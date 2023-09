Sancho not on level of Ronaldo or Rooney

But were Utd supportive enough to Sancho?

Ten Hag's team must build on wins

Ange's Spurs success story continues

Sancho is overestimating his value

If it continues like this, Jadon Sancho is going to go nowhere in his Manchester United career. I'm very disappointed that a situation like this has been made public so that a lot of people are discussing it.

Things like this happen often, but they're not made public. Players will fight with their managers, players, club staff, or even themselves, but it's not often made public.

When it's connected to a big club like United, then people will talk about it and interpret it differently. In this case, Sancho has been there for over two years and it's still not working out for him.

Sancho must know this, too, and maybe that's where his dissatisfaction is coming from. When you know you're not producing, you can be angry with yourself and your manager and this can lead to a bust-up like this.

The manager makes the decision and if Sancho needs to apologise to Ten Hag publicly or privately and understand his mistake the right way. Once he's done that, Sancho needs to earn his place in the team and the only way to do that is by training harder and playing well when the chance arises.

Sometimes a player - and I hope this isn't the case for Sancho - who takes this long to resolve conflict has overestimated his own value to the club.

When it's Ronaldo, it's different as he's achieved everything. I was at the club when Wayne Rooney had a fall out with the manager, and they sorted things out. I think Sancho is overestimating his importance. He's not won that many trophies with them. It's a different situation.

United could easily decide to get rid of Sancho over this. As talented as he is, and we all saw it at Dortmund, he has yet to show any of this at United. We can only speculate why that is, maybe it's his surroundings or the people who he's around, or maybe it's because he doesn't agree with the manager.

If this drags on anymore, I can't see it getting better and it's best to part ways.

Have United done right by Sancho?

Sancho coming back home to England came with high expectations and, of course, a big price tag. That can hang heavy on your neck. The environment you're around is important and you need a strong mentality.

You can't think you've made it and you're the best in the world for the £73 million fee. Things like that can change you, and everything so far is pointing to Sancho being in the wrong place.

The club has to ask itself questions, too, about whether they made the player feel comfortable and if they gave him the right environment. They should also wonder if he's at home and not lonely.

It's a two-way street, especially when you've spent so much money on your asset. The club need to make the player feel appreciated enough to show his talents.

The South American players always travel with their friends and family as it puts their minds at ease. They can fit into the new environment easily and show what they've got.

Other players, like me, chose the difficult way. I was alone everywhere I went and I needed more time. It's different for everyone but the main thing is, it's not working out for Sancho.

United must build on their wins

Manchester United have built good momentum in the past week. The win at Burnley in the Premier League was vital. United had to take three points, regardless of the performance, and as it turned out one goal was enough.

After that, we had Crystal Palace in the League Cup and another win with some different players involved. It's good momentum. Things are looking patched up at the moment, and it's great to get wins, but they need to build on these victories by finding real consistency.

For me, it's not about United's performances right now - it's about the wins and getting the pressure off their backs. Once that's gone, they can improve and get going again. That's the most important thing for me.

Mount needs confidence

It's good to have Mason Mount back in the squad just as it's good to have anybody who can bring something different to the squad. Mason had a bit of a slow start to the season, but hopefully, he can stay fit, find his rhythm, provide assists and score goals.

We all know how good he can be with the ball and I think he just needs one good game where he scores or assists and plays great to really get him going. That will help him build his confidence to start playing without fear of making mistakes.

Be patient with Garnacho

It was great to see Alejandro Garnacho get on the scoresheet in against Palace. Fans want him to play more at United but he needs time. I think Ten Hag is showing enough faith in Garnacho and deciding the right times for him to play. He's just 19 and you need to be careful not to rush things.

Look at how Pep Guardiola treated Phil Foden, he was brought in slowly and had to answer questions about why he was not playing. A good manager will explain that to young players and the players are usually smart enough to understand.

In some cases, though, when the player is really exceptional - like when Mbappe was at Monaco - you can understand why he's not on the bench. Those players are very rare, however.

Garnacho is in the right place, at the right time, and he has the right coach. When the opportunities are given to him, he should take them 100%. Believe me, the manager will see that, appreciate it, and if you deserve it, you'll get your chance in the first team.

For Spurs the positives keep coming

I'll take the draw in the North London derby, as we didn't lose. It's important not to lose a derby. Overall, it was a 50/50 game. Both teams had their moments. However, the good thing was seeing Spurs come back from each goal.

It was also good to see the connection between James Maddison and Son Heung-min developing. This is great to see, and let's hope they continue. It's really exciting to watch those two at the moment. The result may not be perfect, but Spurs still scored twice.

Everybody connected to Spurs knows this - we're hoping this can be the season where they finally win a trophy. That'll be the ceiling. Just underneath that would be a Champions League spot and finishing as high as possible in the Premier League.

Everything is working well at the moment. There's a great connection in the squad, especially in the middle of the park with Yves Bissouma, Maddison, and Pape Matar Sarr.

The manager is making sure they're brave and it's all good at the moment. Let's talk about them, look at them, and leave them be, so they can continue their upward trend.

