Premier League Final Day Score Tips: Ten correct score bets up to 12/1

Comfortable win for Gunners but it won't be enough

Man City can retain their title in style

In-form Chelsea can end the season on a high

10 Correct Score Tips from 11/2 6.50 to 12/1 13.00

Betfair Premier League Superboost

In a weekend where the title is heading to either Manchester or North London, both Pep Guardiola's and Mikel Arteta's side must turn up on Sunday, just incase the other does win. City know the title is theirs with a win, whilst Arsenal are relying on West Ham to do them a favour and any dropped points from City means the Gunners can win the title with a win over Everton.

Betfair have decided to get involved in the title race, and offer a Superboost across both title defining matches, with both the West Ham and Everton GK each to make 3+ saves, now priced at 1/12.00 (was [1/4!]).

Interestingly, only Man Utd's goalkeeper has a higher save ratio than Everton's (74%) and West Ham's (73%), with Jordan Pickford (3.2) and Alphone Areola (4.3) averaging over the 3+ barrier in their Premier League games this season.

Both 'keepers are set to be very busy on Sunday, as not only do they come up against sides who need to win, they come up against sides who are in red hot form in front of goal.

Man City are averaging 7.6 shots on target per home game in 2024, firing 36 on target across their last three games. They also lead the league overall this season with 7.2 per game.

Arsenal meanwhile, have managed 3+ shots on target in all eight of their home games in 2024, averaging 7.1 per game since the turn of the year.

Expect Pickford and Areola to be in the firing line on Sunday.

Recommended Bet Back Both West Ham & Everton Goalkeepers to Make 3 or More Saves Each SBK 1/1

Match Odds: Arsenal 1/61.17, Draw 15/28.50, Everton 14/115.00

You've got to feel for Arsenal, they've been excellent in 2024, taking 46 points from a possible 51 while scoring an average of over three goals per game in that time.

Their problem of course is that Manchester City are on a run of 22 league games without a defeat including winning their last eight on the spin, and ultimately it looks like the Gunners will come up a few points short.

All Arsenal can do here is get their noses in front early, hope that puts a bit of pressure on Man City, and win the game. I think they will win the game, but if/when they hear that Man City are winning also then it could be a bit of a damp squib as we edge closer to full time.

Recommended Bet Back the 2-0 Correct Score SBK 11/2

Match Odds: Brentford 15/82.88, Draw 29/10, Newcastle 5/42.25

Newcastle will be kicking themselves for not beating Manchester United in midweek, especially given they registered more shots than their out-of-form opponents.

They must now beat Brentford and hope that Chelsea lose inorder to finish top six and qualify for the Europa League. If Manchester United better Newcastle's result this weekend then the Magpies might not be in Europe at all next season.

All Eddie Howe's man can do is win and see where it takes them. I'm thinking that they will do that.

Recommended Bet Back the 1-2 Correct Score SBK 8/1

Match Odds: Brighton 6/52.20, Draw 3/14.00, Man United 19/10

Manchester United registered a much-needed win in midweek, a victory that gives them a chance of qualifying for next season's Europa Conference League.

It's been a mixed season for Brighton so I'm really not sure what to expect here. Do United really want to qualify for Europe's third tier club competition? They may hope that Newcastle win and take the chance to finish seventh out of their hands.

Recommended Bet Back the 1-1 Correct Score SBK 8/1

Match Odds: Burnley 15/82.88, Draw 11/43.75, Nottm Forest 13/102.30

Luton Town need a 12-goal swing to overhaul Nottm Forest, and we all know that's not going to happen, not least because Forest will probably go to Turf Moor and get a result against deflated and already-relegated Burnley.

Recommended Bet Back the 0-2 Correct Score SBK 12/1

Match Odds: Chelsea 4/91.44, Draw 4/15.00, Bournemouth 11/26.50

Chelsea are ending the season on a high having won their last four games, scoring an impressive 12 goals in the process. That run has seen them climb to sixth in the table and they now require just a point to ensure they qualify for next season's Europa League.

Bournemouth need to better Brighton's result inorder to record a top 10 finish, but having lost their last two I have a feeling they're more than satisfied with how this season has gone and that a defeat at Stamford Bridge won't take away from that.

Recommended Bet Back the 3-0 Correct Score SBK 12/1

Match Odds: Crystal Palace 5/61.84, Draw 17/5, Aston Villa 27/103.70

It's no surprise that Crystal Palace are favourites to win this game given the tremendous run of form that they're on, and they're scoring plenty of goals. But perhaps even more reason why there are favourites is because Aston Villa's job is done, they'll finish top four no matter what, and they looked in pretty celebratory form the other night.

Recommended Bet Back the 3-1 Correct Score SBK 10/1

Match Odds: Liverpool 2/131.15, Draw 17/29.50, Wolves 14/115.00

It's hard to imagine Liverpool not winning on Jurgen Klopp's farewell game, especially against a Wolves side with nothing to play for having lost four of their last five games.

It will be an emotional day for the Anfield faithful and that might have some impact on the performance of the players. I can see Liverpool building up a comfortable lead before perhaps letting their concentration levels drop late on.

Recommended Bet Back the 3-1 Correct Score SBK 8/1

Match Odds: Luton 2/13.00, Draw 3/14.00, Fulham 23/20

We all know that, even if Nottm Forest do lose at Burnley, Luton aren't going to turn around a 12-goal inferior goal difference and that they'll be playing Championship football again next season.

The Hatters have given it a good go this term, but they've fallen just short and I suspect that will be the case in this game too. They'll want to send a message out that they are good enough to return to this level at the first time of asking, but I fancy that the best they will achieve here is a draw.

Recommended Bet Back the 2-2 Correct Score SBK 9/1

Match Odds: Man City 1/101.10, Draw 12/113.00, West Ham 20/121.00

I'm finding it impossibe to envisage Manchester City not winning this game in a canter. True, no one expected them to struggle at home to QPR all those years ago, and again at home to Aston Villa a few seasons back.

Both those games prove that nerves can kick in on the final day of the season and that we can witness drama, but I just feel that City are far too experienced now and given the great run of form they're on I wouldn't be surprised if they beat West Ham by four or five here.

Recommended Bet Back the 5-0 Correct Score SBK 12/1

Match Odds: Sheff United 13/27.50, Draw 5/16.00, Tottenham 1/31.33

It's been a sorry season for Sheffield United, winning just three of their 37 league games this term and conceding over 100 goals. Some of their worst results have been on home soil, and while Tottenham haven't been in great form in recent weeks I can see them winning this with room to spare to conclude a satisfactory season under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Recommended Bet Back the 1-4 Correct Score SBK 12/1

Now read more Premier League tips and previews here.

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.