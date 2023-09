Both teams have started season strongly

Salah on impressive streak

Tottenham v Liverpool

Saturday, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

It's rare to see a meeting between two unbeaten sides at this stage of a Premier League season, but Tottenham and Liverpool have bucked the trend,

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs came through their biggest test of the season last time out, twice coming from behind to claim a point at Arsenal. Liverpool, meanwhile, leapfrogged this weekend's opponents into second, thanks to a 3-1 victory over West Ham at Anfield and extended their unbeaten streak - still the longest in the league - to an impressive 17 games stretching back to last season.

By the time these two teams kick off, they'll know the result of the 3pm match between Wolves and Manchester City. If the league leaders win at Molineux, nothing less than three points in Saturday's late kick-off will be enough for these two teams to stay in touch.

Goals on the menu

You can back both teams to score at 4/111.36 and the recent history of the fixture may go some way to explaining why. Thirteen of the last 15 meetings, and all of the last six, have ended with both teams finding the back of the net.

The last time either a failed to score in a meeting between the sides was in January 2020, when a Spurs side managed by José Mourinho fell to a 1-0 defeat in North London.

Last season's Anfield clash finished 4-3 to the hosts, with Diogo Jota delivering a last-gasp winner, while the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw Mohamed Salah score twice in a 2-1 Liverpool win shortly before the World Cup.

Salah already has three goals and four assists in six games this season, with at least one goal involvement in each fixture. A goal involvement in a seventh straight game to begin the season would see him equal Erling Haaland's 2022-23 return, and you have to go back to David Beckham in 2000-01 for the only other time a Premier League player achieve the feat.

The Salah-Núñez partnership

Darwin Núñez hasn't been a regular this season, but he and Salah have been creating a chance for one another every 29 minutes that they have spent together on the pitch. Salah is 7/52.40 to score at any time on Saturday, with Núñez's odds slightly longer at 8/52.56.

For the hosts, meanwhile, Son Heung-min is the main man. Haaland is the only player to best the South Korean's five goals from six games, but none of those five have come on home soil, and he's 6/42.46 to score his first home goal since a 2-2 draw with Man Utd in April.

A goal from Son could go some way to ending a different and more concerning barren streak. Spurs have won just one of their last 21 against Liverpool, a crushing 4-1 victory in October 2017, though Son and out-of-favour goalkeeper Hugo Lloris are the only members of that starting XI still at the club.

Tottenham v Liverpool prediction

After claiming that 2-2 draw at Arsenal, Ange Postecoglou is approaching unchartered territory. Were Spurs to score twice again - and they are 5/61.84 to do so - he would become only the second ever Premier League manager to see his team score twice or more in their first seven games. The first, perhaps surprisingly, was Craig Shakespeare at Leicester in 2017.

Postecoglou still has some way left to match one Antonio Conte's record in North London, though. After taking the reins a few weeks into the 2021-22 season, the Italian went unbeaten through his first nine competitive matches before a 2-0 loss at Chelsea in January 2022 brought that run to an end.

We have our eye on the Bet Builder market this weekend, and it's hard to look beyond goals during this meeting between two sides who are each averaging 2.5 goals per game and who have each scored two or more in each of their last five outings. A Bet Builder of over 3.5 goals with Mohamed Salah to score anytime and Son Heung-min to score or assist can be backed at 9/25.30.

