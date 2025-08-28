Premier League Opta Stats: Best bets for Matchday 3

Opta stats and a tip for every Premier League match this weekend

Chelsea v Fulham

Saturday 30 August, 12:30

Live on TNT

The Opta Stat:

"Chelsea have lost just 8.3% of their Premier League games against Fulham (3/36), the joint-lowest loss rate one side has against another with a minimum of 20 meetings (Man Utd also 8.3% vs Aston Villa), although the Cottagers won this fixture 2-1 last season.

"João Pedro has been involved in six goals in his last four games in all competitions for Chelsea (4 goals, 2 assists), with four goals in four starts for the Blues."

The Betfair Bet: Back Chelsea and Pedro to score or assist @ 1/12.00

Man Utd v Burnley

Saturday 30 August, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Manchester United have lost eight of their last 13 home Premier League matches (W3 D2) - since the start of this run (7 December last year), no ever-present team has lost more Premier League matches on home soil (Spurs also lost eight).

"Of all teams to have visited Manchester United at least eight times in the Premier League, Burnley are one of three teams to have avoided defeat in more than half (P9 W1 D4 L4), along with Chelsea and Manchester City."

The Betfair Bet: Back Burnley Double Chance @ 9/43.25

Sunderland v Brentford

Saturday 30 August, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Brentford have won their last eight Premier League matches against newly promoted teams by an aggregate score of 28-6, with their last defeat to a promoted side coming in March 2024 away at Burnley."

The Betfair Bet: Back Brentford @ 6/42.50

Tottenham v Bournemouth

Saturday 30 August, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has managed more Premier League games against Bournemouth without losing than against any other side (P6 W4 D2), while the only manager he's beaten more often than Andoni Iraola (3) is David Moyes (5).

"Richarlison has been involved in 16 goals across his last 21 Premier League starts for Tottenham Hotspur (13 goals, 3 assists), with two goals and an assist so far this campaign."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back Spurs, Over 2.5 goals and Richarlison score or assist SBK 2/1

Wolves v Everton

Saturday 30 August, 15:00

The Opta Stat:

"Jack Grealish assisted two goals in Everton's 2-0 win over Brighton on his first Premier League start for the club,

equalling his total from the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons combined for Man City (2 in 40 games)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Grealish to assist @ 4/15.00

Leeds v Newcastle

Saturday 30 August, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Newcastle United have lost three of their last four Premier League matches (D1), more than in their previous 11

games (W8 D1 L2). The Magpies last had a longer winless run in September and October 2024 (five games).

"Leeds are unbeaten in their last 21 home league games (W18 D3), their joint best run under current manager Daniel Farke. Anton Stach has created seven chances in the Premier League so far this season, the most of any player. The Leeds midfielder has been directly involved 11 of their 24 shots, also having four shots (46%)."

The Betfair Bet: Back Leeds Double Chance and Stach to have 2+ shots @ 7/42.75

Brighton v Man City

Sunday 31 August, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Phil Foden has scored six goals in six away Premier League appearances against Brighton, with only Mohamed Salah scoring as often at the Amex as a visiting player (also six). Overall, his eight goals against the Seagulls are his most against an opponent in the competition."

The Betfair Bet: Back Foden to score @ 11/53.20

Nottingham Forest v West Ham

Sunday 31 August, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Nottingham Forest have won their last three Premier League matches against West Ham and the Hammers haven't scored in any of their last four Premier League visits to the City Ground (D1 L3).

"Nottingham Forest forward Chris Wood has scored eight Premier League goals against West Ham United, his joint most against one opponent."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back Forest, BTTS 'No' and Wood to score SBK 7/2

Liverpool v Arsenal

Saturday 31 August, 16:30

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Liverpool are winless in six Premier League matches against Arsenal (D4 L2), their longest winless run against the Gunners since going eight without a win between October 2007 and April 2011.

"The last three Premier League games between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield have all been drawn, while the Gunners are winless in their last 12 away games against the Reds (D5 L7) since a 2-0 win back in September 2012, with manager Mikel Arteta starting for the Gunners that day.

"Only Liverpool vs Spurs (206) has seen more goals of all Premier League fixtures than Arsenal vs Liverpool."

The Betfair Bet:

Recommended Bet Back Arsenal Double Chance and Over 3.5 goals SBK 7/2

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Sunday 31 August, 19:00

Live on Sky Sports

The Opta Stat:

"Aston Villa are unbeaten in their last 19 home Premier League matches (W11 D8), the longest current unbeaten run on home soil of any side.

"Crystal Palace lost five of their first 10 away Premier League matches under Oliver Glasner (W2 D3) but have since lost just two of their last 16 on the road (W7 D7). Since the start of last November, the only ever present side to lose fewer away games is Arsenal (1).

"Aston Villa have now gone three consecutive Premier League matches without a goal for the first time since July

2020, last going four in a row in March/April 2016."

The Betfair Bet: Back the Draw and Under 3.5 goals @ 3/14.00