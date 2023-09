Girona won't cower in the face of Real Madrid

Real Sociedad to take victory in the Basque derby

Real Betis to keep excitable Valencia at arm's length

Girona's season won't be defined by what happens in this game, but it might well take them from a team in form to a team we give some title race consideration to this season.

Míchel's side have taken 19 of a possible 21 points so far, averaged 2.6 goals per game, and generally played some of the most attractive football anywhere in Europe.

But the early season pace setters remain 66/167.00 for an unlikely title win.

For Real Madrid, they got their derby defeat against Atlético out of their system in midweek, beating a weak Las Palmas side without much of a sweat.

Suffice to say, there's not a great deal they or Girona will take from that game. And in the case of Girona, they'll probably still be thinking about the defensive shortfalls they saw from Real Madrid in last weekend's defeat at Atlético.

All three of the goals that Real Madrid conceded in that game came through headed finishes from crosses, while Girona's two goals in midweek at Villarreal came in precisely the same fashion.

With Aleix García on the pitch - one of La Liga's finest crossers - they'll be mindful of trying to stress Real Madrid in the same fashion, particularly as a team who attack the penalty area with hefty numbers. Not to mention Girona won 4-2 in this exact fixture last season, where similarly poor defending in the box proved to be Madrid's downfall.

If there's a caveat for the home side, it's that this will be their first game of the season against a truly high-powered attack.

And so with that in mind, I'll take both teams to find the net - and I'll also throw in a Jude Bellingham shot on target at 11/102.08. After taking a breather in midweek against Las Palmas, expect a rejuvenated version to come out firing, in the type of occasion he's sure to relish.

Back Girona and Real Madrid to score and Jude Bellingham 1+ shot on target @ 11/102.08 Bet now

Things are picking up for Real Sociedad, and it couldn't come at a better time ahead of the Basque Derby.

After a highly promising display against last season's Champions League finalists Internazionale, they followed up a demanding week with victories over two resolute sides in Getafe and Valencia.

And best of all, they did so while sparing the legs of a number of key players along the way - right back Hamari Traoré was the only outfielder likely to be in the XI on Saturday who started against both Getafe and Valencia.

Athletic have had a fine start to the season, but they won't arrive to the derby in their ideal shape. The superb Iñigo Ruiz de Galarreta will miss the game through injury, sacrificing a lot of guile and general tidy work in midfield.

And following a red card against Getafe, their most talented footballer - Oihan Sancet - is expected to miss the game through suspension. Athletic have appealed it, but it's unlikely to save him in time.

It has been reported that Nico Williams is ready to return from injury, but his lack of activity in recent weeks will probably limit him from either starting or being in game-changing condition.

And with the pairing of Ruiz de Galarreta and Sancet both likely to miss out, the return of Nico would otherwise be essential for the more counter-attacking style they'll have to play without their creative hubs.

Los Leones have only won one of their last 11 league games at Real Sociedad, and they're winless there in each of the last six campaigns (D2 L4). With key players missing for the visitors and the home side coming off a strong week, I'll take Real Sociedad to punish an Athletic side missing some necessary craft at 5/42.24.

Back Real Sociedad to win @ 5/42.24 Bet now

If there's one team in La Liga for whom a midweek schedule is most demanding, Valencia might be that team.

Rubén Baraja's side have had a great start to the season given the turmoil that surrounds them, but in a squad that is sustained by a rather small group of senior players, the increased rate of games is something that stresses Valencia more than most.

The option to rotate barely exists for the manager, and a red card for Selim Amallah against Real Sociedad won't help matters either. He was one of the few players the club brought in over the summer - not to mention, one of the few offering fresh legs coming into the XI - yet his dismissal left Valencia playing a man down for the whole second half when they least needed it.

Baraja's young team have hit some real highs so far, but sustaining performances in demanding environments isn't going to get any easier, especially if there's any lingering fatigue.

I expect the visitors to be typically spirited in their performance, but I'll take Real Betis to win or draw in this one. Night games at the Benito Villamarín always have something special in the air, and between Betis desperately trying to get their season up and running and a young Valencia side stepping into a tough context, the visitors will be pushed to the limit.

Expect a vibrant game, though, with both teams landing some punches. Along with a shot on target for both Javi Guerra - who's had the most for Valencia this term (7) - and Ayoze Pérez for the home side, a win or draw for Real Betis can be found at 11/43.70.