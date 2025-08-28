Premier League Saturday Tipsheet: Back Burnley to rub salt into the Man Utd wounds at [7.5]

Lunchtime clash at the Bridge

More Man Utd misery?

Grealish returns to the Midlands

Three out of three for Tottenham?

Another six pointer at the Stadium of Light

Newcastle set for another battle at Leeds

Chelsea v Fulham

Saturday, 12:30

Live on TNT Sports

With Cole Palmer's injury, Joao Pedro dropped back into the #10 position and had a huge impact on the game with a goal and two assists. He's 4/51.80 to score or assist and with Palmer out, Joao Pedro may also be on penalty duties as well having scored five out of five for Brighton last season. However, Fulham have conceded just two goals in their last three visits to Stamford Bridge so 4/51.80 is short enough for me.

Instead Brazilian wonderkid Estevao might be overpriced for a caution, especially if the game doesn't go all Chelsea's way. Already booked in one of his two games, he was all action against West Ham with three tackles and one foul in his 77 minutes and we also have the advantage of Safe Sub. He joined Chelsea having picked up four yellows in his final 14 starts for Palmeiras.

Recommended Bet Back Estevao to be shown a card SBK 4/1

Man Utd v Burnley

Saturday, 15:00

We're just two games into the new Premier League season and Leeds have more points than Man Utd. Sunderland have more points than Man Utd. This weekends opponents in Burnley have more points than Man Utd. League Two Grimsby Town just knocked Man Utd out of the League Cup! Despite spending £195M on three new strikers they still haven't managed to score a goal. And this is having an impact on their odds. They were 3.1511/5 at Fulham last season yet last weekend they were 2.17117/100 in yet another tame performance.

Ruben Amorim has won just seven of his 29 Premier League games, losing a staggering 15 times. We can back Burnley draw no bet at 7.5013/2 knowing that only a Utd win will see us lose our money.

Recommended Bet Back Burnley Draw No Bet v Man Utd EXC 7.50

Wolves v Everton

Saturday, 15:00

Jack Grealish got his first start for Everton in their new Hill Dickinson stadium and what an impact he made providing both assists in the Toffees 2-0 victory over Brighton. He created three chances for team-mates in-comparison to only having one shot to show his propensity for setting up others. 52.2% of Everton's attacks down the left, compared to 16.9% through the middle and 30.9% down the right, as they showed their intentions in getting the ball out to Grealish as much as possible. Indeed, only James Garner with 69 touches had more of the ball than Grealish (60).

In Grealish's final season at Villa, where he was often the focal point of attacks, in the Premier League he ranked:

2nd for open play chances created (70)

3rd for chances created (81)

3rd for big chances created (14)

He finished with 10 assists in 22 games. We can back him at 4/15.00 against a Wolves defence that have conceded seven goals in their opening three games across all competitions.

Recommended Bet Back Jack Grealish anytime assist SBK 4/1

Tottenham v Bournemouth

Saturday, 15:00

What a start it's been for Thomas Frank's Spurs. Two wins out of two, none conceded and sitting pretty in second after a great win at Manchester City. Their front three of Brennan Johnson, Richarlison and Mohammed Kudus look dangerous and they already have four goals and three assists between them. Indeed Spurs' right hand-side has been an excellent source of chance creation with Kudus (six) and Pedro Porro (five) leading the way.

Opposition already seem to struggling to contain them with Kudus himself having already drawn three fouls. Last season Kudus averaged 2.0 fouls won per-game and Porro 1.0 so Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert looks in for a tough day. He's already committed two fouls away at Liverpool and is backed to do so again.

Recommended Bet Back Adrien Truffert to commit 2+ Fouls SBK 7/4

Sunderland v Brentford

Saturday, 15:00

A tricky one to predict here. Sunderland got off to a fantastic start with a 3-0 win over West Ham at the Stadium of Light but then followed that up with a 2-0 defeat at Burnley. Brentford couldn't defend at Forest and despite the 1-0 win versus Aston Villa, they had just 24% possession and conceded 17 shots. Brentford are slight favourites here at 6/42.50 but after just two games of the season it's hard to know what we're going to get from either side.

Leeds v Newcastle

Saturday, 12:30

Live on Sky Sports



Tensions are running high at Newcastle right now with Alexander Isak refusing to play and wanting out, whilst the Toon Army can't seem to land any of their transfer targets. This seems to have played out in their matches with a red card in both so far and a total of nine cards overall. Bruno Guimarães was by far the most fouled player in the Premier League last season drawing a foul 2.8 times per-game and this season opposition midfielders Ryan Gravenberch and Boubacar Kamara have already been booked in both games.

With Ao Tanaka missing for Leeds, former magpie Sean Longstaff should step into midfield against his old team mates. He's no stranger to a card with 11 in his final 42 domestic starts for the Toon Army.