Championship Tips and Best Bets: Predictions for every weekend fixture

Leicester vs Birmingham - BTTS at the KP

Friday, 20:00

Leicester have made an underwhelming start to the campaign, and there is yet more upheaval expected this week with several players linked with moves away ahead of Deadline Day. Regardless of their form, the Foxes still possess plenty of quality as they displayed last weekend against Charlton when they weathered the storm before winning the game courtesy of a moment of magic from Abdul Fatawu. Only Coventry and Stoke have taken more shots on target than Leicester so far, and they will be expected to hit the target here at the KP on Friday night.

Birmingham have acclimatised nicely to life in the second tier and Chris Davies' side will be hoping to build upon last weekend's victory over Oxford. Admittedly, they were a little lucky to win their previous away trip at Ewood Park, although they dominated the xG count and had more efforts than their hosts. With the first-teamers returning to the fold, following their midweek cup defeat, Brum should have enough to get on the scoresheet, especially if Kyogo Furahashi can find his shooting boots.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 3/4

Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United - Teessiders unbeaten start to continue Saturday, 12:30 Middlesbrough are just one of two teams to have taken maximum points from their opening couple of matches. There were one or two dissenting calls when Rob Edwards was appointed at the Riverside Stadium, yet he has proved to be a wise choice, and Boro look far more solid under his tutelage whilst maintaining their adventurous streak in the final third. They've added Matt Target, Sontje Hanson and Sverre Nypan to their squad, with Finn Azaz heading to Southampton. Nevertheless, they looked dangerous against Norwich and should enjoy plenty of joy against a Blades defence which has largely struggled so far. Ruben Selles is already feeling the pressure. Although there is no doubting his coaching credentials, Selles has been parachuted into a club whose recruitment process isn't suited to the Spaniard's requirements. A mix of AI-recommended players and experienced campaigners like Danny Ings and Ben Godfrey have arrived in South Yorkshire, and it could be a few weeks before they click. They were slightly better last weekend, yet they still looked vulnerable. Recommended Bet Back Over 1.5 Middlesbrough Goals SBK 6/5

QPR vs Charlton - Addicks to edge out London rivals Saturday, 12:30 QPR will be keen to bounce back from last weekend's embarrassment at Coventry. They have reacted by adding to their squad with Rhys Norrington-Davies, Isaac Hayden and Koki Saito all arriving at Loftus Road in the last few days. Julien Stephan's side is yet to pick up maximum points, although their performance wasn't as bad as the result suggested at the CBS. They should be tougher to beat at home, although this isn't an easy assignment for a team who are low on confidence. Charlton's second string were knocked out of the cup in midweek, and Nathan Jones will revert to his favoured XI for this short away trip. The Addicks have conceded an xG of just 1.9 across their first three games and should have taken something against Leicester last weekend. Poor finishing and inspired goalkeeping prevented them from getting something from that game, and if they can get their noses in front here, it's hard to see them being pegged back. Recommended Bet Back Charlton Double Chance and Under 2.5 Goals SBK 1/1

Stoke vs West Brom - Plenty of pizzazz in the Potteries Saturday, 12:30 Stoke have taken maximum points from their opening three matches and have looked excellent going forward. Although they will be missing Divon Mubama for this tie, they should still have plenty of attacking weapons with Milion Manhoef, Sorba Thomas and Bosun Lawal all showing plenty of adventure in the final third and their midfield axis of Lewis Baker and Tatsuki Seko showing a nice balance. Nevertheless, despite conceding just two goals, they have an xGA of 4.50 and lived dangerously against Southampton last weekend. West Brom looked excellent going forward with Aune Heggebo causing chaos in the lone frontman role. Isaac Price has been a revelation and Mikey Johnston seems to have put his failed transfer to Brazil firmly behind him and appears to be focused and determined to succeed this season. They are yet to draw a blank and probably should have had more than just a solitary goal against Pompey last weekend. Ryan Mason's side are easy on the eye and should create enough opportunities to find a way past the Potters. Recommended Bet Back BTTS SBK 4/5

Blackburn vs Norwich - Lively encounter at Ewood Saturday, 15:00 Blackburn picked up their first maximum haul of the campaign last weekend at Hull. Admittedly, Rovers capitalised on an illness in the Tigers camp, yet they were clinical in the final third, and Ryan Hedges and Todd Cantwell caught the eye. They seem to be growing into the season and have added Ryoya Morishita to their squad this week. Val Ismael's side always tends to create chances, and they should be able to find a way past a Norwich side, who are still finding their feet under Liam Manning. Norwich fans are a little frustrated by Manning's approach and they were easily knocked out of the EFL Cup in midweek. Their best performance so far came on the road, and being on their travels may just suit the Canaries. They don't appear to have found the right balance in midfield and the defection of Marcelino Nunez to rivals Ipswich alongside Jacob Wright's suspension is unlikely to help matters; however, they should have enough to find a way through with Josh Sargent hoping to continue his purple patch. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 9/10

