Kevin Hatchard's European Football Tips: Back Scottish superstar to sparkle

Saturday 30 August, 19:45

It's fair to say that Scott McTominay doesn't regret swapping northern England for southern Italy. Not only has the Scottish international embraced the Neapolitan culture since his move from Manchester United to Napoli, he has become one of Serie A's most impressive performers.

McTominay was named as the Most Valuable Player in Serie A last term, as Napoli edged out Inter in the race for the Scudetto. The box-crashing midfielder netted 16 goals for club and country, and he showed up in the stretch, netting six goals in the final seven league games.

He has carried on in the same vein this season, scoring in the opening-weekend win at Sassuolo. Summer recruit Kevin de Bruyne also scored in that game, and with the Belgian's expert delivery from set plays and indeed open play, McTominay should get even more opportunities to burst into the box and score.

It was a home win over Cagliari that sealed the title for Antonio Conte's team last season - a game McTominay netted the winner in - and now they face the Sardinians again. Cagliari haven't exactly made a great start to the campaign - they needed penalties to squeeze past lower-league Virtus Entella in the Coppa Italia, and then required a 94th-minute equaliser to avoid defeat against Fiorentina.

McTominay is a healthy 6/42.50 to score here on the Sportsbook, and that's a price I'm happy to try and snap up before he starts getting priced like a striker.

Recommended Bet Back Scott McTominay to score @ SBK 6/4

Saturday 30 August, 14:30

It's been a tricky start to the season for Stuttgart. They were beaten 2-1 at home by Bayern in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup, they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Union Berlin in their Bundesliga opener, and in midweek they were desperately close to falling at the first hurdle in their DFB Pokal defence.

In the first round of the cup, Stuttgart needed an 89th-minute equaliser from Nick Woltemade to force extra time, and after a 4-4 draw they were a penalty away from elimination five times, but held their nerve on every occasion.

The impressive Woltemade is now bound for Newcastle United, and although Stuttgart still have plenty of firepower and quality, it's worth considering they have also lost sparky attacking midfielder Enzo Millot to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia. VfB have swelled the coffers, but it feels like they have work to do in the transfer market ahead of a gruelling season.

While Stuttgart played 120 minutes on Tuesday, opponents Borussia Mönchengladbach have had a free week. They started the league season with a drab goalless draw against Hamburg, but it's worth noting that they finished last term by winning four of their last eight away games, including a 2-1 success at Stuttgart.

I just can't get on board with Stuttgart being 1.664/6 to win this game. Including the Supercup defeat this term they have won just three of their last 11 home matches, and they have lost eight of those. I'll lay the hosts.

Recommended Bet Lay Stuttgart @ EXC 1.66

Sunday 31 August, 20:30

I'm aware that I keep going to the well when it comes to Barcelona, but with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha such terrific players, it makes sense to keep backing them to shine. In the 3-2 comeback win at Levante last weekend, Yamal's teasing delivery caused the late own goal that won Barcelona the match.

The extraordinary 18-year-old delivered 14 goals and 16 assists across the league and Champions League last term, and he shows no signs of slowing down or becoming fatigued. He is one of the first names on Hansi Flick's team-sheet each week, and rightly so.

As for Raphinha, the Brazilian already has a goal and an assist in La Liga this term, and was the joint-top scorer in the Champions league last season. He continues to blossom under Flick's tutelage, and he can operate either on the left flank or through the middle behind a central striker.

Rayo Vallecano had a long trip to Belarus in midweek, as they sealed a place in the league phase of the Conference League. They have developed a reputation in recent years as a team that can hold its own against the big boys, but last season they lost home and away against Barcelona.

We can use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back Raphinha to have a shot on target and Yamal to score or assist at 11/102.11. Raphinha has had at least one shot on target in 10 of his last 16 La Liga matches, and across his two matches against Rayo last season he had nine goal attempts.



