive. If they're on their game I can see the home side winning by two or three quite comfortably.

Shots the way to play with Safe Sub in mind

Joao Pedro has settled in brilliantly at Chelsea and was their star man last week, scoring and registering two assists. He had three shots in total in the game and I fancy he'll do so again against Fulham on Saturday. Enzo Fernandez also impressed, himself getting on the scoresheet and registering three shots.

You can back Pedro to have at least three shots and Fernandez to have at least two in a Bet Builder, combined with a home win, at 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook, and that will be my second bet of the game.

And remember, with Betfair's new 'Safe Sub' product, should Pedro or Fernandez be substituted out of the game before they reach the shots target you back then your bet will roll on to the player that replaces them.

