Kevin Hatchard: "These two are dead level in the Match Odds market at 2.6413/8 apiece, and I must admit I'm struggling to separate them too. Villa have won their last nine Premier League home matches, but Brighton have shown they have no fear of going anywhere in the top division.

"Instead, I'll look to goals. Six of those nine Villa home wins have featured at least three goals, as have nine of their ten competitive games overall this term. Brighton have played eight matches in all competitions this season, and seven of them have featured at least four goals, let alone three.

"On that basis, I'm happy to start off a Bet Builder with an Over 2.5 Goals wager. I'll add in Over 6.5 Corners (both teams' games this term average more than eight) and also I'll back Ollie Watkins to have a shot on target. Watkins averaged 1.3 shots on target per 90 last season, and this term his average is still a healthy 0.9. He has managed at least one effort on target in three of his five Premier League appearances since the start of the campaign."

Opta Stat: "Having done the Premier League double over Manchester City in 2019-20, Wolves have now lost their last six against the Citizens by an aggregate score of 19-3. Rodri will miss this game for Man City due to suspension.

"Since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, City have lost four of the 14 Premier League games he has missed (W9 D1), with the Spaniard leading the charts for completed passes in the division this season (616)."

Stephen Tudor: "How the Blades respond to last week's complete capitulation will go a long way to determining the outcome at the London Stadium.

"It's intriguing therefore to note that none of the last five sides to concede eight or more in a Premier League game went on to win their next fixture, but all tightened things up considerably.

"Two of the five lost by two-goal margins. Two more by one. Bournemouth last term eked out a goalless stalemate.

"Even that hollow victory however feels beyond Paul Heckingbottom's men right now, especially considering how unprotected their back-line routinely is. The Blades have faced 136 shots to date. That's the second worst figure, six games in, on record."

Tom Victor: "After claiming that 2-2 draw at Arsenal, Ange Postecoglou is approaching uncharted territory. Were Spurs to score twice again - and they are 5/61.84 to do so - he would become only the second ever Premier League manager to see his team score twice or more in their first seven games. The first, perhaps surprisingly, was Craig Shakespeare at Leicester in 2017.

"Postecoglou still has some way left to match one Antonio Conte's record in North London, though. After taking the reins a few weeks into the 2021-22 season, the Italian went unbeaten through his first nine competitive matches before a 2-0 loss at Chelsea in January 2022 brought that run to an end.

"We have our eye on the Bet Builder market this weekend, and it's hard to look beyond goals during this meeting between two sides who are each averaging 2.5 goals per game and who have each scored two or more in each of their last five outings. A Bet Builder of over 3.5 goals with Mohamed Salah to score anytime and Son Heung-min to score or assist can be backed at 9/25.30."

EFL Tips and Predictions



NTT20: "It's impossible to ignore the 13/10 about an away win here, with Southampton needing to put in a significantly improved display to stop Farke and his team.

"Seventeen-year old Archie Gray has been a revelation so far this season and has a huge future, but we caught a glimpse of what Glen Kamara will offer this side in his full debut against Watford. The Ampadu and Kamara midfield partnership is a perfect blend of quality and energy and could well elevate Leeds even further.

"Georgino Rutter, much-maligned last season, is revelling in the Championship while Dan James is finally showing the creative quality that had previously been missing in this game. Leeds have often been devastating in transition this season, see Jaidon Anthony's goal last weekend, and should make hay against a Southampton side who are so prone to being caught in possession in dangerous areas."

Jack Critchley: "Preston have won all four of their Championship games at Deepdale this season - all 2-1 victories - the Lilywhites haven't won five successive Championship games on home soil since January 2009 (run of six)"

"West Brom have won just two of their last 14 away league games (D4 L8) and none of their last six (D3 L3) - among sides currently in the Championship, only Watford (1) and Rotherham (0) have won fewer away league games in 2023 than the Baggies (3)."

European Football Tips and Predictions

James Eastham: "PSG were close to evens with a -1.0 start on the Asian Handicap last weekend, and the market appears to wrongly downplay Paris' chances of winning emphatically again this weekend. You can back PSG -1.0 & -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at odds-against this week, and this is well worth taking. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

"As well as PSG's obvious strengths, Clermont's weaknesses should also be taken into account. They're bottom of the table, having taken just one point from their opening six matches. For Clermont, a relegation battle looks inevitable, as does defeat this weekend."

Kevin Hatchard: "Marco Rose's Leipzig have won their last six matches in all competitions, including a 3-2 win at Wehen Wiesbaden in midweek in the DFB Pokal. They are getting goals from lots of different sources - they have already had eight different scorers in the Bundesliga alone.

"Bayern also won in the Pokal in midweek, but their thin squad was stretched further by a broken arm for German international forward Serge Gnabry. The record signing of Harry Kane has been a roaring success, with the England skipper netting a hat-trick in a 7-0 win over Bochum last weekend, taking his Bundesliga tally to seven goals in five matches...

"It's elsewhere in the squad where the alarm bells are ringing. Bayern are thin at right-back (the lesser-spotted Bouna Sarr finally got an appearance on Tuesday at Preussen Münster), and they don't have a defensive midfielder. These things may be rectified in January, but there are a lot of games to play before then.

"Leipzig have won 10 of their last 11 home games in all competitions, and I can't really understand why Bayern are a shade of odds-on to win this. Die Roten Bullen have wiped the floor with them in the last two meetings, and I think they can at least avoid defeat."

Jamie Kemp: "Girona's season won't be defined by what happens in this game, but it might well take them from a team in form to a team we give some title race consideration to this season.

"Míchel's side have taken 19 of a possible 21 points so far, averaged 2.6 goals per game, and generally played some of the most attractive football anywhere in Europe. But the early season pace setters remain 66/1 for an unlikely title win.

"For Real Madrid, they got their derby defeat against Atlético out of their system in midweek, beating a weak Las Palmas side without much of a sweat. Suffice to say, there's not a great deal they or Girona will take from that game. And in the case of Girona, they'll probably still be thinking about the defensive shortfalls they saw from Real Madrid in last weekend's defeat at Atlético."

