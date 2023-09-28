</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/90 Min Payout BB 1280x720.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>90th Minute Payout </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header Premier League Opta Stats: 10 tips including a 5/1 best bet and a 20/1 Bet Builder
Mike Norman
28 September 2023
4:00 min read However, our stats guru is away this week so Mike Norman steps into the ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-5-1-best-bet-20-1-bet-builder-270923-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-5-1-best-bet-20-1-bet-builder-270923-200.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-28T15:22:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-28T12:52:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Alex Boyes' best bet won again last weekend, taking his ROI to 91.6% for the season. However, our stats guru is away this week so Mike Norman steps into the hotseat to bring us his 10 best stats-related bets across the weekend's Premier League action... Free-scoring Spurs and Reds and in-form players combine for [20/1] Bet Builder Back Luton to avoid defeat in [9/2] wager More league misery for Chelsea on Monday night Hapless Blades can contribute to Mike's [5/1] best bet Check out new 90 Minute Payout feature Aston Villa v Brighton Entertainers go into battle at Villa Park The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa are on a run of nine consecutive home Premier League wins, their best home winning league run since a 13-game spell between February and October 1983. Brighton have scored in 22 consecutive Premier League games, scoring 51 times across this run. However, they've only kept six clean sheets in this time, conceding in all six games this season." The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score two or more goals @ 23/10 NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook. Bournemouth v Arsenal Super Saka to shine again The Opta Stat: "Bukayo Saka has either scored (4) or assisted (2) in six of his last seven Premier League appearances for Arsenal, and has 17 goals and 13 assists in 41 appearances since the start of last season. Only Everton (0) have scored fewer home Premier League goals this season than Bournemouth (1). The Cherries are winless in 10 Premier League matches (D3 L7), the longest ongoing run of any currenttop-flight side." The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal Win, BTTS - No &amp; Saka to Score or Assist @ 4.78 Everton v Luton Toffees in for a frustrating afternoon The Opta Stat: "Everton have lost their first three home Premier League games this season without scoring, only losing their first four home league games in a season once before (in 1958-59). Luton Town's Carlton Morris has either scored (2) or assisted (1) each of Luton's first three PremierLeague goals." The Betfair Bet: Back Luton in Double Chance &amp; Morris to Score or Assist @ 9/2 Manchester United v Crystal Palace Eagles can perform better than EFL Cup drubbing The Opta Stat: "Manchester United have conceded five goals in their last two home Premier League matches (two vs Nottingham Forest, three vs Brighton), only one fewer than in their previous 17 such home games combined (6). Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is unbeaten in his last four trips to Old Trafford in the Premier League (W2 D2) having lost each of his first seven visits beforehand." The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS - Yes &amp; Palace +2 on the handicap @ 5/4 Newcastle United v Burnley Toon Army in for another high-scoring game The Opta Stat: "Newcastle have won their last four Premier League games against Burnley. The Clarets are winless in their last nine away league games against Newcastle (D4 L5) since a 1-0 victory in April 1976. Newcastle United have scored 16 goals after just six Premier League games this season, their most at this stage since 1994-95 when they scored 22." The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle -1 &amp; Over 3.5 Goals @ 2/1 West Ham v Sheffield United Blades to be blunted by brilliant Bowen The Opta Stat: "West Ham have won their last six Premier League games against newly promoted sides and they have also won their last nine Premier League matches against sides starting the day bottom of the table. Sheffield United have conceded 17 goals in six Premier League games this season, shipping 2+ in each of their last five. Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 13 league games against newly promoted sides (6 goals, 6 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back West Ham -2 and Bowen to Score or Assist @ 5/1 Wolves v Manchester City Rodri absence to help Wolves... just a little bit The Opta Stat: "Having done the Premier League double over Manchester City in 2019-20, Wolves have now lost their last six against the Citizens by an aggregate score of 19-3. Rodri will miss this game for Man City due to suspension. Since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, City have lost four of the 14 Premier League games he has missed (W9 D1), with the Spaniard leading the charts for completed passes in the division this season (616)." The Betfair Bet: Back Man City to Win &amp; Under 2.5 Goals @ 11/4 Tottenham v Liverpool Entertainment guaranteed in north London The Opta Stat: "Liverpool have scored at least once in each of their last 15 Premier League games against Spurs. However, they've also only kept two clean sheets in that run, with both sides finding the net in each of the last sixmeetings between the sides. Tottenham have scored 2+ goals in each of their six Premier League games under Ange Postecoglou. Son Heung-min has scored five goals in his last three Premier League appearances. Mohamed Salah has either scored (6 goals) or assisted (9 assists) a goal in each of his last 12 Premier League appearances, including all six of Liverpool's league games this season (3 goals, 4 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 3.5 Goals, Son to Score, Salah to Score &amp; Salah to Assist @ 20/1 Nottingham Forest v Brentford Solid home form gives Forest