Bristol City vs Stoke Robins to continue their excellent form at Ashton Gate The Opta Stat: "Bristol City have only lost two of their last 14 league games at Ashton Gate (W6 D6), winning their last such game against Plymouth 4-1" Stoke's poor form continued on Sunday as they suffered a 3-1 home reverse to Hull. Bristol City are a strong home outfit and difficult to score against at Ashton Gate. They should have too much for the out-of-form visitors. The Betfair Bet: Back Bristol City to beat Stoke at 11/8 2.32



Cardiff vs Rotherham Attack-minded Bluebirds to punish Millers The Opta Stat: "Mark McGuinness' winner against Sunderland last time out was Cardiff's 10th different goalscorer in the league this season (ex. own goals) - across the Football League no other has had more different scorers (level with Newcastle and Wrexham)" Cardiff have been free-scoring this season and although they played in midweek, they should be able to find the back of the net here. Rotherham's away form has been incredibly poor and they've conceded 11 times in their first four matches on the road. The Betfair Bet: Back Cardiff to Win and Over 1.5 Goals at [Evens]



Hull vs Plymouth Another entertaining contest at the MKM The Opta Stat: "Hull have only lost two of their 17 home league games under Liam Rosenior (W6 D9), including none of their last eight (W3 D5)" There have been 11 goals across Plymouth's last three away game with the Pilgrims responsible for just three of them. Hull are yet to lose at home this season and although they failed to score last time out, they should be able to score at least a couple on Saturday. The Betfair Bet: Back Hull to Win or Draw and Over 2.5 Goals at 11/10 2.08



Huddersfield vs Ipswich Tractor Boys to sneak another three points The Opta Stat: "Ipswich have won seven of their eight league games so far in 2023-24 (L1), including all four on the road; they've never won their opening five such games to begin a league campaign before" The Betfair Bet: Back Ipswich to beat Huddersfield at 5/6 1.84



Millwall vs Swansea Predictably tight encounter at the Den The Opta Stat: "Swansea are without a win in their previous five away league games (D2 L3); they last went longer without a league victory on the road between October/December 2022 (7 games)" Michael Duff got the result he needed against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend, however, this is likely to be much tougher. The hosts have scored four and conceded four at home and this could be another game that is decided by fine margins. The Betfair Bet: Back Millwall to Win or Draw and Under 2.5 Goals at [Evens]



QPR vs Coventry Sky Blues defence to struggle once again The Opta Stat: "Coventry, who have drawn five of their last six league games (L1), have dropped more points from winning positions than any other Championship side in 2023-24 (9), two of which came last time out against Huddersfield" Coventry are yet to keep a clean sheet on the road this season and they were unable to prevent Huddersfield from netting a late equaliser at the CBS on Monday night. QPR are struggling for points at home, yet they've managed to find the net in the last two. The Betfair Bet: Back Over 2.5 Goals in QPR vs Coventry at 9/10



Preston vs West Brom PNE to shine at Deepdale The Opta Stats: "Preston have won all four of their Championship games at Deepdale this season - all 2-1 victories - the Lilywhites haven't won five successive Championship games on home soil since January 2009 (run of six)" "West Brom have won just two of their last 14 away league games (D4 L8) and none of their last six (D3 L3) - among sides currently in the Championship, only Watford (1) and Rotherham (0) have won fewer away league games in 2023 than the Baggies (3)" The Betfair Bet: Back Over 1.5 Preston Goals at 31/20



Norwich vs Birmingham Blues to keep things tight The Opta Stat: "Norwich have lost their last two league games after only losing one of their opening six matches (W4 D1) - at Carrow Road, the Canaries have lost five of their last nine such games (W3 D1), failing to score on every occasion they didn't win" The Betfair Bet: Back Birmingham or Draw Double Chance at 10/11 1.88