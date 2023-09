Union struggling to keep clean sheets

Darmstadt and Werder leaking goals

Leipzig can hold their own

RB Leipzig v Bayern Munich

Saturday 30 September, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

In my pre-season preview I was bullish about RB Leipzig's chance of making an impact this season, despite the summer loss of key players like Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai and Konrad Laimer.

In terms of depth, I think Die Roten Bullen have the strongest squad in the division (Bayern had to play a full-back and a midfielder at centre-back in midweek), and they can be Bayern's most powerful challengers this term.

Leipzig have already beaten the record champions this season, hammering them 3-0 in the Supercup at the Allianz Arena. They also won 3-1 in Munich late last term, and had Borussia Dortmund not blown it, that would have been the result that saw Bayern finally lose their grip on the meisterschale.

This is an RBL side that is no longer worried about going toe-to-toe with Bayern, and if anything, they now relish the opportunity.

Marco Rose's Leipzig have won their last six matches in all competitions, including a 3-2 win at Wehen Wiesbaden in midweek in the DFB Pokal. They are getting goals from lots of different sources - they have already had eight different scorers in the Bundesliga alone.

Last weekend's matchwinner Timo Werner is far from guaranteed a first team place, as he is battling with Lois Openda, Yussuf Poulsen and Benjamin Sesko for a starting spot.

Bayern also won in the Pokal in midweek, but their thin squad was stretched further by a broken arm for German international forward Serge Gnabry. The record signing of Harry Kane has been a roaring success, with the England skipper netting a hat-trick in a 7-0 win over Bochum last weekend, taking his Bundesliga tally to seven goals in five matches.

There is also justifiable excitement surrounding French teenager Mathys Tel, who bagged the winner against Manchester United in the Champions League. Tel has already scored five goals across three competitions this season, and is a superstar in the making.

It's elsewhere in the squad where the alarm bells are ringing. Bayern are thin at right-back (the lesser-spotted Bouna Sarr finally got an appearance on Tuesday at Preussen Münster), and they don't have a defensive midfielder. These things may be rectified in January, but there are a lot of games to play before then.

Leipzig have won 10 of their last 11 home games in all competitions, and I can't really understand why Bayern are a shade of odds-on to win this. Die Roten Bullen have wiped the floor with them in the last two meetings, and I think they can at least avoid defeat.

Summer signing Xavi has been one of the best performers in the whole league, and the team overall is playing with confidence and swagger. I'll lay the visitors.

Defences to dither in Darmstadt

Darmstadt v Werder Bremen

Sunday 01 October, 14:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

It's always enticing to see the Over 2.5 Goals line in a Bundesliga match set at around 1.758/11, because it's such an entertaining, goal-heavy league. I'm particularly surprised to see that's the case for this Sunday showdown, as both teams have lacked solidity.

Darmstadt are struggling to cope with life at a higher level, and they have already leaked 16 goals in five matches. The Lilies also shipped three goals at fourth-tier Homburg in the first round of the DFB Pokal.

Werder Bremen have seen four of their five league games feature three goals or more, and even though star striker Niclas Füllkrug was sold to Borussia Dortmund, the attacking partnership of Rafael Borre and Marvin Ducksch has potential.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to combine Over 2.5 Goals and Over 7.5 Corners to give us a price of 2.1411/10.

Bonucci hasn't papered over Union's cracks

Heidenheim v Union Berlin

Saturday 30 September, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

These are tough but exciting times for Union Berlin. Amidst the maelstrom of the club's first ever Champions League campaign, the Eisern are perhaps understandably finding it difficult to maintain momentum in the Bundesliga.

The capital club have lost their last four matches in all competitions - they have never lost five in a row under Urs Fischer.

Although they had the joint-best defensive record in the Bundesliga last term, Union are finding clean sheets hard to come by. Star signing Leonardo Bonucci gave away a penalty 20 minutes into his Bundesliga debut last weekend, as Hoffenheim ran out 2-0 winners.

Union have kept just three clean sheets in their last 13 Bundesliga matches, and I don't expect them to manage one this weekend at Heidenheim. FCH have approached their first ever Bundesliga season with enthusiasm and a sense of adventure, and they have seen both teams score in four of their five league games so far.

I'll use the Sportsbook's Bet Builder to back BTTS and Over 7.5 Corners at 2.186/5.

