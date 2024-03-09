Premier League MD28 Score Predictions: Ten correct score tips up to 20/1

Spoils to be shared in clash of the season

Match Odds 90: Man United 8/111.73, Draw 2/13.00, Everton 13/53.60

It's hard to have any confidence in United, especially at odds-on, their star players just seem to be way off the pace this season. Everton's winless run stretched to 10 games last weekend but they have drawn five of their last seven and I can see this one ending all-square also.

Match Odds 90: Bournemouth 1/41.25, Draw 7/24.50, Sheff United 13/27.50

I didn't think I'd ever see Bournemouth as short as 1/41.25 to win a Premier League game, and I never expected to be tipping them to win a top flight game of football with room to spare, but Sheffield United are so poor this season that it's just impossible to envisage anything other than a comfortable home win.

Match Odds 90: Crystal Palace 4/61.67, Draw 2/13.00, Luton 16/54.20

Palace played well for long spells against Tottenham last week and their new boss Oliver Glasner appears to have gotten some of his ideas across quite quickly, so I think they'll be tough to beat here against a Luton team who always give it 100% but are just struggling to win a game of football currently.

Match Odds 90: Wolves 13/102.30, Draw 9/52.80, Fulham 6/42.50

Both Wolves and Fulham deserve huge credit to be sitting mid-table with no threat of relegation whatsoever. Both are in decent form too having won three of their last five league games, and I can see this being a cracking match between two evenly-matched sides.

Match Odds 90: Arsenal 1/61.17, Draw 4/15.00, Brentford 9/110.00

Arsenal's form in 2024 is simply stunning. They've won all seven Premier League games played and scored an incredible 31 goals in the process. They now host a Brentford team that have won just two of their last 15 in all competitions and are fighting to avoid being sucked into a relegation battle. Sadly for the Bees, this game won't help their cause.

Match Odds 90: Aston Villa 11/102.11, Draw 2/13.00, Tottenham 6/42.50

What a game we have in store here. Villa hold a five point advantage over Spurs in the race to finish fourth but, having played a game more, a defeat here will hand the advantage to the Lilywhites. I can't really call the outcome to be honest, it's all about which team takes their chances on the day. But I do expect goals, and I think both sides will be happy not to lose so I'll take a chance on an entertaining draw.

Match Odds 90: Brighton 4/71.57, Draw 23/103.30, Nottm Forest 10/34.33

As I mentioned last week, Brighton are very in and out at the moment, failing to score in some games and then hitting teams for four or five in others. I'd expect the latter to be a more likely outcome against a Forest team dropping ever closer to the relegatin zone.

Match Odds 90: West Ham 8/151.53, Draw 23/103.30, Burnley 7/24.50

After a poor run of form West Ham have found their groove again, scoring seven goals in their last two league victories. Burnley aren't quite as bad as Sheffield United, but they're destined to be playing Championship football again next season and I can't see them picking up any points against the Hammers.

Match Odds 90: Liverpool 17/102.70, Draw 2/13.00, Man City 11/102.11

I really can't split these two, and I don't think I want to split them. It will be great for the title race if Arsenal win on Saturday followed by a draw between Livrerpool and Man City. The Reds have home advantage, and very likely Mo Salah back to start, but they still have quite a few injuries while Man City should come in relatively fresh after resting a number of their stars in midweek. I'll go for an entertaining draw.

Match Odds 90: Chelsea 8/111.73, Draw 21/10, Newcastle 12/53.40

Another game that is tough to call simply because both teams can be very inconsistent. At their best Chelsea win, but how many times do we see them at their best. Very rarely is the answer and they come into this after losing the EFL Cup final followed by a disappointing draw at Brentford. At least Newcastle won last week, and very impressively, so I'll take the Magpies to win this one.

