Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: All the tips, Bet Builders and best bets here!

Dave Tindall: "Everton have scored 15 goals from set-pieces this season, the second most in the division. Only Arsenal with 18 have more and even then it's interesting to note that Everton's set-piece XG is 14.60 to Arsenal's 10.83.

"In other words, the visitors are creating a raft of good chances from dead-ball situations and, in recent weeks, Branthwaite has been cashing in, finding the net against Tottenham and Brighton.

"With two goals in in his last five Premier League starts, the 21-year-old central defender is making his mighty frame felt when coming up from the back and I'll play him at 16/1 to score anytime.

"Both those goals came in draws so it's hard to ignore that too. Branthwaite to score in a stalemate pays a mighty 64/1."

Alex Boyes: "Having not scored in any of his first 10 Premier League appearances, Rodrigo Muniz has since netted five in his last five league games for Fulham. Indeed, his five goals are the most by a player aged 22 or younger in a Premier League season for the Cottagers since Collins John in 2005-06 (11)."

Stephen Tudor: "In what has been an especially grim month for the relegation-doomed visitors they have shipped in five against Villa and Brighton, then six at the hands of Arsenal.

"The last team to concede so many goals (72) at this stage of the season across the four divisions was Doncaster Rovers in 1997-98. To put another way, United have been breached every 33 minutes since August.

"Bournemouth for their part are consistent in front of goal, only failing to get on the score-sheet twice since early October and those times against Liverpool and Manchester City.

"Antoine Semenyo has bagged two in three and the winger is not a bad shout either to pick up a booking, seeing yellow four times in his last 10 starts."

Paul Higham: "Thomas Frank's side have played well in spells during games, but have thrown away a league-high 28 points from winning positions which now sees them looking nervously over their shoulder at the relegation spots.

"It's been a tough run of late, facing Man City twice, Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea in their last seven league fixtures, but they've scored in six of those and largely held their own.

"Both teams to score is 9/10 which has landed in 9 of 11 for Brentford, and despite Arsenal's obvious defensive excellence they've kept just one clean sheet in five at the Emirates.

"Over 2.5 goals is 4/9 as you'd expect but over 3.5 goals is definitely in play at at 6/5 as that's come off in Arsenal's last five and eight of 10 Brentford league games. The Bees are always a threat though and will keep going regardless so I think they can get a goal - even in a likely losing cause."

EFL Tips and Predictions

NTT20: "The Tractor Boys are always a good side to follow in a hunt for corners, with their relentlessly attacking nature meaning they continue to press on even when ahead, so a high corner count isn't reliant on game-state.

"In 2024 Ipswich's away corner counts have hit 5, 8, 3, 5, 6 and 7. Given that they've taken 14 points from these games, the evidence is compelling that Ipswich can both win the game and hit the five or more corners needed for this bet builder to cop."

Jack Critchley: "Norwich were defeated in midweek as their miserable form on the road continued. The Canaries were looking good and appeared to be in full control prior to Borja Sainz's first-half dismissal. At home, it's a completely different story for the Canaries.

"Only Leeds have picked up more points on their own patch across the last six matches with the East Anglian side netting 14 times and picking up 16 points in the process. 67% of those matches have seen BTTS with 50% featuring three or more goals. They've been dominant when hosting bottom-half clubs with a 7-0-1 record here. They should be able to bag a few more on Saturday afternoon.

"Rotherham were shambolic in midweek as they collapsed at the CBS Arena. The Millers have lost four of their last six away games and have conceded 17 goals in the process. Leam Richardson's side appear to getting worse with each passing week and haven't picked up a single point since January 20th. There have been 15 goals across their last three away trips."

European Football Tips and Predictions

Kevin Hatchard: "Mainz are still in the bottom two, but there has certainly been an improvement since Danish coach Bo Henriksen picked up the reins. They beat Augsburg 1-0, competed well in a 2-1 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen, and last week they failed to build on a superb first-half display as they were pegged back by Borussia Mönchengladbach in a 1-1 draw. It looks like a straight fight between Mainz and Köln as to who can grasp the lifeline of a relegation play-off, and who will go down aoutomatically.

"Mainz really took it to Leverkusen at the BayArena, even after they were reduced to ten men, and I think BTTS is a runner here at 1.89. Bayern have only kept three clean sheets in their last 13 competitive outings, and even though Mainz haven't been scoring many goals, the underlying data tells you they have been creating lots of chances."

Jamie Kemp: "With Diego Simeone's side desperate to keep their campaign alive in more than just the one competition, we can expect his A-team to be given a rest in Cadiz this weekend. Antoine Griezmann is in a race against time to be fit for the Inter game, while Alvaro Morata will surely be on limited minutes - if any - at the Nuevo Mirandilla.

"Against a Cadiz side who've only kept a clean sheet in four of their last 26 games in La Liga, even a weakened Atletico team should have the necessary firepower to be able to breach the opposition defence. And with striking rotations in mind, I'll opt for Memphis Depay to be the one to lead their attacking efforts here."