a great chance The Opta Stat: "Nottingham Forest have lost just two of their last 17 home Premier League matches (W8 D7), with defeats against Newcastle in March and Man Utd in April. Brentford are winless in four Premier League matches (D2 L2). Only Chelsea's Enzo Fernández (13) has had more shots without scoring in the Premier League this season than Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White (12). He did, however, score in this exact fixture last season, giving Forest a 1-0 lead in a 2-2 draw in November." The Betfair Bet: Back Nottm Forest to Win &amp; MGW 3+ Shots @ 11/2 Fulham v Chelsea Blues to score, Blues to be frustrated The Opta Stat: "Fulham picked up four points against Chelsea in the Premier League last season (W1 D1). Chelsea are winless in their last 18 Premier League games against sides starting the day above them in the table (D5 L13). Chelsea have failed to score in each of their last three Premier League games, despite attempting 45 shots (15 per game) with a total expected goals tally of 5.5 in this run." Mo Salah is expected to shine again in the 'game of the weekend' However, our stats guru is away this week so Mike Norman steps into the hotseat to bring us his 10 best stats-related bets across the weekend's Premier League action...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Free-scoring Spurs and Reds and in-form players combine for <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b> Bet Builder</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Back Luton to avoid defeat in <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.30</span></b> wager</h3> </li> <li> <h3>More league misery for Chelsea on Monday night</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Hapless Blades can contribute to Mike's <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b> best bet</h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/new-offer-on-betfair-90-minute-payout-for-2023-24-season-300623-204.html"><strong>Check out new 90 Minute Payout feature</strong></a></h3> </li> <hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Aston Villa v Brighton</h3> <h4>Entertainers go into battle at Villa Park</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Aston Villa are on a run of nine consecutive home Premier League wins, their best home winning league run since a 13-game spell between February and October 1983. Brighton have scored in 22 consecutive Premier League games, scoring 51 times across this run. However, they've only kept six clean sheets in this time, conceding in all six games this season."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246%26bsmId%3D924.376375193">Back both teams to score two or more goals @ 23/10</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><p><strong>NEW CUSTOMER OFFER</strong></p><p><a href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/sports-acq-uk-bau-b5-g20-sbk-football?rfr=977214">Get £20 in Free Bets when you place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook</a>.</p><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Bournemouth v Arsenal</h3> <h4>Super Saka to shine again</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Bukayo Saka has either scored (4) or assisted (2) in six of his last seven Premier League appearances for Arsenal, and has 17 goals and 13 assists in 41 appearances since the start of last season. Only Everton (0) have scored fewer home Premier League goals this season than Bournemouth (1). The Cherries are winless in 10 Premier League matches (D3 L7), the longest ongoing run of any current<br>top-flight side."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D1096,110503,22037192%26bsmId%3D924.376377304,924.376377321,924.377667009">Back Arsenal Win, BTTS - No & Saka to Score or Assist @ 4.78</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Everton v Luton</h3> <h4>Toffees in for a frustrating afternoon</h4> <p><strong><img alt="SeanDychePointing1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/SeanDychePointing1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Everton have lost their first three home Premier League games this season without scoring, only losing their first four home league games in a season once before (in 1958-59). Luton Town's Carlton Morris has either scored (2) or assisted (1) each of Luton's first three Premier<br>League goals."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13474929,8797875%26bsmId%3D924.376403645,924.377667182">Back Luton in Double Chance & Morris to Score or Assist @ 9/2</a></li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Manchester United v Crystal Palace</h3> <h4>Eagles can perform better than EFL Cup drubbing</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Manchester United have conceded five goals in their last two home Premier League matches (two vs Nottingham Forest, three vs Brighton), only one fewer than in their previous 17 such home games combined (6). Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is unbeaten in his last four trips to Old Trafford in the Premier League (W2 D2) having lost each of his first seven visits beforehand."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D62523,30246%26bsmId%3D924.376376021,924.376376057">Back BTTS - Yes & Palace +2 on the handicap @ 5/4</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Newcastle United v Burnley</h3> <h4>Toon Army in for another high-scoring game</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Newcastle have won their last four Premier League games against Burnley. The Clarets are winless in their last nine away league games against Newcastle (D4 L5) since a 1-0 victory in April 1976. Newcastle United have scored 16 goals after just six Premier League games this season, their most at this stage since 1994-95 when they scored 22."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D25422,1222345%26bsmId%3D924.376402504,924.376402609">Back Newcastle -1 & Over 3.5 Goals @ 2/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>West Ham v Sheffield United</h3> <h4>Blades to be blunted by brilliant Bowen</h4> <p><strong><img alt="Jarrod_Bowen_train.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Jarrod_Bowen_train.