Watford vs Southampton - Clinical finishing at Vicarage Road Saturday, 12:30 Watford are still finding their groove under Paolo Pezzolano, and their squad is still taking shape. They have numerous attacking weapons and although we haven't seen the best of the Hornets yet, Luca Kjerrumgaard is off the mark for the season, and Nestory Irankunda caught the eye against Swansea last weekend. He looks like he should be a useful asset at this level. Southampton are another side who are yet to hit its stride, yet they showcased their impressive squad depth on Tuesday night with a comprehensive victory over Norwich. Will Still's side should have taken something from their encounter with Stoke last weekend, and they have recorded the highest xG of any side this season (7.50). Only Stoke and Wrexham have created more big chances than the Saints and it only seems like a matter of time before everything clicks in the final third. Jay Robinson has been one of the standout performers, and Shea Charles has caught the eye in midfield. This could be the day when the Hampshire outfit finally rediscover their goalscoring touch. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 goals SBK 1/1

Portsmouth vs Preston - Fratton Park stalemate Saturday, 15:00 Portsmouth have endured a far easier start to the campaign this time around and have taken four points from their opening three encounters. Despite being withdrawn halfway through the game at West Brom, Colby Bishop is fit enough to face the Lilywhites, although Callum Lang's injury will see him miss the next 12 weeks. Josh Knight, a recent signing from Hannover, may be given his first start here. Pompey weathered the storm against the Baggies last time out, and they will fancy their chances of taking something from this fixture. Preston have made a surprisingly good start to the campaign with Paul Heckingbottom crediting a change of coaching staff as one of the main reasons for their recent performances. New fitness coach Andy Liddell and first-team coach Jason Euell have inspired the Lancashire outfit, and they will be keen to preserve their unbeaten run on Saturday afternoon. They've conceded just three goals so far and have looked far more efficient in the final third. They should be able to take a point back to Deepdale. Recommended Bet Back Draw SBK 23/10

Millwall vs Wrexham - Another chaotic display from the Welshmen Saturday, 15:00 Millwall were defeated in their only Championship match at the Den; however, they achieved a victory in midweek with a heavily rotated XI against Coventry. Alex Neil's men have been linked with several players this week, including Jusef Erabi of Hammarby, and they are also expecting Japhet Tanganga to depart for Sheffield United. Despite losing to Boro a fortnight ago, they created chances and hit the woodwork through Josh Coburn. The Bermondsey outfit are likely to fashion opportunities, especially against a Wrexham defence which has been far from watertight. Phil Parkinson's side let a two goal lead slip against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend and could easily have lost the game with Danny Ward forced into action as injury time loomed. They have conceded an xG of 9.20, which is far more than any other Championship side, yet they are well-stocked at the other end of the pitch, and Keiffer Moore has hit the ground running for his latest employers. I'm expecting another disorderly 90 minutes. Recommended Bet Back Over 2.5 Goals SBK 21/20

Ipswich vs Derby - Cagey affair at Portman Road Saturday, 15:00 Ipswich haven't been able to justify the pre-season hype with the Tractor Boys failing to win any of their opening three fixtures and crashing out of the EFL Cup. Keiran McKenna's side couldn't hit the target against Preston despite heavy domination, and mustered just a single shot on target against both Birmingham and Southampton. The acquisition of Marcelino Nunez should add some creativity; however, he may need some time to bed into his new surroundings. Derby have made a poor start to the season, although they took a point off Bristol City last week despite barely creating anything. John Eustace's side are struggling to get into goal-scoring positions despite a summer overhaul of their squad, and they may not trouble Ipswich's defence. Nevertheless, they will want to tighten up and could spend large portions of this contest frustrating the hosts. Recommended Bet Back Under 2.5 Goals SBK 3/4

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea - Swans to edge past jaded Owls Saturday, 15:00 Sheffield Wednesday exceeded expectations so far. This young and inexperienced Owls outfit came roaring back from 2-0 last weekend to pick up a point against Wrexham before knocking rivals Leeds out of the EFL Cup in midweek. It's a punishing schedule for many of these players, with Henrik Pederson unable to rotate heavily due to the lack of bodies, and there could be one or two niggles in the camp. They will battle and perform with plenty of spirit, however, they may just fall short against a well-drilled and superbly well-organised Swans outfit. Alan Sheehan's side has conceded just twice so far and have given up an xGA of just 1.30 across their opening three encounters. They restricted Boro for large parts of their recent trip to the Riverside, and they should be able to edge past their hosts on Saturday. Recommended Bet Back Swansea Win and Under 4.5 Goals SBK 13/10

Bristol City vs Hull - Twine to haunt the Tigers Saturday, 15:00 Bristol City sat back on a 1-0 lead last weekend and paid the price against Derby. Nevertheless, Gerhard Struber's side have made a decent start to the campaign and have been highly entertaining to watch. The Austrian has got a tune out of Scott Twine, who has found the net on three occasions from his eight shots. The former Hull man will be on free-kick duty, and although he only played 25 times at the MKM, he could be the man to sink his former employers. Hull look to have shaken off the virus which tore through the squad ahead of their 3-0 defeat to Blackburn last weekend. They've shown flashes in the final third, and John Lundstram is looking like an inspired signing for the Humberside outfit. They should be competitive, but they look susceptible at the back. Recommended Bet Back Scott Twine to Score Anytime SBK 16/5