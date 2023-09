Free-scoring Spurs and Reds and in-form players combine for 20/1 21.00 Bet Builder

Aston Villa v Brighton Entertainers go into battle at Villa Park The Opta Stat: "Aston Villa are on a run of nine consecutive home Premier League wins, their best home winning league run since a 13-game spell between February and October 1983. Brighton have scored in 22 consecutive Premier League games, scoring 51 times across this run. However, they've only kept six clean sheets in this time, conceding in all six games this season." The Betfair Bet: Back both teams to score two or more goals @ 23/10



Bournemouth v Arsenal Super Saka to shine again The Opta Stat: "Bukayo Saka has either scored (4) or assisted (2) in six of his last seven Premier League appearances for Arsenal, and has 17 goals and 13 assists in 41 appearances since the start of last season. Only Everton (0) have scored fewer home Premier League goals this season than Bournemouth (1). The Cherries are winless in 10 Premier League matches (D3 L7), the longest ongoing run of any current

top-flight side." The Betfair Bet: Back Arsenal Win, BTTS - No & Saka to Score or Assist @ 4.78



Everton v Luton Toffees in for a frustrating afternoon The Opta Stat: "Everton have lost their first three home Premier League games this season without scoring, only losing their first four home league games in a season once before (in 1958-59). Luton Town's Carlton Morris has either scored (2) or assisted (1) each of Luton's first three Premier

League goals." The Betfair Bet: Back Luton in Double Chance & Morris to Score or Assist @ 9/2

Manchester United v Crystal Palace Eagles can perform better than EFL Cup drubbing The Opta Stat: "Manchester United have conceded five goals in their last two home Premier League matches (two vs Nottingham Forest, three vs Brighton), only one fewer than in their previous 17 such home games combined (6). Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is unbeaten in his last four trips to Old Trafford in the Premier League (W2 D2) having lost each of his first seven visits beforehand." The Betfair Bet: Back BTTS - Yes & Palace +2 on the handicap @ 5/4



Newcastle United v Burnley Toon Army in for another high-scoring game The Opta Stat: "Newcastle have won their last four Premier League games against Burnley. The Clarets are winless in their last nine away league games against Newcastle (D4 L5) since a 1-0 victory in April 1976. Newcastle United have scored 16 goals after just six Premier League games this season, their most at this stage since 1994-95 when they scored 22." The Betfair Bet: Back Newcastle -1 & Over 3.5 Goals @ 2/1



West Ham v Sheffield United Blades to be blunted by brilliant Bowen The Opta Stat: "West Ham have won their last six Premier League games against newly promoted sides and they have also won their last nine Premier League matches against sides starting the day bottom of the table. Sheffield United have conceded 17 goals in six Premier League games this season, shipping 2+ in each of their last five. Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 13 league games against newly promoted sides (6 goals, 6 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back West Ham -2 and Bowen to Score or Assist @ 5/1



Wolves v Manchester City Rodri absence to help Wolves... just a little bit The Opta Stat: "Having done the Premier League double over Manchester City in 2019-20, Wolves have now lost their last six against the Citizens by an aggregate score of 19-3. Rodri will miss this game for Man City due to suspension. Since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, City have lost four of the 14 Premier League games he has missed (W9 D1), with the Spaniard leading the charts for completed passes in the division this season (616)." The Betfair Bet: Back Man City to Win & Under 2.5 Goals @ 11/4



Tottenham v Liverpool Entertainment guaranteed in north London The Opta Stat: "Liverpool have scored at least once in each of their last 15 Premier League games against Spurs. However, they've also only kept two clean sheets in that run, with both sides finding the net in each of the last six

meetings between the sides. Tottenham have scored 2+ goals in each of their six Premier League games under Ange Postecoglou. Son Heung-min has scored five goals in his last three Premier League appearances. Mohamed Salah has either scored (6 goals) or assisted (9 assists) a goal in each of his last 12 Premier League appearances, including all six of Liverpool's league games this season (3 goals, 4 assists)." The Betfair Bet: Back Over 3.5 Goals, Son to Score, Salah to Score & Salah to Assist @ 20/1



Nottingham Forest v Brentford Solid home form gives Forest a great chance The Opta Stat: "Nottingham Forest have lost just two of their last 17 home Premier League matches (W8 D7), with defeats against Newcastle in March and Man Utd in April. Brentford are winless in four Premier League matches (D2 L2). Only Chelsea's Enzo Fernández (13) has had more shots without scoring in the Premier League this season than Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White (12). He did, however, score in this exact fixture last season, giving Forest a 1-0 lead in a 2-2 draw in November." The Betfair Bet: Back Nottm Forest to Win & MGW 3+ Shots @ 11/2