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"West Ham have won their last six Premier League games against newly promoted sides and they have also won their last nine Premier League matches against sides starting the day bottom of the table. Sheffield United have conceded 17 goals in six Premier League games this season, shipping 2+ in each of their last five. Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 13 league games against newly promoted sides (6 goals, 6 assists)."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D48756,11571082%26bsmId%3D924.376403067,924.377666908">Back West Ham -2 and Bowen to Score or Assist @ 5/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Wolves v Manchester City</h3> <h4>Rodri absence to help Wolves... just a little bit</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"<span>Having done the Premier League double over Manchester City in 2019-20, Wolves have now lost their last six against the Citizens by an aggregate score of 19-3. Rodri will miss this game for Man City due to suspension. Since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, City have lost four of the 14 Premier League games he has missed (W9 D1), with the Spaniard leading the charts for completed passes in the division this season (616)."</span></p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D47999,47972%26bsmId%3D924.376375368,924.376375367">Back Man City to Win & Under 2.5 Goals @ 11/4</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Tottenham v Liverpool</h3> <h4>Entertainment guaranteed in north London</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Liverpool have scored at least once in each of their last 15 Premier League games against Spurs. However, they've also only kept two clean sheets in that run, with both sides finding the net in each of the last six<br>meetings between the sides. Tottenham have scored 2+ goals in each of their six Premier League games under Ange Postecoglou. Son Heung-min has scored five goals in his last three Premier League appearances. Mohamed Salah has either scored (6 goals) or assisted (9 assists) a goal in each of his last 12 Premier League appearances, including all six of Liverpool's league games this season (3 goals, 4 assists)."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D1222345,5109835,51158968,51158968%26bsmId%3D924.376375759,924.377371701,924.377371701,924.377619551">Back Over 3.5 Goals, Son to Score, Salah to Score & Salah to Assist @ 20/1</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Nottingham Forest v Brentford</h3> <h4>Solid home form gives Forest a great chance</h4> <p><strong><img alt="Steve Cooper.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/4ff9d3ccb761cc419ad3d9cbba5763203417ab2b.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></strong></p> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Nottingham Forest have lost just two of their last 17 home Premier League matches (W8 D7), with defeats against Newcastle in March and Man Utd in April. Brentford are winless in four Premier League matches (D2 L2). Only Chelsea's Enzo Fernández (13) has had more shots without scoring in the Premier League this season than Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White (12). He did, however, score in this exact fixture last season, giving Forest a 1-0 lead in a 2-2 draw in November."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D39674645,12420763%26bsmId%3D924.376373504,924.377667606">Back Nottm Forest to Win & MGW 3+ Shots @ 11/2</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><div class="editor_pullout"> <h3>Fulham v Chelsea</h3> <h4>Blues to score, Blues to be frustrated</h4> <p><strong>The Opta Stat:</strong></p> <p>"Fulham picked up four points against Chelsea in the Premier League last season (W1 D1). Chelsea are winless in their last 18 Premier League games against sides starting the day above them in the table (D5 L13). Chelsea have failed to score in each of their last three Premier League games, despite attempting 45 shots (15 per game) with a total expected goals tally of 5.5 in this run."</p> <p><strong>The Betfair Bet:</strong></p> <ul class="button_group"> <li><a class="button" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D30246,13460392%26bsmId%3D924.376375577,924.376375645">Back BTTS - Yes & Fulham Double Chance @ 13/8</a></li> <li> </ul> </div><hr><h3></h3><p></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D48756,11571082%26bsmId%3D924.376403067,924.377666908">Back West Ham -2 and Jarrod Bowen to Score or Assist @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.80</span></b></a> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Opta Stats P/L (Recommended bet of the week)</h2> <p>Stake: 6pts<p>Return: 11.5pts</p><p>P/L: +5.5pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">Bet £5 Get £20 in free bets for new customers</h2> <p>New customers can earn £20 in free Sportsbook bets when they place a £5 bet upon sign up. You must opt-in. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">T&Cs apply.</a></p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977214">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D48756,11571082%26bsmId%3D924.376403067,924.377666908" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D48756,11571082%26bsmId%3D924.376403067,924.377666908">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Opta%20Stats%3A%20%2010%20tips%20including%20a%205%2F1%20best%20bet%20and%20a%2020%2F1%20Bet%20Builder&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-5-1-best-bet-20-1-bet-builder-270923-200.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-5-1-best-bet-20-1-bet-builder-270923-200.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-5-1-best-bet-20-1-bet-builder-270923-200.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-5-1-best-bet-20-1-bet-builder-270923-200.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fpremier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-5-1-best-bet-20-1-bet-builder-270923-200.html&text=Premier%20League%20Opta%20Stats%3A%20%2010%20tips%20including%20a%205%2F1%20best%20bet%20and%20a%2020%2F1%20Bet%20Builder" Premier League Opta Stats: 10 tips including a 5/1 best bet and a 20/1 Bet Builder 