Leeds v Newcastle: Back an Elland Road stalemate & 8/1 Bet Builder treble
Paul Higham is backing a stalemate at Elland Road when Leeds host Newcastle in the Saturday evening kick-off, and also has an 8/19.00 Bet Builder treble to consider...
-
Stalemate the play at Elland Road
-
Newcastle struggling with injuries ahead of trip to West Yorkshire
-
Go head-to-head with Betfair Match Ups betting
-
Safe Sub is here for the 2025-26 season - read all about it!
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Leeds v Newcastle
Saturday 30 August, 17:30 kick-off
Live on Sky Sports
The big games keep on coming for these two sides who have both had emotional starts to the season - Leeds being back in the Premier League and Newcastle having all the Alexander Isak transfer saga to deal with.
Leeds followed that opening home win over Everton with a sound thrashing at Arsenal which showed just where their level will be this season - just where Newcastle will eventually settle depends so much on injuries and new signings - both incoming and outgoing.
Those opening coule of games showed Daniel Farke just how much Leeds will have to lean on their form at Elland Road to stay in the Premier League - they've now unbeaten in 21, winning 18, and keeping 14 clean sheets.
So Farke will want the home fans bouncing if Leeds are to bag another home win at 5/23.50.
Eddie Howe's side are 11/102.11 favourites at Elland Road and they're obviously the much better side - but you just wonder what Monday night took out of them - both physically and emotionally after that dramatic late defeat to Liverpool.
Anthony Gordon is suspended so Will Osula may have to start up front as the last man standing, while in midfield they're without the injured Sandro Tonali and Joelinton so changes have to be made.
The 5/23.50 draw may not be a bad shout then if Newcastle struggle for firepower again. Howe usually opts for safety first away from home and with Leeds still smarting from a hammering they too may feel discression is the best way to a result.
You can back the 0-0 at 12/113.00 but surely we'll get at least a couple of goals. I'm still backing defences to be on top though and with the Leeds crowd and possible weary Newcastle legs, honours could be even here.
8/19.00 Shots treble the pick for Bet Builder stats
We may not get too many goals, and fouls should be plentiful, but there's some decent odds on some shots about, especially this treble picked out at 8/19.00 for a total of four shots on target.
It could be a tight, defensive game, so the wide men will need to use pace and trickey to conjure up something, and it's the wide men we're backing, starting with Leeds' Dan James who leads the team with four shots in two games.
The Welshman hasn't hit the target yet so he's due one, and his pace will alway cause problems for anyone. 4/91.44 for him to hit the target just once looks appealing.
It's 8/111.73 for Anthony Elanga to hit the target and that's also worth investing in - with Newcastle's new signing looking lively so far, hitting the target once but having many more chances.
But it's Harvey Barnes that's the big pick at 11/43.75 for 2+ shots on target. He's not had one yet, but will have more responsibility with Gordon out so look for him to try and work some magic and get shots away with either foot.
And remember, with Betfair's new 'Safe Sub' product, should any of these three be subbed off before hitting the target, then your bet rolls over to the player that replaces them.
Always back Bruno in fouls Match Ups
If you're a Betfair Match Ups fan, then the bet for you is Bruno Guimaraes to be fouled more times than Wilfried Gnonto at 10/111.91
The Brazilian is a master of 'winning' fouls shall we say - he's won three this season while giving away six, but four of those came when going all out to kick Liverpool as much as they could on Monday.
Even then he managed to win three fouls from the Reds, he's got it down to a fine art and despite Gnonto being tricky, he's not had a foul against him yet.
Guimaraes is 11/102.11 to be fouled 3+ times - but he may only need to be fouled the once to win this Math Ups bet.
Now read all the rest of our Premier League match previews & best bets
Recommended bets
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Premier League Fixtures
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Chelsea v Fulham: Back Blues to record comfortable win at 7/5
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Tips: Five early winners and losers to back or swerve
-
Football Betting Tips
Mark O'Haire's Premier League Notebook: Stalemate stands-out in Super Sunday blockbuster
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship Tips and Best Bets: Predictions for every weekend fixture
-
Football Betting Tips
Kevin Hatchard's European Football Tips: Back Scottish superstar to sparkle