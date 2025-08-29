Leeds v Newcastle: Back an Elland Road stalemate & 8/1 Bet Builder treble

Stalemate the play at Elland Road

Newcastle struggling with injuries ahead of trip to West Yorkshire

Leeds v Newcastle

Saturday 30 August, 17:30 kick-off

Live on Sky Sports

The big games keep on coming for these two sides who have both had emotional starts to the season - Leeds being back in the Premier League and Newcastle having all the Alexander Isak transfer saga to deal with.

Leeds followed that opening home win over Everton with a sound thrashing at Arsenal which showed just where their level will be this season - just where Newcastle will eventually settle depends so much on injuries and new signings - both incoming and outgoing.

Those opening coule of games showed Daniel Farke just how much Leeds will have to lean on their form at Elland Road to stay in the Premier League - they've now unbeaten in 21, winning 18, and keeping 14 clean sheets.

So Farke will want the home fans bouncing if Leeds are to bag another home win at 5/23.50.

Eddie Howe's side are 11/102.11 favourites at Elland Road and they're obviously the much better side - but you just wonder what Monday night took out of them - both physically and emotionally after that dramatic late defeat to Liverpool.

Anthony Gordon is suspended so Will Osula may have to start up front as the last man standing, while in midfield they're without the injured Sandro Tonali and Joelinton so changes have to be made.

The 5/23.50 draw may not be a bad shout then if Newcastle struggle for firepower again. Howe usually opts for safety first away from home and with Leeds still smarting from a hammering they too may feel discression is the best way to a result.

You can back the 0-0 at 12/113.00 but surely we'll get at least a couple of goals. I'm still backing defences to be on top though and with the Leeds crowd and possible weary Newcastle legs, honours could be even here.

Recommended Bet Back the draw SBK 5/2

8/1 9.00 Shots treble the pick for Bet Builder stats

We may not get too many goals, and fouls should be plentiful, but there's some decent odds on some shots about, especially this treble picked out at 8/19.00 for a total of four shots on target.

It could be a tight, defensive game, so the wide men will need to use pace and trickey to conjure up something, and it's the wide men we're backing, starting with Leeds' Dan James who leads the team with four shots in two games.

The Welshman hasn't hit the target yet so he's due one, and his pace will alway cause problems for anyone. 4/91.44 for him to hit the target just once looks appealing.

It's 8/111.73 for Anthony Elanga to hit the target and that's also worth investing in - with Newcastle's new signing looking lively so far, hitting the target once but having many more chances.

But it's Harvey Barnes that's the big pick at 11/43.75 for 2+ shots on target. He's not had one yet, but will have more responsibility with Gordon out so look for him to try and work some magic and get shots away with either foot.

And remember, with Betfair's new 'Safe Sub' product, should any of these three be subbed off before hitting the target, then your bet rolls over to the player that replaces them.

Recommended Bet Back James & Elanga 1+ shot on target, Barnes 2+ shots on target SBK 8/1

Always back Bruno in fouls Match Ups

If you're a Betfair Match Ups fan, then the bet for you is Bruno Guimaraes to be fouled more times than Wilfried Gnonto at 10/111.91

The Brazilian is a master of 'winning' fouls shall we say - he's won three this season while giving away six, but four of those came when going all out to kick Liverpool as much as they could on Monday.

Even then he managed to win three fouls from the Reds, he's got it down to a fine art and despite Gnonto being tricky, he's not had a foul against him yet.

Guimaraes is 11/102.11 to be fouled 3+ times - but he may only need to be fouled the once to win this Math Ups bet.