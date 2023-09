PSG to overcome the handicap

Underrated Lorient a smart selection

Reims to pile more misery on Lyon

PSG are an excellent bet to win by a couple of goals this weekend even if Kylian Mbappe plays no part in the game.

The France superstar limped off early in PSG's 4-0 home win vs Marseille with an ankle injury last weekend and may not be risked here, with Paris taking on Newcastle United in the Champions League next Wednesday.

What was significant about that win over Marseille was that Paris were no weaker after Mbappe left the pitch. There's much better strength in depth in attack this season, evidenced by the goals and all-round contributions from Randal Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos during an impressive team performance.

PSG were close to evens with a -1.0 start on the Asian Handicap last weekend, and the market appears to wrongly downplay Paris' chances of winning emphatically again this weekend. You can back PSG -1.0 & -1.5 on the Asian Handicap at odds-against this week, and this is well worth taking. For a full guide to Asian Handicap betting, click here.

As well as PSG's obvious strengths, Clermont's weaknesses should also be taken into account. They're bottom of the table, having taken just one point from their opening six matches. For Clermont, a relegation battle looks inevitable, as does defeat this weekend.

One of Ligue 1's most ambitious sides, Reims are a good selection to beat beleaguered Lyon this weekend.

No longer content with simply finishing in mid-table, Reims are targeting a top-six spot. They spent £40 million overhauling their squad during the summer, resulting in a much improved starting XI and excellent depth on the bench.

Given the contrasting fortunes of these two sides it's little surprise to find that Reims 2.1211/10 are favourites to win the match. If anything, the hosts should be even shorter than that.

Lyon have a stack of problems on and off the pitch that show no signs of diminishing. They were poor in their first match under new manager Fabio Grosso last weekend: they lost 1-0 at Brest but the margin of defeat could have been much bigger. A big name they may be, but winless this season, they're next to bottom in the Ligue 1 standings.

To make matters worse for Lyon, top scorer and star striker Alexandre Lacazette is suspended this weekend. Without him, they're short on quality in front of goal, to go with a general lack of quality and confidence in all other areas of the pitch.

Everything points towards a Reims win so we're happy to support the hosts.

The market makes Lorient clear underdogs this weekend yet there's no obvious reason why. The hosts are 3.02/1 to collect all three points, with Montpellier 2.427/5 and The Draw 3.55/2.

The two sides are sit next to one another in the table with identical W1-D3-L2 records. Both have good team news heading into the game. So why are Lorient considered the outsiders to collect the three points?

Their home form, you may think. You'd be mistaken. Lorient are unbeaten in front of their own fans (W1-D2-L0) this season, and have lost just six of 22 home games (W10-D6-L6) since the start of 2022-23.

The long, inaccurate odds on Lorient throw up a great opportunity to back the hosts on the Draw No Bet market at 11/10, or back Lorient with a small start on the Asian Handicap. With our selection on this game, you'll make a profit if Lorient win or if the game ends in a draw.