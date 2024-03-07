Bundesliga Tips: Back fragile Bayern to concede

Front-foot Mainz can at least score

Bayern Munich v Mainz

Saturday 09 March, 14:30

Live on Betfair Live Video

Bayern produced their most important win of the season on Tuesday, as they swept aside Lazio 3-0 in the Champions League's last 16. It wasn't a particularly fluent first-half display, but goals from Harry Kane and Thomas Müller did the damage before the break, before Kane added his second after the restart.

That victory has saved Bayern's season, because the league title looks to have eluded them. Last weekend's 2-2 draw at Freiburg, coupled with a 2-0 derby win for Bayer Leverkusen at Köln, stretched the gap between the top two to ten points. Bayern's run of league titles looks set to stop at 11, because even though Leverkusen may start feeling the pressure, I can't see Thomas Tuchel's side being consistent enough to take advantage.

Mainz are still in the bottom two, but there has certainly been an improvement since Danish coach Bo Henriksen picked up the reins. They beat Augsburg 1-0, competed well in a 2-1 defeat at Bayer Leverkusen, and last week they failed to build on a superb first-half display as they were pegged back by Borussia Mönchengladbach in a 1-1 draw. It looks like a straight fight between Mainz and Köln as to who can grasp the lifeline of a relegation play-off, and who will go down aoutomatically.

Mainz really took it to Leverkusen at the BayArena, even after they were reduced to ten men, and I think BTTS is a runner here at 1.8910/11. Bayern have only kept three clean sheets in their last 13 competitive outings, and even though Mainz haven't been scoring many goals, the underlying data tells you they have been creating lots of chances.

Henriksen says his team will press high, and with players like Jonathan Burkardt and Karim Onisiwo in attack, they have the speed to make the most of high turnovers. I think Mainz can score at least once, even if they lose heavily.

Dortmund there to be opposed again

Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday 09 March, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Last weekend we opposed Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin, and while BVB ran out 2-0 winners, it wasn't a comfortable win and the second goal arrived very late on. Now Dortmund are trading at 1.8910/11 to win at the Weserstadion, and that's just too short a price for me not to attack.

Bremen have already racked up 30 points, and they are only one or two wins away from safety. That's quite an achievement for a squad that hasn't had a huge amount of money lavished upon it, and the departure of star striker Niclas Füllkrug to Dortmund late in the summer window could have been hugely disruptive. Coach Ole Werner deserves plenty of credit for leading the northern giants to the fringes of the battle for European qualification.

Dortmund have an enormous Champions League clash with PSV coming up, so coach Edin Terzic won't take any risks in terms of personnel. BVB have only won two of their last six competitive matches, and on the road they have won just three of nine. I just think 1.8910/11 is too short to beat a Werder side that is in decent form (two defeats in 11) and that can play without pressure. Lay the visitors.

Star striker to net again

Stuttgart v Union Berlin

Friday 08 March, 19:30

Live on Sky Sports and Betfair Live Video

Stuttgart are in the midst of a record-breaking campaign that no-one saw coming. They have posted a points total of 50 and racked up 14 league wins, club records at this stage of a top-flight season. A team that needed to win the relegation playoff last term just to stay in the top flight is now on track for Champions League qualification, with Borussia Dortmund six points behind and Leipzig seven adrift.

There have been a number of stars in the team, and none have shone brighter than striker Serhou Guirassy. The Guinea striker has fired in 20 goals in just 18 league appearances, and is on course for the best ever Bundesliga goalscoring season by a VfB player. That mark is currently held by title-winning club legend Mario Gomez, who bashed in 24 league goals in the 2008/2009 season.

Guirassy bagged another brace in last weekend's 3-2 win at Wolfsburg, and he has scored three goals in his last three appearances. Friday's visitors Union Berlin couldn't stop him from scoring in the reverse fixture (he netted in a 3-0 Stuttgart win in Köpenick), and they have only won twice on the road all season in the league.

There has been an improvement under new coach Nenad Bjelica, but most of that good work has been done in the capital. Away from home, Union have lost eight out of 12 in the league.

I'll happily back Guirassy to score at any time at 1.9210/11. He looks sharp after his sojourn at AFCON with Guinea, and Stuttgart have won five of their last six league games, scoring 17 goals in that process.